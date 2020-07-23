By Frosty Wooldridge

Part 1: What we face, the ominous results, congestion, quality of life, environment and much more

First of all, this series will distress you. It will simply present the facts that are headed your way. You can dismiss them, or, you can take action. This series will give you action items. If you and the rest of America ignore the facts, you and your children will become victims of the facts. To put it bluntly, our entire civilization will become a victim of this “self-terminating” experiment with endless legal and illegal immigration.

Secondly, you can complain to the publisher of this series about the harshness of what is being presented. That won’t change the facts. The only way to change the facts is by taking action at your local, state and national levels. By taking action, you can change the outcome for your children. By not taking action, your children, and in fact, all of America’s children of every race, creed and color will become victims. This series won’t pull any punches: if we continue on this path, our country will degrade into an unsustainable and collapsing civilization.

Thirdly, it is my intention to create a national discussion-debate on how we can survive as families, as a country and as a civilization as we approach 2050.

Fourth, this series will reach beyond water, energy and resources. It will deal with our oncoming sociological, racial and cultural demise. As you can see from the current events as to Antifa and BLM, we already face horrific consequences. Fact: as we import another 100 million immigrants with incompatible world views, cultures, languages and religions, those consequences will worsen to the point of no solution.

Fifth, if you are concerned or disheartened with this series, please write me with your ideas on how I can be more effective in presenting it. Please give more solutions. Please show me other effective ideas of changing the future toward a sustainable one for all our children.

America’s Future with 100 Million More Immigrants

Here we go: at this time, I am presenting the facts. Right now, in America, we house 330 million people. Since 1970 at 200 million people, we added roughly 130 million people by immigration and their birth rates. We’re already in “overshoot”, which means we cannot sustain that many people with our own resources inside our country—so we must import energy, food, materials and goods to keep this monster civilization functioning.

It’s called the “exponential growth factor”. Unfortunately, exponential growth cannot be sustained indefinitely, which means, it must and will collapse at some point in the future.

What drives it in America? Since American women have averaged 2.03 children since 1970, it’s not us doing it to ourselves. The MAIN driver for our growth stems from our U.S. Congress adding 100,000 legal immigrants every 30 days or over 1.2 million annually. Here’s what it looks like:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

To break it down, our government imports 1.2 million legal immigrants annually. They in turn, birth 900,000 new babies annually. That equals to 2.1 million, net gain annually. In addition, according to www.CIS.org with Dr. Steven Camarota, we allow an average of 500,000 illegal migrants into the USA annually. That now pushes our net gain to 2.6 million immigrants. Then, add an average of 300,000 anchor babies from those mothers and you’ve now got 2.9 million new arrivals into the United States of America.

At the same time, the world adds 80 million new babies, net gain, annually. So, as you can see, the immigrant line never ends and grows by 80 million desperate humans annually.

Actually, last year, the U.S. Border Patrol estimated 1 million illegals migrated over our borders. And, anchor babies reached 372,000 in 2019.

In other words, if you take 3.1 to 3.3 million immigrants in all forms annually, we face another 100 million people added to our country by 2050, give or take.

The U.S. Census; www.PewResearchCenter.org ; and Fogel/Martin “US Population Projections” and www.NumbersUSA.org , all state that the USA will jump from 330 million to 440 million somewhere by 2050- 2060. In other words, we are in deep doodoo if we fail to change course.

To support this series, if you want a firsthand understanding of the future, please read Christopher O. Clugston’s book: BLIP: Humanity’s 300 Year Self-Terminating Experiment with Industrialism. He spells out with facts and graphs that all the resources that allow our civilization to function will be totally depleted by 2050 if not sooner.

“As we go from this happy hydrocarbon bubble, we have reached now to a renewable energy resource economy, which we do this century, will the “civil” part of civilization survive? As we both know there is no way that alternative energy sources can supply the amount of per capita energy we enjoy now, much less for the 10 billion expected by 2050. And energy is what keeps this game going. We are involved in a Faustian bargain—selling our economic souls for the luxurious life of the moment, but sooner or later the price has to be paid.” Walter Youngquist, energy expert

That is one hell of a sobering quote. Once oil is exhausted by 2050, what on Earth will we do to feed 10 billion humans? Got any ideas, solutions, answers?

But those are just the numbers. What this series will spell out to every American are the environmental, sociological, cultural, language and religious conflicts we face. It covers species extinction, oil exhaustion, quality of life, standard of living, arable land, gridlocked cities, air polluted skies and much more.

Upon reading this series, please post it to every social media network and your entire network in your state and community. Again, if we take actions to stop this “exponential growth” madness in the 2020’s, we might stand a chance of saving our civilization. If we don’t take action, we don’t stand a chance of surviving after 2050. God help us!

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com