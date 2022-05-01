By Roger Anghis

May 1, 2022

As we look closer at America’s enemies we find that most of them are in our political system. Both parties but the worst we find is the Democrats. It seems as if the Democrats have taken the book 1984 and are using it as a guide for how to take all our rights away and control everything we do and everywhere we go. They have no problem with violating our Constitutional rights whenever they feel like it. Of course, this is all for the good of the whole you understand. Screw your rights. Our government needs to control our every move.

Consider some of the things they have implemented without informing the public. “Pre-Crime” Surveillance Cameras

A company known as BRS Labs has developed “pre-crime” surveillance cameras that can supposedly determine if you are a terrorist or a criminal even before you commit a crime.

The cameras will be able to track up to 150 people at a time in real-time and will gradually build up a ‘memory’ of suspicious behavior to work out what is suspicious.[1]

Now they have technology that can capture your fingerprints from twenty feet away: Gaining access to your gym or office building could soon be as simple as waving a hand at the front door. A Huntsville, Ala.-based company called IDair is developing a system that can scan and identify a fingerprint from nearly 20 feet away. Coupled with other biometrics, it could soon allow security systems to grant or deny access from a distance, without requiring users to stop and scan a fingerprint, swipe an ID card, or otherwise lose a moment dealing with technology.[2]

I have read that when a baby is born a sample of its blood is taken, without the parent’s approval, and kept for reasons they don’t give us that makes any sense. They say it is ‘newborn screening’ for possible health disorders. I’m not sure I believe that story but that is the excuse they use. I do know this, they are collecting as much data as they can on every human on the earth. Newborn screening is a public health service done in each U.S. state. Every newborn is tested for a group of health disorders that aren’t otherwise found at birth.

With a simple blood test, doctors can check for rare genetic, hormone-related, and metabolic conditions that can cause serious health problems. Newborn screening lets doctors diagnose babies quickly and start treatment as soon as possible.

Which Screening Tests Are Offered?

Screening varies by state. Tests offered can change as technology advances and treatments improve. Although there are national recommendations for newborn screening, it is up to each state to decide which tests to include.[3]

India has taken it to a whole other level. I’m sure the democrats would be doing this right now if they thought they could get away with it. All over the globe, governments are developing massive biometric databases of their citizens. Just check out what is going on in India….

In the last two years, over 200 million Indian nationals have had their fingerprints and photographs taken and irises scanned, and given a unique 12-digit number that should identify them everywhere and to everyone.

This is only the beginning, and the goal is to do the same with the entire population (1.2 billion), so that poorer Indians can finally prove their existence and identity when needed for getting documents, getting help from the government, and opening bank and other accounts.[4]

It gets a little more insane when we look back at the Obama administration’s Department of Homeland Security and they define white Americans as the most likely terrorists. A new promotional video released by the Department of Homeland Security characterizes white middle-class Americans as the most likely terrorists, as Big Sis continues its relentless drive to cement the myth that mad bombers are hiding around every corner, when in reality Americans are just as likely to be killed by lightning strikes or peanut allergies.

The video is part of Homeland Security’s $10 million dollar “See Something, Say Something” program that encourages Americans to report “suspicious activity,” which in every case throughout history has been a trait of oppressive, dictatorial regimes.

In the course of the 10-minute clip, a myriad of different behaviors are characterized as terrorism, including opposing surveillance, using a video camera, talking to police officers, wearing hoodies, driving vans, writing on a piece of paper, and using a cell phone recording application.

Despite encouraging viewers not to pay attention to a person’s race in determining whether or not they may be a terrorist, almost all of the scenarios in the clip proceed to portray white people as the most likely terrorists. It comes as no surprise that this video has been pulled.

Going back to the Obama administration and looking at the trash he had in his cabinet and as his advisors, we can see where a lot of this 1984 mindset came from. His Senior Advisor was Valerie Jarret who was a major communist sympathizer. She was shoulder deep in the corrupt politics of Chicago. Valerie Jarrett is a Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama. She oversees the Offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs and chairs the White House Council on Women and Girls.

Prior to joining the Obama Administration, she was the Chief Executive Officer of The Habitat Company. She also served as Co-Chair of the Obama-Biden Presidential Transition Team, and Senior Advisor to Obama’s presidential campaign.

Ms. Jarrett has held positions in both the public and private sector, including the Chairman of the Chicago Transit Board, the Commissioner of Planning and Development for the City of Chicago, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Mayor Richard M. Daley. She also practiced law with two private law firms.

Jarrett also served as a director of corporate and not-for-profit boards, including Chairman of the Board of the Chicago Stock Exchange, Director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and Chairman of the University of Chicago Medical Center Board of Trustees. We have often heard Valerie Jarrett is the de-facto President. That might not be far from the truth.

Our team has been exhaustively researching this woman,…again.

We went back over notes, articles, and saved links, as well digging deeper into new documents that we’ve gotten a hold of.

Valerie Jarret is very powerful.

As you may know, Valerie Jarrett is Obama’s closest cabinet member. That is no coincidence. She is one who helped get him where he is.[5]

The damage this woman did to the infrastructure of our government may not be known for decades but I can assure you she is no friend to America and its way of life.

