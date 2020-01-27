By: Devvy Kidd

“Which is better – to be ruled by one tyrant three thousand miles away or by three thousand tyrants one mile away?” —Mather Byles (1706-1788). Also spoken by Mel Gibson’s character in the Movie, The Patriot

The pro-Second Amendment rally last week in Richmond, VA went off without a single arrest. Despite all the baiting propaganda spewed by the liars for hire aka mainstream media, the event was peaceful. Drawing 25,000 Americans exercising their God-given right to ‘peaceful assembly’.

Of course, all of this would never be taking place if the 100 million gun owners in this country actually bothered to study and understand what the Second Amendment says: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

The disgraced media and ‘alternative’ media alike blathered on about militias being there. Those would be false militias under the Second Amendment. Now, I know that many of them do really good things around their communities and are a God-send during natural disasters. I mean that but they have no authority and can put themselves in legal jeopardy. FBI arrests member of rightwing militia accused of detaining migrants

But, once one understands the first Thirteen Words of the Second Amendment and stop listening to the NRA with their bread and butter mantra, they will come to understand (as I did more than a decade ago) the difference between a false militia and a constitutional one.

“I ask, sir, what is the militia? It is the whole people, except for a few public officials.” —George Mason, in Debates in Virginia Convention on Ratification of the Constitution, Elliot, Vol. 3, June 16, 1788

“The militia is the natural defense of a free country against sudden foreign invasions, domestic insurrections, and domestic usurpation of power by rulers. The right of the citizens to keep and bear arms has justly been considered, as the palladium of the liberties of the republic; since it offers a strong moral check against the usurpation and arbitrary power of rulers; and will generally … enable the people to resist and triumph over them.” —Joseph Story, Supreme Court Justice, Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States, p. 3:746-7, 1833

We know these gutless cowards in state legislatures are not going to stop in their efforts to (1) force you to register your weapons so they can easily find you and confiscate them, (2) force really bad versions of so-called ‘red flag’ laws and (3) reduce gun owners to hunting rifles and .22 pistols.

I have to wonder about this: One hundred and two cities have declared they are Second Amendment sanctuary cities in Virginia. We know the ‘beltway’ sector is populated to a large degree of Democrats who make up a large voting bloc.

I wonder how many Democrat voters who are gun owners were at that rally? Here’s one, his name is Dave.

Democrat voters in Virginia surely aren’t so ignorant of their party’s agenda to strip bare the Second Amendment and knew a Democrat/Communist Party USA majority in their House and Senate along with a known Second Amendment hater, Gov. Blackface, would go for their guns as soon as they were sworn in this past January? So, how’s it working out for Democrat pro-Second Amendment voters out there in Virginia?

While it is admirable so many came out in 25 degree weather, your legislature is still on the path of tyranny via bills.

Multi-billionaire, Michael Bloomberg, a Democrat presidential candidate spending hundreds of millions of dollars on ads, hates the Second Amendment as much as multi-billionaire and dirty traitor, George Soros.

Bloomberg opened the pie hole in his face commenting about the aborted slaughter at a church in White Settlement, Texas last month:

“I wasn’t there. I don’t know the facts — that somebody in the congregation had their own gun and killed the person who murdered two other people,” Bloomberg told a crowd on Dec. 30 during a campaign event in Alabama. “But it’s the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot. You just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place.”

I suppose it never occurred to Bloomberg that he and his family attending a synagogue could be killed by a gun man while he hides under a chair because law enforcement is five or fifteen minutes away. By then you’re all dead.

It is because a trained gun owner (retired law enforcement and gun safety instructor) stood up to a killer and fired more lives weren’t lost that morning. Had the congregants done nothing but hide under the pews or try to head for the exit doors, many more would be dead. The killer had a long criminal history and nothing to lose.

At a pro-Second Amendment rally in Sacramento where I gave a speech, on the other side of the capitol where several hundred women marching carrying signs about gun-free zones. I noticed some gentlemen politely offering them signs to put in their front yards which read: Gun Free Zone. An open invitation for someone with criminal intent. Those women didn’t give them a warm reception.

The word game

A favorite game played by the destroyers. 1992. Sexual preference became sexual orientation. Al Gore launching global warming; read this one. Now it’s climate change. The favorite of the gun grabbers is assault weapons and weapons of war when referencing AK-47s or AR-15s.

Assault is defined as: An unlawful physical attack upon another; an attempt or offer to do violence to another, with or without battery, as by holding a stone or club in a threatening manner. Our military conducts assaults on compounds or convoys in foreign countries.

A knife can be used to commit an assault on another person. In fact: FBI Stats Show Knives Kill Far More People Than Rifles In America – It’s Not Even Close “Knives kill far more people in the United States than rifles do every year.”

Now, is that model AK-47, a model Remington 870 Classic Trap or a model .300 Winchester Magnum (the .300 is for caliber) an assault weapon? I could not find anywhere in my research any of those rifles sold as an “assault” rifle.

Nor could I find any knife from common kitchen selections to a Swiss Army Knife being sold as an Assault Spyderco Sage knife.

The same goes for my frying pan, an ax, rock, baseball bat or 2 x 4. None of those items are sold with assault before the model or brand name.

