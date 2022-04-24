By Roger Anghis

April 24, 2022

Growing up I believed that America could do no wrong. I believed that our government was honest. I believed that I was blessed to live in such a great nation. One out of three isn’t bad I guess. We are still blessed by God in spite of the government being influenced by the most evil force on the face of the earth.

We’ve seen the exposure of the Deep State begin when Trump was elected. And we have seen just how deep our government has been infiltrated by those that hate America. Notice when the Hunter laptop from hell was exposed just before the 2020 election there were fifty former intelligence officials who stated that the story sounded like ‘Russian disinformation”.[1] I believe that all fifty were in the Obama administration which was one of the most corrupt administrations in our history. But now we see that the laptop was real and the information on it is very damaging. Democrats keep hollering ‘Russia, Russia’ but these fifty people who lied through their teeth are all Americans. Most may belong to the Democrat Socialists of America making them traitors in my book, but this isn’t an outside source.

The one thing I want to point out is that all of Democrat Socialist of America (DSA) are in the Democrat Party except for Bernie Sanders, who’s an independent. That information alone should keep any patriot away from voting for anyone in the Democrat Party. If you look at their website, which I won’t advertise here, you’ll see that they are pushing the same failed policies of the defunct USSR, Cuba, Venezuela, and all other socialist governments. Intelligent people have learned that this type of ideology has failed 100% of the time. It has to. It is built into its ideology. I talked to one supporter of socialism and I brought up the hell the people in Venezuela are going through, eating stray animals, rummaging through garbage cans to find something to eat, raiding zoos for animals to eat and I reminded him of the collapse of the USSR. He said that the USSR wasn’t a socialist nation. The Union of Soviet Socialists Republic wasn’t a socialist nation. Now you see the kind of education our kids are getting in college these days. It isn’t worth $.65 let alone $65,000 annual tuition.

Socialism is a direct threat to the principles of America. From the DSAs website, they say: The Democratic Socialists of America is the largest socialist organization in the United States, with over 92,000 members and chapters in all 50 states. We believe that working people should run both the economy and society democratically to meet human needs, not to make profits for a few .[2] Notice they want a ‘democracy’ which has failed all through history and only benefitted the elite. We are a Constitutional Republic. The ideologies are 180 degrees different. Democracy benefits the elite and the constitution republic benefits the industrious. To have so many socialists in our government will only steer our nation down the path towards communism which is what we are seeing happen today.

Our enemies are not necessarily outside our borders. Yes, China is a threat and Russia is a threat but we have a bigger threat right inside our borders that is greater than any of those. When there is a political party that demands total control and has control of both Houses and the White House they will circumvent the Constitution wherever they can. We say that with the Obama administration. Biden is doing a lot of the things Obama did, depleting our military, ignoring our borders, making America weak on the international stage, and destroying the economy. Of course, the Republicans are doing very little to stop him. Again, they don’t have the vote either so it is not all their fault.

Daniel Webster gave us a warning of the only way our nation could be taken down and we are seeing it happen before our eyes: “There is no nation on earth powerful enough to accomplish our overthrow. Our destruction, should it come at all, will be from another quarter: from the inattention of the people to the concerns of their government, from their carelessness and negligence. I must confess that I do apprehend some danger. I fear that they may place too implicit a confidence in their public servants and fail properly to scrutinize their conduct; that in this way they may be made the dupes of designing men and become the instruments of their own undoing.”

It has been said that the Democrat Party is the most dangerous threat to America in this day. They are proving that point daily. Look at how this administration has pushed back against parents who simply don’t want their kids indoctrinated into a perverted lifestyle and being exposed to the debauchery involved in that and then they don’t want their kids to be taught that skin color decides racism. The National School Board Association demanded that parents be labeled ’domestic terrorists’ for opposing this idiocy. Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined Indiana in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit to force the Biden Administration to release documents that will shed light on its labeling parents domestic terrorists for voicing their opinions at school board meetings across the country. The complaint focuses on the actions of the National School Boards Association (NSBA), reportedly committed in tandem with the White House and the Department of Justice (DOJ), when they accused parents across the United States of domestic terrorism last fall.

In a letter written to Attorney General Garland, the NSBA asked DOJ to invoke the Patriot Act to stifle parents from speaking up at school board meetings challenging their children’s indoctrination through liberal texts and racially charged, anti-white lessons, as well as the continuation of school mask mandates and remote learning.

“There is no way the NSBA can justify why they referred to concerned parents across the country as ‘domestic terrorists’ when it is obvious that they are being targeted for their political beliefs,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The Biden Administration cannot silence parents for exercising their constitutional rights and treat them like terrorists simply for having concerns about what their children are being taught. I will not back down in this fight to preserve our kids’ hearts and minds, to protect the rights of parents to engage with their schools, and to prevent the Biden Administration’s oppressive actions.”[3]

The freedoms we enjoy were hard fought for. It cost many everything including their families. John Quincy Adams stated: Posterity: you will never know how much it has cost my generation to preserve your freedom. I hope you will make good use of it. I hope that this generation isn’t the one that lets it slip through their fingers. If so, we’ll never see it again.

