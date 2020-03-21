By Paul Cappadona

Christianity in America is quite pathetic and most everyone knows it. We will explore why and how the lukewarm assembly of believers have been divided, weakened and pushed aside. No one likes to support a losing team and team Christian has been getting bad press since the founding of this Nation.

“I am not here because you know not the truth, but because you know it. I’m here to tell you that no lie is of the truth. I’m here concerning them that seduce you, which seek to bring you into bondage and separate you from the Gospel of Liberty.” H.B.

The lies of the press, the government and many other sources have been working on us and the people. We have been brought into bondage and seduced from the liberty of God’s way. Little by little, no cost was spared, we were seduced from the foundational Rock.

“O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths. 3:12 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter! Woe unto them that are wise in their own eyes, and prudent in their own sight! Which justify the wicked for reward and take away the righteousness of the righteous from him! Because they have cast away the law of the Lord of hosts and despised the word of the holy one of Israel.” Isaiah 5: 20, 21, 23, &24 The meaning of Israel is RULED BY GOD . Are you or do you desire to be ruled by God or man, the choice is that simple? Only by being ruled by God can you help your fellow man and keep the Nation under God. If we have bad, foolish, or wicked leaders they must be brought to justice.

“He that ruleth over men must be just, ruling in the fear of God.” 2 Sam 23:3

“Be wise now therefore, O ye kings: be instructed, ye judges of the earth. Serve the Lord with fear and trembling. Blessed are all they that put their trust in him.” Psalms 2:10-12

We have been led away from the fact that leaders or rulers of any kind MUST rule justly. When they do not rule justly it is our duty to stand up to tyranny. We have been lied to preventing righteous judgement. We have enemies and we have battles to be won.

“An unjust man is an abomination to the just: and he that is upright in the way is an abomination to the wicked.”Proverbs 29: 27

Abominable: hateful; detestable; loathsome.From where I sit the just been neutralized.

How long will ye judge unjustly, and accept the persons of the wicked?

Not only should we be reprimanding poor, mis-guided, and wicked legislation we should be working with-in the system to help keep it pure.

“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked bearth rule, the people mourn.” Proverbs 29: 2.

“Scornful men bring a city into a snare: but wise men turn away wrath.” Proverbs 29:8

Snare is anything by which one is entangled and brought into trouble; to bring into unexpected evil. N.W. 1828.

“To account for the misery that men bring on themselves, notwithstanding that, they do all in earnest pursue happiness; we must consider how things come to be represented to our desires under deceitful appearances.” Locke, 2. 21. 61.

Truth and real love are inseparable, we must learn again that standing up for truth is love indeed. We must offend if we are to be honest.

“He who dare not offend cannot be honest.” Thomas Paine

We must begin to take our place as the salt of the earth.

“In question of power let no more be heard of confidence in men but bind him down from mischief by the chains of the Constitution.” Thomas Jefferson

The tyrants and perverts of this world will do everything and anything to remove those chains and keep them off. It is and always have been the Christians duty to keep the governments from becoming tyrannical.

“Kings of the earth, and all people; princes, and all judges of the earth: Both young men and maidens; old men, and children: Let them praise the name of the Lord: for his name alone is excellent; his glory is above the earth and heaven.” Psalms 148: 11, 12, &13

This next one is where Thomas Jefferson came up with the chains of the Constitution. However, the Constitution does not exempt us from our duties. In fact, it is our strength and honor.

“Let the high praises of God be in their mouth, and a two-edged sword in their hand; To execute vengeance upon the heathen, and punishments upon the people; To bind their kings with chains, and their nobles with fetters of iron; To execute upon them the judgment written: This honor have all his saints. Praise the Lord. Psalm 149: 6-9

We have been lied to, we have a duty to judge, NOT our judgements, but His judgements. There is no such doctrine that separates Christians from the governments. The truth can be arrived at and opinions must take a back seat. Tolerance is and evil device used get people to except iniquity and perversion as a right equal to truth.

“Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed, judge the fatherless, plead for the widow.” Isaiah 1:10 & 17

“It is high time to AWAKE out of sleep: …cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armour of light. … Let us walk honestly …not in strife and envying.” Ro. 13: 11-13.Strife and envy is democratic socialism or covetousness.

“Thus saith thy Lord the Lord, and thy God that pleadeth the cause of his people. Behold I have taken out of thine hand the cup of trembling … I will put it into the hand of then that afflict thee; which have said to thy soul, Bow down, that we may go over: and thou hast laid thy body as the ground, and as a street, to them that went over.” Isaiah 51.22 & 23

Its high time we take the side of Truth and when that is done just watch the people chose sides. Blessed are those that take the battle to the courts. Free Grand Jury Creed to all that ask.

