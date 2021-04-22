By Frosty Wooldridge

As to our ongoing invasion of our southern border:

First of all, thank each and every one of you who write me with your ideas on what our country faces. Most importantly more and more of you understand what “someone” is doing to our country by flooding it with endless millions of third world immigrants either legally or illegally. Again, to make this demographic horror clear to you, we remain on course to add 100 million, that’s 100,000,000 more immigrants within the next 29 years. That means we will double the population of our 35 most populated cities. Example: New York City at 8.3 million will grow to l6.6 millions and on down the line.

Each new imported person must be watered, fed, housed, warmed, transported, educated, medicated and much more while we try to maintain any semblance of a balanced environment. Additionally, their impact on our water, energy and resources jumps to over 30 times greater than the country from which they fled.

The worst part of this entire ordeal: we expend enormous amounts of fossil fuel energy that creates chaos in our biosphere. Try to ignore this video:

“No one is immune: study offers bleak climate change outlook” by Ann Thompson, NBC correspondent. She asked the scientist, “Who should be concerned?” He said, “Everyone who eats food.”

We lose the foundation of our ethos, culture and language by the importation of more than 100,000 legal immigrants every 30 days without end. Radio talk show host in Idaho, Zeb Bell, www.ZebattheRanch.com said last week, “My dear friend, Frosty Wooldridge of Golden, Colorado, is and has been right all along. Right on what? Immigration! The United States is no longer a melting pot of foreigners coming to America and blending in with our culture and values, nope, not anymore.

“Now, they come here to establish their culture and their values and their language and their laws. Just last week there was a large editorial in the USA Today that said basically, “We’re too tough on refugees coming here from Syria and other mid-eastern countries, we should relax our standards and welcome them and be more inclusive.”

“President Biden is doing all he can to break our laws, tear apart our borders and welcome any and all to stay here and of course, vote Democratic. Come one, Come all…Come to America. We welcome you!

“I don’t. Right this minute as you’re reading this, illegals are crossing our borders, right now in mosques across America, certain Muslims are planning devious deeds against the United States Right now more unwanted, unskilled, unwarranted refugees are dipping into our resources of welfare and overcrowding our infrastructure.

“You know, I’d laugh if it were funny, but here’s a circus clown turned president, Biden, criticizing and complaining to Russia’s Putin about infringement and crossing Ukraine’s borders. We have to stop….STOP…these ridiculous numbers of immigrants coming here and bloating to the point of catastrophe, our cities, our infrastructure and our welfare programs.

“The U.S. Titanic is sinking into a sewage pit of chaos! What good is a hand extended in friendship, when all they want is a handout! A free ride, at the expense of the American taxpayer…YOU AND ME! I’m for a defined quota system of not more than 100,000 immigrants per year and they must be stable, reliable and willing to work and contribute individuals. I don’t want their culture, their language or their laws. This is America, assimilate or get on the next boat back to your homeland. America isn’t your home…it’s mine. When you’ve earned your citizenship and honored our flag and Constitution, then we’ll sit at the same table – not before!”

Mark of Colorado wrote, “I enjoy reading your column because I enjoy your perspective on things. I would like to recommend to you a man named Alan Watt. He gives outstanding talks that can be downloaded free from his website if you scroll down a bit and the talks are in the left hand column:

www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com

“After listening to Alan Watt for almost 10 years now, I can almost predict the future now that I know what the “Agenda” is, i.e., the planned destruction of America through uncontrolled immigration and sending [incompatible] cultures to parts of America that have no business being there (African’s sent to Minnesota to resettle, Muslims taking over Detroit, etc., all planned by the Elite).

“Dumbing down the school system, sending all jobs to Asia, running wars for profit, etc. ALL Republicans and Democrats have bought into the Agenda for 2 reasons: either they are for the Agenda being good globalists and thieves, or they have been blackmailed and must go along or suffer the consequences.

“Additionally, you must read a book entitled “A Brief History of the Future” by Jacques Attali, one of the “big boys” who wrote a book about 15 years ago called “Winners and Losers in the Coming New World Order” in which he said the new boat people of the 21st century will be Americans going abroad looking for work after their countries are over-run by 3rd world populations (all planned of course, that’s the key to understand, it’s planned and executed by the Elite, whose henchmen include Jacques Attalli, Henry Kissinger, George Bush, Bill & Hillary Clinton, etc. Just read the review and it will curdle your blood.”

I must say that a few Americans see the writing on the wall. I will keep sounding the alarm, but you must act by empowering yourself with pure numbers of these organizations who work to reduce all immigration into America. www.NumbersUSA.com ; www.fairus.org ; www.capsweb.org

Published March 2021: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations by Frosty Wooldridge, available on Amazon, and/or phone 1 888 519 5121

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler, Tick-Tok, Curiosity, and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2021 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com