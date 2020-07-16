By Frosty Wooldridge

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, Ted Wheeler, for the past 46 days, watched and supported Antifa and Black Lives Matter anarchists, burn and loot his city. In the past two days, those criminals attempted to burn and loot the county courthouse. When President Trump sent in federal agents to defend the city, Mr. Wheeler condemned the president for bringing law and order to Portland. Go figure!

Seattle, Washington’s Mayor Jenny Durkan encouraged and supported Antifa and BLM anarchists to burn and loot that city, and create an ‘autonomous zone’ whereby two people suffered death via shootings. She called it, “A summer of love in our city.”

One look at Minneapolis, Minnesota shows a total war zone. All of it allowed by the mayor and governor of that state! As those anarchists destroyed the city, their City Council members voted to disband the police department in order to encourage more criminal destruction of that city. And, that’s what they received—more crime and more destruction.

At this point, New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio has “defunded the police department” by $1 billion. If you drove down 5th Avenue or into Manhattan, you would see boarded up businesses, smashed glass, spray paint by the hundreds of gallons decorating everything. Instead of the “Big Apple”, NYC stands as a prime example of a rotten, decayed and worthless fruit. Gun shootings doubled in the past six weeks.

This year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago has seen nightly gun shootings in her city. She’s seen BLM loot, burn, rob and kill people. Chicago faces a “Detroit, Michigan” future. A recent NBC report showed 1,500-gun shootings in Chicago with 373 killed thus far in 2020. Experts expect the total to exceed 800 to set a new record this year. In Baltimore, 900 shootings this year and 134 deaths.

In McAllen, Texas, two days ago, a 23-year-old gunned down two police officers answering a domestic abuse charge. They walked up to the door, knocked on the door, and the guy shot them point blank numerous times.

In other words, U.S. soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan enjoy greater safety than American citizens in those violent cities.

In Denver, Colorado, our Mayor Michael Hancock supports illegal aliens in his sanctuary city. He supports violators of our state and federal laws. Right on his heels, our Governor Jared Polis also supports our state as a sanctuary for illegal aliens, numbering over 400,000. They bring drugs, gangs, MS 13, anchor babies, and chaos to our city. Yet, those elected officials enjoy total immunity from the law.

The prime example of lawlessness and lawless leaders must be the former mayor of Detroit, Michigan, Mr. Coleman Young. I worked in Detroit for 20 years to watch him and his cronies destroy that city block by block, carjacking by carjacking, business by business, school after school—until 1.2 million Detroiters fled the city. It dropped from 1.85 million to 650,000 today. What did the federal government do? Congress imported 300,000 Muslims who now enjoy welfare for life, their own caliphate, honor killings, FGM, and a totally separate, parallel society that lacks anything in common or affinity to America. You won’t see a single American flag flown in our new Dearbornistan, Michigan.

With somewhere between 3 and 4 million illegal migrants now living and working in California, Governor Gavin Newsome celebrates their illegality in his sanctuary state, along with House Members Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi. In other words, the corruption knows no end. The venality runs as deep as the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean, i.e., 7 miles deep! All the while, never mind that 70,000 American citizens and Veterans live in tarp cities on the streets of San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In reality, all those mayors and governors violate their oaths of office. They enable criminals. They are complicit in lawlessness and total disregard for our U.S. Constitution and the rule of law.

It’s depressing. It’s disheartening. It’s terrible. It’s what’s driving our country to become like those other third world countries.

At the same time, the majority White population in America is being attacked, degraded and marginalized in favor of BLM and Antifa.

One of my readers said, “I’ve recently drawn the conclusion that ‘white privilege’ is simply a pejorative term for Western Civilization and American Exceptionalism.”

To all the supporters of BLM and/or Antifa, please understand they do not stand for the ‘rule of law’ or the ‘U.S. Constitution’ or the ‘Bill of Rights’ or ‘Free speech’. If they burned and looted our country to death and total destruction, they have nothing to offer that would create a better future. It’s pretty disconcerting to this American Patriot.

At least one good thing occurred in my neighborhood this past week. On my daily bicycle ride in these mountains, near sunset, I passed by Exit 254 on I-70, 35 miles west of Denver. On the bridge overlooking both eastbound and westbound lanes, two dozen kids and parents waved Old Glory. Thousands of motorists, truck drivers and motorcyclists honked, waved and celebrated that someone stood for our flag, our country, our culture, our laws, and our incredible gifts to be American citizens.

(Kids celebrating America, July 14, 2020, Exit 254, Westbound, I-70, Golden, Colorado)

I don’t care if you are black, white, brown, yellow or red—this is your country. Don’t you think we need to cherish it, preserve it and care for it for future generations?

