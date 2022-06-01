By Lex Greene

June 1, 2022

While the politicians and their bullhorn (the US News Media) focus everyone on the inanimate object, guns, as they both seek to disarm all law-abiding citizens under the guise of “children’s safety,” the elephant in the room is,why are kids killing kids with increasing regularity?

We all agree, these school shootings must stop. The level of pure evil insanity required to carry out such a heinous act is beyond comprehension. Yet, with a little honest effort, we can find the answer to the most important question concerning these events…why are kids killing kids at an alarming rate…and then put a stop to it.

Consider the following facts related to the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, according to official FBI reports displayed in a recent FOX 7 report from Austin Texas.

DATE LOCATION SHOOTER AGE DEAD INJURED

1999 COLUMBINE Harris and Klebold 18-17 12 20

2005 Red Lake High School Jeffrey Weise 16 7

2006 Nickel Mines Amish School Charles Carl Roberts 32 5 5

2007 Virginia Tech Seung-Hui Cho 23 32

2012 Sandy Hook Elementary Adam Lanza 20 26

2012 Oikos University One Goh 43 7 3

2015 Umpqua Community College Christopher Harper-Mercer 26 9 7

2018 Stoneman Douglas High Nikolas Cruz 19 17 17

2018 Santa Fe High Dimitrios Pagourtzis 17 10

2022 Robb Elementary Salvador Ramos 18 21 17

Between 1999 and today, these ten events are the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, according to official reports. What do these ten events have in common?

Seven (7) shooters were under the age of 21, six (6) of them still teenagers between 16 and 19 years old.

Every event took place in a “gun free zone.” The shooter was the ONLY person armed.

Despite any efforts, law enforcement was unable to prevent any of these events.

Each shooter violated numerous laws to carry out their crime.

Each shooter was unpopular in society, often with prior treatment for mental illness.

Each shooter was from a broken home, with little or no parental influence.

Nearly all of the younger shooters were online gamers, violent games their favorite.

Every shooter was mad at the world.

None of the shooters had any regard at all for human life.

Five (5) of the ten (10) events were carried out by shooters of foreign origin.

There are only two anomalies on the list of events above.

2006 Nickel Mines Amish School where 32 year-old Jewish shooter Charles Carl Roberts IV attacked an Amish school on the basis of race and religion. 2012 Oikos University where 43 year-old One Goh stated he attacked the school seeking a full refund of tuition, unhappy with life on campus.

In the cases of 2007Virginia Tech, 23 year-old Seung-Hui Cho, and 2015 Umpqua Community College, 26 year-old Christopher Harper-Mercer, both were allegedly triggered by being outcasts on the college campus. Cho was on both Prozac and Paxil at the time of his mass murder. Mercer, who lived with his single mother and had no contact with his father, listed his hobbies and interests as “Internet, killing zombies, movies, music, reading.” He also belonged to an online group titled “Doesn’t Like Organized Religion.”

Even before looking into the background of this special type of killer, it should be obvious to everyone that every mass shooter of this type has a major mental and emotional malfunction. Sane people simply do not do things like this…

Equally obvious is the fact that guns don’t kill, people do. In fact, for every case of gun violence in the USA, there is on average, 2.7 cases where innocent lives were saved because someone decent was armed.

Approximately 2/3 of all gun deaths in the USA are acts of suicide, not homicide.

Approximately 90% of the gun deaths that are homicide, occur in the middle of another crime, drug running, gang activity, etc.

Criminal profiling is not profiling on the basis of race, creed, or color. Criminal profiling is based upon experience, a collection of facts surrounding certain types of criminal activities. If I use the data presented in this column to offer up a profile of the average school shooter, it will look something like this…

Male shooters

Between age 15-21

From a broken home, raised by a single parent or grandparents

Addicted to violent videos and games

Loners, few if any friends

Failing in school, career, relationships, and life itself

Void of any faith-based belief structure

Often casual or prescription drug abusers

Past indications of mental and/or emotional illness

Mad at the world, chronic victimhood mentality

Zero regard for the gift of human life itself

A serious conversation needs to begin on why this group of young people are killing with increasing regularity. In the first five months of 2022, a new record has been set with at least 229 mass shooting events in the USA January-May, according to official reports. That puts the nation on track for a record year of such events, projected to be more than 550 such events by year-end.

A few more facts to consider in our joint effort to prevent these types of events in the future.

Guns don’t kill just like cars, bats, knives, or any other inanimate object, don’t kill. People do.

Mass shootings only happen in “gun free zones” where ONLY the shooter is armed.

Law enforcement is incapable of preventing events like this.

Every person or building that relies solely on armed law enforcement for their safety, is a “soft target.”

Mass shooters only target “unarmed” victims.

99.9% of gunowners never use their weapons to commit a crime of any type.

Every politician or TV personality aiming to disarm law-abiding citizens, are protected by armed guards.

Most of these shootings were with a handgun, not any alleged “assault rifle.”

Uneducated people think the “AR” in AR-15 means “Assault Rifle.” The AR in AR-15 stands for “Armalite Rifle.”It does not stand for “assault rifle” but is instead a semi-automatic rifle that shoots one time per trigger pull. The U.S. Military does NOT carry AR-15s.

Disarming 300M law-abiding citizens isn’t even possible, but if it were, it wouldn’t save a single life. In fact, it would cost many more lives.

There’s an old saying that goes something like this, “When seconds count, the police are only minutes away.” Nowhere does that saying ring truer than in these mass shooting events.

Unless you want to turn every school into a prison on total lockdown at all times, or live in a police state, where every citizen is a soft target for armed evildoers, we must stop the lies behind the all-out assault on the U.S. 2nd Amendment immediately and focus on the elephant in the room.

Who is teaching and inspiring these kids to kill kids at an alarming rate? Why do these kids look ahead in life and see no hope? This is the only way to stop what’s happening to our children in the USA today.

Talk about more gun regulations only distracts from the real problem and would leave the entire nation a “soft target” for all sorts of evil. Thankfully, the USA is not Canada or the EU. Americans will never give up their rights.

“Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790)

The question isn’t, why do some people use guns to kill? The answer to that is obvious. The right question is, why are young people killing at all?

The question isn’t who has a right to keep and bear arms, that question in answered in the 2nd Amendment. The right question is, who has the right to take them from decent law-abiding Citizens? The answer to that is…NO ONE!

