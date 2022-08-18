By Cliff Kincaid

August 19, 2022

Professor Jonathan Turley was on Fox saying he had supported the confirmation of Merrick Garland as Attorney General but now says he is disappointed in Garland’s political pursuit of Trump. Turley still doesn’t get it. Garland is an agent of Barack Hussein Obama, who approved Hillary’s plan to launch the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation of Trump.

Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School who once gave testimony denouncing “Eugene McCarthyism” before Congress. He was supposed to be an expert on “disinformation and extremism in the media.”

McCarthy’s first name was Joe, not Eugene. Eugene was a peacenik Democrat.

The Fox channel calls him a “constitutional scholar.”

Every day the media talk about Trump, in terms of a secret affidavit authorizing the FBI raid, the Marxists win. What we should be talking about is the Marxist president who got us into this mess and was briefed on Hillary’s Russia-gate plan by his CIA chief, John Brennan.

Two-term president Barack Hussein Obama is a not-so-secret Marxist whose communist proclivities were carefully concealed from the American people. Brennan’s Marxist proclivities were out in the open, since he had talked about voting for the Communist Party as a college student.

It was Obama, as president, who had to approve Russia-gate. He also happened to be the president who tried to get Garland on the Supreme Court.

Garland is a political fixer.

Before 20 Senate Republicans voted to confirm Garland as Attorney General, we disclosed that Garland, then a federal judge, approved a cover-up involving the dropping of terrorism charges against communist terrorist Elizabeth Anna Duke, linked to the same Weather Underground terrorists who backed Obama for president in 2008. Obama’s DOJ had requested that those charges be dropped.

Understand what is happening: Obama’s terrorist comrades are being protected while Trump and his supporters are targeted. Garland is making this possible.

Communist groups by the dozens, ranging from the Revolutionary Communist Party to the old Moscow-funded Communist Party USA, are running rampant throughout the U.S., in violation of the Communist Control Act. Garland doesn’t care.

My new report, “Barack Obama’s Third Term,” examines what is happening. Trump’s problem, from the start, was failing to purge the Obama holdovers. Sadly, his top aides didn’t know Eugene McCarthy from Joe McCarthy.

Tragically, Trump was not Reagan, a former governor and movement conservative who understood communism and fought the communists in Hollywood. Trump was a smart businessman depending on people who didn’t understand the nature of the Obama presidency. What Trump had failed to do was investigate Obama and understand the traps Obama had laid for him.

Ironically, my group, America’s Survival, Inc. had already done the research! We published three books on Obama.

In his testimony, Turley had referred to how anti-communists supposedly abused people, saying the grand jury process “was regularly used to target political dissidents and coerce people to reveal their associations and beliefs.” He added, “Of course, the most visible abuses occurred in the hearings on ‘Un-American Activities’ with figures like Senator Eugene McCarthy.”

For the record, the House Committee on Un-American Activities was in the other body of Congress. McCarthy ran the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

McCarthy exposed those in government who maneuvered to cut off aid to the Chinese nationalists in order to betray China to the communists. This betrayal left mainland China in the hands of the Communists and the nationalists fled to the island of Taiwan.

The irony, as noted by the late government investigator Herbert Romerstein, is that McCarthy investigated communism for just one year. Several other Congressional committees, including the House Committee on Un-American Activities, did far more work on the problem, including questioning of Obama’s communist mentor, Frank Marshall Davis.

Turley’s ignorant “testimony” about “Eugene McCarthyism” is yet another indication that communism in government is a topic of little interest, even to guests on “conservative” cable channels. It is ironic his erroneous claims came during testimony on “disinformation.”

Rather than talk endlessly about what’s in the “secret affidavit,” we can reasonably conclude that the real reason the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home is that Trump was in the process of proving in court that Hillary and the Democrats were behind Crossfire Hurricane. These documents in his home were part of the proof.

But Hillary was Obama’s Secretary of State. And Russia-gate was an Obama operation, designed to sabotage Trump’s presidency and prevent the purge of the Obama holdovers.

But Trump hasn’t been the only victim of the FBI.

In my column, “The FBI’s Extreme Makeover,” I note how the FBI covered-up the crimes of the sexual pervert Larry Nassar but then launched a series of programs on the CBS network designed to make the bureau look good.

The raid on Trump’s home reminds us that one of the most important challenges we face is to educate the American people about how communism came to America in the form of the Obama presidency.

Consider that, on the popular game show “Jeopardy,” one answer (contestants are given answers and then have to provide a question with the relevant facts) was, “In 1947 screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, part of this numerical ‘Hollywood’ group, was subpoenaed by the House Un-American Activities Committee.” The answer, in the form of a question, provided by one contestant was, “What was the Hollywood Five?” That was wrong. It was the Hollywood Ten, and all of them were communists inserting pro-communist messages into Hollywood films.

Rather than less (Joe) McCarthyism, we need more. The Communists are taking over and most Republicans, including Fox News paid contributor Jonathan Turley, are pretending it’s not happening.

Remember that China Joe Biden’s Ambassador to the United Nations actually gave a paid speech to a Chinese Communist propaganda center praising China and was confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 78-21 (with one Senator not voting).

Perhaps Turley is not alone in his confusion about the difference between Joe and Eugene.

