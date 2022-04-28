By Frosty Wooldridge

April 28, 2022

Back in the 1950’s, Ayn Rand wrote a book that took the literary world by storm: Atlas Shrugged. It followed her blockbuster book, The Fountain head. Two copies still grace my personal library.

If you read the book in your teens or early twenties, you didn’t quite grasp the theme or the significance of Rand’s compelling story about the quest for power. Reading those books in your forties, you understood all of her themes because you saw them playing out across America’s political landscape. Do you remember Dagny Taggert? Hell of a woman!

For the past two decades, CEO’s of social media like Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, and other heads of Twitter, LinkedIn and others enjoyed the ability to censor anyone they wanted in order to sway national elections. You cannot imagine the money that changed hands to create bias against some candidates while supporting others.

It’s been said many times that if you tell a lie long enough, people will perceive it as the truth. Some of the longest running liars in Congress have been Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the late John McCain, Maxine Waters, Sheila Jackson, Tracey Abrahams, and the biggest and longest running liar—Joe Biden.

Who protects them? The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, NBC, CBS, ABC, NPR and PBS. You cannot help but notice that all of them have cheated, lied, and stolen from the U.S. taxpayer. They started and supported wars that killed hundreds of thousands of our innocent young men and women. Whether it was “insider trading” on defense contracts on 20-year wars or allowing America’s borders to be invaded while employers enjoyed the fruits of illegal labor—it’s all on Congress, and it’s all on our presidents over the past 40 years.

Among the media giants, Zuckerberg created his “community standards” whereby you cannot write anything on Facebook that goes against his political bias. Same with Twitter. They demand complete compliance of citizens. Everything they’ve done over the past two decades runs counter to the 1st Amendment and free speech.

If you want that type of society, move to China, North Korea, Russia or Columbia. Putin arrested and jailed over 2,000 war protesters when he invaded Ukraine. That put a stop to any more protesters. If you lived in North Korea, you couldn’t breathe sideways against that little dictator because he would have you shot or poisoned at dawn.

For certain, free speech makes for a messy conversation across America. But the fact remains, we need every idea, every counter argument, every opinion, and every voice in order to come to a sensible and reasonable understanding of a problem, challenge or event. We need critical thinking. You cannot come to intellectual understanding when only one side dominates the discussion.

Enter Elon Musk The Multi-Billionaire of America

In Rand’s book Atlas Shrugged, she featured John Galt, a man who bucked the norm, a man who stood his ground, and a man who made a difference. In the 21st century, billionaire Elon Musk may be the new John Galt. It took a pair to buy up radically left-leaning Twitter for $44 billion.

Journalist Allum Bokhari reported, “Restoring free speech on Twitter will be no easy task, even for someone with Musk’s resources. Once the deal is concluded, he will own 100 percent of the company — and yet he will lead a workforce filled with far-left, pro-censorship radicals who will be determined to thwart his agenda. It conjures memories of Donald Trump winning the Presidency in 2016, only to find himself saddled with a bureaucracy determined to undermine his agenda at every turn.”

Bokhari continued, “The Great Unbanning: The most obvious point is saved for last, yet unbanning people, like every other step on the road to restoring free speech on Twitter, will be no straightforward task. While the more prominent victims of Twitter censorship, like Donald Trump, will be easy to identify, there are thousands upon thousands of smaller accounts that have been banned for bogus reasons and will also need to be restored.”

It matters little whether you like Trump or not. We as a people, and as a country, must maintain our rights to express ourselves in the marketplace of ideas, FB, Twitter, et al.

Musk said, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

If you’ve read me for the last 30 years, you know that I speak to the fact that America is being overwhelmed, overrun and invaded by massive legal and illegal immigration. It’s a fact on most Americans’ tongues, but everyone fears reprisals of being called ‘racist’, ‘xenophobe’, ‘heartless’, and worse.

But the fact is, we cannot sustain another 100,000,000 people, but those CEO’s of media suppress the topic, and journalists like me. The Southern Poverty Law Center made me their poster boy. They thought they could silence me. Well, you cannot silence a man who stands for facts and integrity. Facts are facts. Facts are not racist, but the SPLC makes it their right to defame writers like me. Guess what, I’m still here and I’m still advocating to stop all legal and illegal immigration into our country. We don’t need another 100 million people by 2050. Do we? What will become of us as water, energy and resources suffer exhaustion? Do you notice none of those big giants speak to this issue? That CBS special 60 Minutes won’t touch the subject even in the face of accelerating Climate Change, lowered quality of life and horrific environmental consequences. I’ve sent them my three books on America’s overpopulation crisis for the past 20 years, but they ignore me and reality.

So, give me John Galt! Give me Elon Musk! Like him or not, let me hear from Donald Trump, and average Joe or Mary on the streets of America. We can bring back our country from the dead by dealing with transgender male athletes with facts, not emotions. They’re men, not women. We don’t need them competing and ruining women’s lives because of some ridiculous emotions for transgenderism. In my opinion, it’s a mental illness. We can call math what it is: mathematics. If you don’t do your homework, you can’t call math ‘racist’. Math is precise. You must work the equation until you obtain the answer. Math doesn’t care what color you skin or origins or tribe. Black Lives Matter, but we don’t have to allow them to burn down our cities because we’re afraid to arrest them. All lives matter! So, there! Critical Race Theory? What a bunch of crap. It’s divisive, it’s cruel, and it makes whites villains and blacks victims. Nobody wants that in America. You must not, you cannot teach our children to hate or blame one another for the color of their skin. There, I said it.

Let’s get back to common sense, common community, exchange of ideas, term limits, not teaching 3rd graders about sex, and, let’s deal with our challenges with conversation and action. Elon Musk, thank you for being the John Galt of the 21st century.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

Published March 2021: America's Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations by Frosty Wooldridge, available on Amazon, and/or phone 1 888 519 5121.

