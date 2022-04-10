By Roger Anghis

April 10, 2022

America is at a time that no one alive, I believe, has ever witnessed. We have an illegal administration that is completely ignoring the responsibilities of the federal government concerning protecting our borders. We had a system in place that was very effective but all of the precautions established by the last administration were abandoned. Now, the illegitimate president tells us he doesn’t know how the chaos at the border happened.

We were also energy independent the day the illegitimate president took office and now he’s begging our enemies, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and others to sell us oil. Why are we sending our money to people that hate us for oil that is right under our feet? The Democrats are not aware I guess that the resources of the United States belong to the people, not the government and it is their job to see that we have access to those resources.

This present administration has placed so many restrictions on businesses that it makes it very difficult to do business and stay afloat. California has put such restrictions on truckers that the majority of truckers cannot legally operate in California. This has caused a major problem in unloading cargo ships. We simply don’t have enough truckers that can qualify for California’s insane vehicle requirements to unload the cargo ships. This has created a major supply chain problem for retailers, farmers, auto manufacturers, and parts supply houses. That in turn has created a supply chain problem for grocery stores. When people can’t get food there will be unrest like this nation has never seen.

Inflation is at a forty-year high. I remember the inflation during the Carter years, We had 21% interest rates and 18% inflation. Carter’s inability to understand an economy was the reason for these figures but what is happening now isn’t from economic ignorance it is from a contrives plan to bring the United States down to a third world level so that they can do the great economic reset.

We have the world’s elite that are wanting to take control of every man, woman, and child on the planet. It is about control. That is what the vaccines are all about. No vaccine in the past was continued after even a small number of people had adverse reactions. In the military more have died from the vaccine than of COVID yet the mandate is still in place. In a speech to the WHO Council on Eugenics, on February 25, 2009, Henry Kissinger stated: “Once the herd accepts mandatory vaccinations, it’s game over. They will accept anything – forcible blood or organ donation – “for the greater good”. We can genetically modify children and sterilize them — “for the greater good”. Control sheep minds and you control the herd. Vaccine makers stand to make billions. And many of you in this room are investors. It’s a big win-win. We thin out the herd and the herd pays us for extermination services”.

Anyone that wants to control a people must control the food supply. Kissinger also stated: “Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people .” US strategy deliberately destroyed family farming in the US and abroad and led to 95% of all grain reserves in the world being under the control of six multinational agribusiness corporations. I, personally, have never seen so many empty shelves in a grocery store as I have in the last six months and it seems to be getting worse.

Biden is blaming literally everything wrong in America on the fact that Putin invaded Ukraine. Our border problem is 100% Biden’s fault. Our historic high gas prices are 100% Biden’s fault. Unemployment increases are Biden’s fault. Inflation is Biden’s fault. It all stems from the liberal’s desire to turn America into a third-world hell hole. That’s why they are allowing so many illegals to cross the southern border. It is their attempt to ‘diversify’ our population. Liberals believe that Americans think they are privileged and deserve the rewards of the works of our hands. They believe that everybody must be equal and that they must take from those that prosper and give it to those that refuse to work. All their ideology does is create equal suffering. The elites like the Rockefellers, Rothchilds, Bilderbergers, Kissingers, and the rest, deserve to live high on the hog because they are much smarter than the average Joe.

There are signs that the shortages have already begun. I also believe that they can be averted by simple common sense, something the Democrats know little to nothing about. California grows a major portion of our food but over the last few years, they have been seriously restricted because of drought. Adding insult to injury environmentalists, aka group of people that have exhibited no common sense at all, have demanded that several dams in California that supply farmers with water have been scheduled for demolition because of migratory salmon.[1] Yes, the salmon need to be accommodated and a ‘ladder’ could be devised to allow them to migrate as has been done in countless other locations where salmon migrate upstream. I have a firm belief that a human life is more valuable than a fish. That should be the top priority. They do what they can to address the salmons ability to go upstream without destroying the dams.

A lot of people are opposed to these dames being removed. The lose of 45-billion gallons of water for cities and towns, farmlands and orchards, and for fighting fires is insanity on steroids. At the same time we have a drought, the Guv is using tax dollars to demolish three dams in California and one in Oregon. While we have massive forest fires, Newsom is limiting the water available to fight the fires, feed the people and provide water for families.

“A shell corporation going by the name of the ‘Klamath River Renewal Corporation’ (KRRC) wants to remove the dams on the Klamath River that hold 45-billion gallons of fresh water. ‘Beneficial Use’: CAL-FIRE drafted over one-million gallons of water from Iron Gate Lake to battle the 38,000 acre Klamathon Wildfire that was stopped before it incinerated the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument and Ashland OR:

These two lakes are formed by two of the 4-dams on the Klamath River.

Draining the 45-Billion gallons of water from Copco and Iron Gate Lakes and destroying structurally sound water-storage dams during a water crises that is combined with catastrophic wildfires is just insane.” [2]

Everything that Governor Newsome is doing is exacerbating the problem of food production in California. Being the nephew of Nancy Pelosi explains the idiocy of his actions. But there is a lot more that we need to address and we’ll do that next week.

© 2022 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

FootNotes: