By Frosty Wooldridge

August 18, 2022

CNN’s Joy Reid makes bold statements that ours is a racist, white supremist and systematically “white privileged” society by European Americans. The author of Critical Race Theory states that “white privilege” dominates America.

“To be white in America is to have the confidence to say, without a second thought: this space, this neighborhood, this city, this county, this country is mine.” – Joy Reid

NBA star LeBron James said in a videotaped interview on HBO, The Shop, “I’m going to this school to play ball, and that’s it. I don’t want nothing to do with white people. I don’t believe they want anything to do with me. It’s me and my boys.”

How can any African-Americans feel comfortable when one of their icons shows such anger toward white Americans? Later with the Brittany Griner issue, he said that she might be better off in Russia. How can reflect well on all the black kids who worship him?

Black billionaire Oprah Winfrey once said in an interview, “As long as there are people who still… And there’s a whole generation, I said this for apartheid South Africa, I said this for my own, you know, community in the South, there are still generations of people, older people, who were born and bred and marinated in it, in that prejudice and racism, and they just have to die.”

If you look at angry black leaders like Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Van Jones, Brittany Griner, Black Lives Matter, NAACP, La Raza, Muslim Brotherhood, and many others—is there any possibility for peaceful co-existence in America in the coming years?

In October of 2003, I sat in the audience in Washington DC when former Colorado Governor Richard D. Lamm stood up to give one of the most repeated and shortest speeches since the Gettysburg Address by Abraham Lincoln. In Lincoln’s speech, he asked us to “bind-up the wounds” of that terrible Civil War.

But Lamm showed us how to destroy America. I sat there dumbfounded. After his five-minute speech, no one applauded from over 300 people listening to his words.

Lamm said, “I have a secret plan to destroy America. If you believe, as many do, that America is too smug, too white-bread, too self-satisfied, too rich…Then let’s destroy America. It is not that hard to do.

“History shows that nations are more fragile than their citizens think. No nation in history has survived the ravages of time. Arnold Toynbee observed that all great civilizations rise, and they all fall, and that “an autopsy of history would show that all great nations commit suicide.”

So here is my plan:

Lamm said, “We must first make America a bilingual/bicultural country. History shows … that no nation can survive the tension, conflict and antagonism of two competing languages and cultures. It is a blessing for an individual to be bilingual; it is a curse for a society to be bilingual.”

Scholar Seymour Martin Lipset put it this way: “The histories of bilingual and bicultural societies that do not assimilate are histories of turmoil, tension and tragedy.”

From what we’re all witnessing in 2022, Lamm’s prophetic speech hits the mark with just about every news cast every week of the year. Our own angry youth march, destroy, paint, burn and steal whenever provoked by something they don’t like. Whether it’s about CRT or abortion rights vs pro-life, we’re in the middle of a sociological meat grinder. And, it’s spitting out our Constitution in shreds. Who would have thought that citizens would try to kill Supreme Court justices or harass them in their own homes?

Lamm said, “I would then invent “multiculturalism” and encourage immigrants to maintain their own culture. I would make it an article of belief that all cultures are equal … there are no cultural differences that are important … and the black and Hispanic dropout rate is only due to prejudice and discrimination by the majority. Every other explanation is out-of-bounds.”

Well, we’ve got female genital mutilation that dates back to the 6th century—now being performed on little girls in our 21st century first world country—by the hundreds of thousands of cases via our new Middle Eastern immigrants. We’ve got “honor killings” in America, but zero reporting by the mainstream media. How do you explain that?

Lamm said, “I would encourage all immigrants to keep their own language and culture. I would replace the melting pot metaphor with a salad bowl metaphor. I would make our fastest-growing demographic group the least educated. I would add a second underclass, unassimilated, under educated, and antagonistic to our population.”

We face millions of illiterate teens and 20-somethings who cannot read, write or perform simple math problems. We’re seeing Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and 800 other languages being spoken in enclaves of immigrants around America. How long do you think we can survive the linguistic divide and separation?

The rest of Lamm’s speech totally stunned the audience…and me. I sat there speechless with distress. Why? Answer: because in my world travels, I’ve already witnessed it in other countries. Back in October 2003 when he gave it at a www.fairus.org conference, you could see the onslaught creeping up on America because our borders were not being secured. Today, Joe Biden gives an open invitation to countless millions of refugees from 190 countries around the world.

So, I ask you dear fellow American, do you think we’re going to survive the next 100,000,000 refugees and their offspring projected by 2050?

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com