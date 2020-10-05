By Frosty Wooldridge

Part 10: Exhaustion of resources, of water, of arable land, of minerals and metals that our civilization depends upon

As this series nears an ending, it portends the termination of the United States as a vibrant, viable and sustainable civilization. Think India! It too, faces unsolvable problems with irreversible consequences. Closer to home, think Mexico. Same nightmare! Exponential growth cannot be sustained; it always leads to collapse of any civilization. Read the book: Collapse: How Societies Fail or Succeed by Jared Diamond. At this point, our leaders take us down a path of total collapse by 2050—a scant 30 years from now. Thirty years? That’s a blip in time! Each year increases our dilemma exponentially. We need to change course NOW, like the Titanic should have!

You might become emotional about it, but the science cannot be denied. While we’ve enjoyed an amazing 244 years as a free country, and the most vibrant society on this planet—those days cannot continue as resources run out and we overwhelm ourselves with another 100 million immigrants/people/their babies and more babies.

Edward Abbey said it 50 years ago, “A crowded society is a restrictive society; an overcrowded society becomes an authoritarian, repressive and murderous society.”

Look what’s happened to California. Over 39 million people crowding into the wilderness, traffic gridlock beyond comprehension, polluted air so toxic it poisons every father, mother and child with each breath in Los Angeles 24/7 as well as a total loss of quality of life. And guess what? They can’t solve their water, energy or forest fire nightmares.

“Whether we accept it or not, this will likely be the century that determines what the optimal human population is for our planet. It will come about in one of two ways: Either we decide to gracefully manage our own numbers, to avoid a collision of every line on civilization’s graph – or Nature will do it for us, in the form of famines, thirst, climate chaos, crashing ecosystems, opportunistic disease such as Covid 19, and wars over dwindling resources that finally cut us down to size.” ― Alan Weisman, Countdown: Our Last Best Hope for a Future on Earth?

I am only one writer who has visited the starvation, misery and the human overpopulation dilemma around the planet. Call me a canary in the coal mine, but whatever you do, please understand that what I am sharing isn’t emotional or hysterical. It’s what’s coming if we don’t change course. This entire series SHOULD be read by every American across the country, and every leader from the president, governors, senators and down to the mayors of every city. Then, every American should FORCE our leaders into a national discussion-debate on what we must do to change course to avoid our impending collapse by 2050.

Proof? You want proof? I read the most profoundly researched book published in 2020: Blip: Humanity’s 300 Year Self-Terminating Experiment with Industrialism by Christopher O. Clugston. There are many others like it dealing with our lack of running water, exhaustion of gasoline, breakdown of the environment and climate, species extinction and a dozen other aspects of our future demise. Clugston’s book will rock you back on your heels.

Clugston states, “Our persistent and ever-increasing extraction and utilization of non-renewable natural resources—the finite and non-replenishing fossil fuels, metals and minerals that enable our industrial existence—is causing increasingly pervasive global NNR scarcity, which is causing faltering global human prosperity, which is causing increasing global political instability, economic fragility and societal unrest.

“The scenario will intensify during the coming decades and culminate in humanity’s permanent global societal collapse, almost certainly before 2050.” [If not before] FHW

Clugston synthesizes the quantitative and qualitative evidence produced by hundreds of scientists, scholars, researchers and analysts in the various physical sciences and behavioral sciences that address the origins and evolutions of industrial humanity and human industrialism.

In other words, our country, our species and this planet stand in DEEP doodoo.

“It is through the sheer mass of society, not simply from malevolence, that the rising human tide has become deadly to the rest of life. The collective weight of a bloated humanity has dire ecological and social consequences. Every pressing problem, from poverty and malnutrition to biodiversity loss and climate change, is linked to human numbers and behavior. In aggregate, the prosaic actions of people—eating, manufacturing, polluting, shopping, warring—have made our species the functional equivalent of a geological force, able to affect even the global life support systems and climate in which our species evolved.” ― Tom Butler, Overdevelopment, Overpopulation, Overshoot

What can you do? Where do you start? Do you want to be the voice of change? First of all, we need to force attention onto the national stage. We must do it through social media. If you have a FB, Twitter, Reddit, or LinkedIn account, you can really publish this information into NPR, PBS, CNN, FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, OWN and your local newspaper.

