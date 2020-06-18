By Frosty Wooldridge

Riots in 75 American cities. Cops being shot sitting in their patrol cars. Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorist groups burning down police precincts. Police cruisers being set on fire. Thousands of innocent businesses looted and burned. Historic monuments desecrated and destroyed. Citizen-terrorists wrecking Main Street America.

Sound like the America you knew? Or, is this a brave new America? Or, is it America at all?

At this point, our country no longer remains our country. Via endless immigration out of the third world, it’s being given away piece by piece, chunk by chunk and city by city.

Witness the results of the 1965 Immigration Reform Act that shoved 100 million people from third world countries down our throats. It’s changed our intelligence, our culture, our language and our sense of loyalty to our country.

Minnesota, the cauldron for the riots, has degraded from less than 1 percent foreign-born in 1965 to 10 percent foreign-born today. A total of 45 million foreign born now stomp around in our country. Who represents Minneapolis today? Somalian Ilhan Omar, not an American, and who has never read the U.S. Constitution, and who committed immigration fraud to gain access to the USA. Additionally, she said, “I want all Muslims to make Americans uncomfortable.” Exactly why should we feel uncomfortable in our own country? Would anyone feel comfortable in her country of Somalia?

“Instead of liberal but non-rioting Scandinavians and Germans, the new immigrants are overwhelmingly African, Asian, and Hispanic. In fact, Minnesota now has a much larger proportion of Asian and African immigrants than the nation as a whole,” said Ann Coulter. (June 10, 2020, Breitbart News.)

And yet, no one thinks immigration means much of anything as long as it’s legal. What’s going to happen when the next 100 million bedraggled masses hit our shores by 2050?

California; Bow of the USS Titanic

California devolved from the state that elected Ronald Reagan to Governor Gavin Newsome and Nancy Pelosi along with Maxine Waters, who represent and encourage endless illegal migration.

How did all this happen?

You guessed it: endless immigration out of the third world. Fifty years ago, California enjoyed 85 percent White residents. They show a scant 37 percent today and dropping fast. Detroit now stands as Islam’s first caliphate in Dearbornistan, Michigan. To visit there is to visit a country within our country. It’s the same with “Somaliland” in Minneapolis with 120,000 foreign born African bush people. Arabic writing on store fronts and everywhere. You will not see one American flag being flown in the area.

In 2019, those same bush people scammed over $100,000,000.00 of American taxpayer money via Electronic Benefits Transfers credit cards. A sobering 9.5 out of ten of them subsist on welfare for life.

In big cities where immigrants enclave, they vote for the best democrats who promise the most goodies. NYC May Di Blasio won 96 percent of the black vote, 87 percent of Hispanics, 70 percent of Asians and 54 percent of the White vote.

As we import more of them, we may expect them to express themselves on the forever welfare rolls, Molotov cocktails, burning police cars, leading marches and stomping on Old Glory.

“We don’t have the figures for the current, ongoing nationwide riots, but a Loyola-Marymount professor recently gushed to the New York Times that compared to the Rodney King riots, these have been “truly multicultural.” If we ever find out, I’ll lay even odds that a lot of the looters standing by with empty suitcases outside the luxury stores were our immigrant fraudsters, otherwise employed stealing billions of dollars from Medicare, Social Security, and food stamp programs,” said Coulter.

Why haven’t Americans figured this immigration invasion out? What clouds the majority of Americans’ minds? Doesn’t anyone put two and two together to discover the obvious answer? How many more riots, flag burnings, Antifa thugs, looting, Black Lives Matter terrorists and cop cars burning will it take?

Are you, an American citizen, excited about the projected 100 million more foreigners imported into America from around the world? If you are, well, just sit back and watch your country torched in the coming years.

