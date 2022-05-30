By Frosty Wooldridge

May 30, 2022

Ever since 1965, this national phenomenon has been working on changing the entire demographic of America from a successful European-dominated Republic to a country racked with violence, racial strife and ultimately, disintegration.

What’s so amazing stems from the fact that few see it and even less will do anything about it.

The symptoms surface daily in the six o’clock news with Norah O’Donnell, David Muir, Wolf Blitzer, Lester Holt, Anderson Cooper, Jesse Waters, NPR and PBS. But few want to connect the dots. In fact, they make sure NOT to connect the dots for the American people. Or, what’s left of the American people.

What are those dots? How do you connect them? What do you do after you connect them?

Right now, we face a growing reality that our country no longer enjoys a dominate culture, language and ethos. Since 1965, if you count the 45,000,000 foreign born immigrants who migrated out of their war-torn, overpopulated, illiterate and failed countries, the highest immigration onslaught in human history, and you add another 25,000,000 illegal migrants who jumped our borders—you’re looking at 70 million foreign-born people taking our jobs, sucking off our welfare systems, birthing millions of their own babies, overrunning our schools, fracturing our English language, and simply destroying the fabric of American society.

Many traditional Americans watch in stunning awe at places like Chicago where minorities kill each other at a prolific rate of speed. One teen white kid shot and killed 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York a week ago. The press screamed “white supremacy, racism”, but no one connected the dots that 107 African-Americans died at the hands of 107 other African-Americans who shot them dead during that same week. In fact, Chicago and many other big cities like NYC, Baltimore, Minneapolis, Miami, LA and the like—watch enormous amounts of killings as standard operating procedure.

In other words, instead of a cohesive, dominate European-culture- population of like-minded people, we’ve become a seething mass of multiculturalism where some elements cannot find a civil way to deal with each other…so they simply shoot each other. Chicago and Detroit provide an example of America’s dilemma.

At the same time, our own leaders in Congress and all the way to the White House, invite this invasion at our southern border. Joe Biden and his cronies assist it, encourage it, and push for it. All the while, traditional Americans watch, wait and twiddle their thumbs. We simply no longer enjoy being a sovereign nation.

We’re losing the very essence that made America a successful civilization—a culturally united and cohesive citizenry.

As Douglas Murray, author of The Strange Death of Europe, said, “When you import the people of the world into your country, you invite the problems of the world into your country.”

One look at 66,000 homeless in Los Angeles provides another symptom. But then, you’ve got 10,000 homeless in Denver. Another 10,000 homeless in Chicago. Another 35,000 homeless in San Francisco, and dozens more American cities.

In other words, our leaders our devolving our country into a third world cesspool. How else do you describe it?

At one point before 1965, everyone enjoyed a thorough education. Back then, everyone enjoyed a good job with a living wage. At one point, our kids attended school without fear of being shot up. At an earlier juncture, we enjoyed responsible citizens who entered a store, bought and paid for goods, and walked out. Today, millions of citizens steal $52,000,000,000.00 (billion) out of mercantile stores annually. We must all pay the difference for such massive shoplifting.

At the same time, our president just signed over $40,000,000,000.00 in military aid to Ukraine when our citizens suffer grave consequences such as 107,000 opioid deaths in 2021, and probably the same in 2022. Ironically, instead of stopping the drugs at the border, Biden openly encourages drug cartels to inject their drugs into our country. Over 38 million Americans subsist on food stamps. Why aren’t we solving our problems?

How do you reconcile such insanity? At $31,000,000,000,000.00 (trillion) in national debt, how do we find it reasonable to give $40 billion to another country to secure its borders instead of our own? Especially with the deadly consequences manifesting daily across America…can you answer that?

Americans Being Displaced At A Rapid Rate By Immigrants And Other Cultures

If you don’t think this is happening very fast, you would be mistaken. The Pew Research Center projected that the new majority at 51 percent will be Latino-Hispanics-Mexicans by 2042. Not only do we see 15,000,000 illegal Mexicans already within the USA, but another 10 million of their children born here.

What are the dramatic consequences of this mass migration? They all arrive from failed societies. They are reforming such failed societies within our own country. We traditional Americans can’t keep paying for all of this welfare much longer. Our systems will simply collapse.

Am I wrong, off or misdirected in this thesis? Do you see what I see happening? Is there any chance to change course? Do we need more Chinese, Indians, Somalians, Sudanese, Ethiopians, Mexicans, Congolese and other immigrants injected into our country? Can we survive the projected 100 million more that will land on our country by 2050? Don’t you think we need a national discussion on this accelerating national-suicidal nightmare?

My solution: total shutdown of all immigration, both legal and illegal for 20 years. Or, allow ingress vs egress immigration. If 50,000 leave America in a year, we can allow 50,000 highly educated and skilled immigrants who speak English with similar cultural ties, to come to our country. Not what’s happening at the moment!

Oh, and this is what it will look like if we don’t shut the borders. Pass these videos around to your networks.

