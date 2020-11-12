By Lee Duigon

I was chatting with a neighbor the other day, and trying to lift his spirits; but he was up to his neck in defeatism. Because of this travesty of an election, of course.

“We’ve been scammed,” he said, “and there’s nothing we can do about it. It’s going to wind up in the Supreme Court, and nothing’s going to happen.”

And why will nothing happen?

“The court wouldn’t dare overturn this election, no matter how corrupt it was,” he said. “They just wouldn’t dare. If they did, we’d have a revolution. We’d have riots like you wouldn’t believe.”

So that’s it? A new political doctrine—whoever can stage the biggest riot gets to own the government. Sheesh, I hope he never raised kids that way. As long as you don’t throw a tantrum and break things, you can do anything you want?

But he’s not alone. A recent essay by Robert Arvay in “The American Thinker” came right out and said it: “The courts might be afraid…”.

Oh, boy—living in fear! That’s some nice republic you’ve got there, America. Never mind the law—who’s got a pile of bricks to throw at cops? We have to let them get away with stealing a national election because they’ll riot if we don’t?

It will go down in history as the day our constitutional republic died. Or rather, was assassinated.

We already have a mob of self-proclaimed revolutionaries threatening to “burn it all down” if they don’t get what they want. That’s a quote from “Black Lives Matter.” We’ve already had riots and are more than likely to have more.

A state that can’t enforce the rule of law—including its election laws!—is not a state. It’ll be a failed state, a jungle. Eventually everyone will catch on to the idea that violence is how you get your way and stop the other guy from getting his. Presto! Thomas Hobbes’ “war of all against all.” Hobbes also remarked that life under such circumstances would be “nasty, brutish, and short.” History is chock-full of examples that prove him right.

So what do we do if the court throws out the invalid votes—all of which seem to have been, by some strange coincidence, for Biden—overturns the election, puts Donald Trump back in the White House where he belongs… and there are riots?

Uh, at the risk of being thought simplistic… arrest the rioters and put them out of circulation? Stiff federal prison sentences for all the ringleaders? Would that work?

But the only alternative is to let them have their way, let them have our country—and that, we really ought to understand, wouldn’t work at all.

I used to know a boy whose grandfather gave him a dollar for every day he didn’t throw a tantrum. It didn’t do much for his character. Applied to the governance of a great nation, is that principle anything short of insane?

I do understand: Trump swore to drain The Swamp, The Swamp doesn’t want to be drained, and it has defended itself. Deep State, Big Tech, corrupt politicians (including White Flag Republicans) who’ve been making money hand over fist by selling government favors to anyone who’d buy them—I have just described Joe Biden—they all got together and threw at this president every dirty trick they have: and they have plenty of them.

The best thing this crime has going for it is its sheer enormity. Fixing an election makes fixing the World Series look like child’s play. But they now have the technology, and the money, to do it—one accidentally-on-purpose “computer glitch” after another, just to name one of many tricks employed. The unprecedented scale of the crime makes it hard for some people to believe it was possible. If you’re gonna go bad, go big.

Riots or no riots, this must not stand. And eventually you fill enough paddy wagons to finish off the riots.

