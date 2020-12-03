By Frosty Wooldridge

Part 2: The cost of importing the world’s poor, conflict, degrading American culture, displacing Americans from their own country

This proves itself the most important quote for all Americans for the 21st century. Why? It will become dangerously apparent as we commit “genocide by substitution” from mass immigration.

“Diversity within a nation destroys unity and leads to civil wars,” said social scientist Garret Hardin. “Immigration, a benefit during the youth of a nation, can act as a disease in its mature state. Too much internal diversity in large nations has led to violence and disintegration. We are now in the process of destabilizing America and most Western countries. The magic words of destabilizers are ‘diversity’ and ‘multiculturalism’.” [You might add “multiple languages that create linguistic chaos.]

America cannot become the “charity ward” for the world’s desperate people. We cannot degrade our citizens for Mexico or Central America’s poor. We cannot save Africa’s refugees when we suffer 13 million American children living in poverty and 1.5 million homeless. We cannot pay for immigrants’ food, housing and education when we’re $26 trillion in national debt. We cannot save the rest of the world’s people, but by importing them—we will destroy our own society and civilization. Exponential growth cannot be sustained. The third world’s poor prove that as they explode across the globe and race toward first world countries. Look at Europe! It’s headed for the toilet of Islamic and African violence. We must think about and care about our citizens first, middle and always. It’s time to change the ‘good ole boy’ network of corruption in DC. If we continue on this current path about to be led by open-borders Biden, by adding another 100 million legal immigrants and millions more refugees, we face collapse into a multicultural-diversity nightmare of overpopulation and sociological chaos.

Pedro de Alvarado, a legal immigrant from Venezuela, gives America a sobering taste of what we face with mass immigration.

Sir, what further points can Americans expect if they continue endless immigration?

“Texas does pride itself as being a Law-And-Order state and has invested significant resources in law enforcement over the years,” said Alvarado. “However, demographic change is starting to throw a wrench into that. As San Antonio has become more Hispanic, crime is slowly creeping back up. Mexican criminal syndicates such as the Jalisco Nueva Generacion’ cartels are setting up shop and have used local gangs to push drugs such as cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

“In my view, criminal activities of the sort will continue if Hispanic immigration continues. [The same holds true in Minneapolis withi Somalian drug gangs. It’s cultural because they lack educational skills to contribute.] We often forget that the Italian mafia was able to maintain its prominence thanks to the large pool of Italian migrants it could constantly recruit from through the early 20th century. That changed when the U.S. decided to clamp down on mass migration in the 1920’s, and the mob had trouble tapping into the Italian community for fresh muscle in the subsequent decades.”

Police Fear Immigrant Reprisals Because They Arrive From Countries Without Law and Order

Alvarado continued, “There was a general sense in 2016 that San Antonio was on the verge of hitting a new crime wave after the city reported 146 homicides, the most since 1995. The Ferguson Effect, in which police hesitated to go after criminals following 2014’s mass riots in Ferguson, Missouri, clearly contributed.

“Homicides spiked in San Antonio, putting the city on track to have one of the deadliest years in decades,” by Emile Eaton, San Antonio Express, August 7, 2020. “The good news was that in 2017—the year I left the city— crime began declining again in San Antonio. But Homicides have begun surging again in 2020, which some criminal experts believe is set to match the homicide records set in the mid-90’s,” said Alvarado.

Alvarado said, “The Black Lives Matter insanity has likely contributed to this upswing, with police less enthusiastic about doing their jobs thanks to the media and pro-criminal politicians constantly attacking them. Even Austin, where I’m living now, is witnessing a similar rise in murder rates. The situation is bad all around.”

As Demographics Change, Democrats Gain Welfare-Recipient Votes

“As the area became less white in the past four decades,” said Alvarado. “Democrats have gradually gained ground and are now in firm control of the county. This is an undeniable macrotrend in all of Texas’ major urban centers. Increased Latin American migration to the area will likely accelerate its ethnic ghettoization and make it less hospitable for legacy Americans who tend to vote GOP.

“Not coincidentally, San Antonio’s politics have become loonier as the city has become less white. Given its solid Democrat control, its local politicians have made it a point to advance the Left’s agenda. In 2019, the San Antonio City Council blocked Chick-fil-A from opening a restaurant in San Antonio airport for its alleged “legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.” The following year the City Council took its Political Correctness to another level by passing a resolution condemning the use of terms such as the “Chinese virus” or the “kung fu virus” to refer to COVID-19 [ San Antonio City Council Approves Resolution Denouncing Use Of ‘Chinese Virus’ to Describe COVID-19, by Joey Palacios, Texas Public Radio, May 9, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT]. Although this resolution has no real teeth, it’s just another indicator of where the city is heading towards both culturally and politically.”

Alvarado continued, “The city council’s diversity speaks for itself. The municipal body of 11 features a Jewish mayor, 7 Hispanics, one black, and only two white Americans (now that’s what I call meeting a diversity quota!). The composition of the San Antonio city council is likely a preview of what the U.S will look like under a radical diversity regime. Buckle up!”

California better buckle up as it will become America’s first third world state!

“Overall, San Antonio is a nice city with a rich history that makes it uniquely Texan,” said Alvarado. “Unfortunately, the growing Leftist advance and the U.S. Ruling Class’s mass migration fixation will likely turn this otherwise wonderful city into a Third World dumpster. The world has plenty of those to spare.

“Democrats are salivating at the prospect of flipping Texas. With Sun Belt states such as Arizona and Georgia falling to the Democrats’ grasp, adding Texas to the leftist column will put America one major step closer to One-Party rule at the federal level.”

From there, all bets are off.

“For the sake of preserving our Constitutional Republic, the GOP needs to take the National Question seriously. Nothing short of a multi-decade immigration moratorium is needed to protect America from a Third World demographic avalanche.”

As a note from this journalist, we speed toward a world of hurt if we fail to shut down all immigration into the USA. This same sociological/criminal chaos manifests all over the country in every major city. It benefits NOT one American citizen, whatsoever…but it’s going to harm all of us and our children in the years ahead.

Solutions:

Shut down all immigration into the USA, immediately. Stop all “anchor baby” birthright citizenship at over 300,000 annually. Stop all chain-migration into America. Deport all illegal aliens, their children and relatives. Stop any attempt by immigrants to pass their own laws in contradiction of the U.S. Constitution. Rescind E.O. 13166 Demand that all Americans speak English in the public sector, schools taught in English and all business.

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

Take action by joining for free:

America: www.CapsWeb.org ; www.NumbersUSA.org ; www.Fairus.org ; www.CarryingCapacityNetwork.org

Canada: www.immigrationwatchcanada.org ; www.actforcanada.ca

United Kingdom: www.populationmatters.org Australia: www.population.org.au

Sustainable Population Australia

© 2020 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com