Assault only occurs if someone uses those inanimate objects to harm someone else.

The other favorite of tyrants and their sycophants is ‘weapons of war’ when referring to AK-47s or AR-15s. Yes, those weapons are used by our military and military in many other countries. However, while it might sound good, it has nothing to do with stopping gun violence by criminals or the mentally ill.

The Second Amendment text does not limit what type of ‘arms’ is protected or prohibited. Of course, that was back in 1791. However, the Framers of the U.S. Constitution chose their words very carefully. I doubt the Framers of the Constitution had any idea just how sophisticated weapons would become over the centuries but they no doubt had good imaginations.

Arms meant just that. Not just long rifles, muskets or pistols. All arms both then and now.

Not likely any legislature is going to ban my frying pan even though it can be used to assault someone or even kill them if a strike to the head is fatal.

It’s long past time for gun owners to stand up to these cowards in state legislatures, the gun-protected Hollywood hypocrites and uneducated on the subject matter, anti-Second Amendment groups.

Call them out about using the word assault before naming the brand or caliber of a gun. Ask the dim-it in your state legislature when was the last time they saw a gun manufacturer list a weapon as an assault rifle or assault pistol or your son’s assault baseball bat or your wife’s assault butcher knife? Assault is an action not a brand name or designation for caliber.

Assault weapon or assault rifle is now ingrained in the public’s mind as a weapon that must be banned. It’s up to gun owners to change the public’s mind with logic and facts. AND get with it and learn the true meaning of the Second Amendment.

Many sheriffs in Virginia and other states have publicly stated they will not enforce new draconian gun laws. I say, Hoorah! However, they must also get educated on the true meaning of the Second Amendment.

Get a copy of Thirteen Words, read it and pass it along to your sheriff as I did here in my county along with a copy of Constitutional Homeland Security : The Nation in Arms. If your sheriff is on the wrong side of the Second Amendment, give Thirteen Words to a known pro-Second Amendment state rep or senator. Make a follow up appt or phone call to find out if he/she read it and what are they going to do to uphold their oath?

Virginia is one of the original thirteen colonies. What a sad legacy it has a state legislature so willing to kill the one amendment that preserves all the others. Their governor and legislators are modern day tyrants who are determined to create criminals by strangling their God-given rights.

URGENT: President Trump is going to sign the death of America on Wednesday: The USMCA. Our sovereignty will be destroyed. It is NAFTA on meth. He has been betrayed by advisers like globalist super millionaire Wilbur Ross, Secty of Commerce. And that son-in-law of his, Jared Kushner.

Are you aware of this protested by sexual deviants? “Section 23 of the USMCA contains a provision against sex discrimination in the workplace, encouraging members in the deal to adopt policies against sex-based discrimination, including on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The section also calls for cooperation among the member states “in promotion of equality and elimination of employment discrimination” with regard to numerous characteristics, including sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Sexual “orientation” is clever marketing. Gender identity is more of the same brainwashing. Social engineering in a trade agreement selling us out to the EU and Council on Foreign Relations.

What’s Wrong With the USMCA?

CFR Pres. Richard Haas: “USMCA is NAFTA plus TPP plus a few tweaks.” – AND, Trump Has Been Mislead: “Quietly, without debate, one of the most dangerous attacks on American freedom and sovereignty is moving through Congress and headed to President Trump’s desk for signing… The USMCA agreement will create a North American Union worse than the European Union.”

USMCA: It’s Go Time! – “The purpose behind the USMCA is not to make the United States, individually, more competitive with other countries around the world, but to merge the U.S. economy with that of Mexico and Canada, and to form a new North American bloc similar to the European Union – a kind of North American Union.

“This is evident in the USMCA’s competitiveness chapter and in remarks delivered by former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, who boasted how the USMCA would consolidate the economic integration of North America. The USMCA is everything globalists want to advance their agenda for global government by way of regionalism under the pretense of “free trade.”

A must read: USMCA Full Story– Too bad Sean Hannity has been pushing this like it’s the greatest thing since sliced bread.

Listen and learn the connection between the USMCA “Trade Agreement,” “the North American Union, an Article V Convention, and red flag gun confiscation laws. The globalists have a coordinated plan to take our Constitution away from us.”

USMCA and the Quest for a North American Union

Please call NOW, TODAY and tell President Trump: Do not sign the USMCA or you will be forever known as the president who sold out the United States. We warned about NAFTA and GATT/WTO. We were right and we the people are right about this monster.

The WH comment line: 202-456-1111. If it’s busy and you can’t get through, call the damn switchboard and ask to leave a comment. If the operator refuses, ask to be connected to Stephen Miller’s office; he’s the WH Senior Adviser to Trump. Tell him Trump will lose a lot of votes as those who know how evil the USMCA is will stay home and that’s a fact. WH switchboard: 202-456-1414

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions”. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Links:

Coverage of the farcical Senate impeachment trial is massive with those who hate Trump in the media and Congress repeating the same boring lies over and over and over. Schifty Schiff repeatedly vomited up that Trump invited Ukraine to help him cheat to win. Oh, he didn’t forget the worn-out ‘Russia collusion’ either, he beat it to death.

Viewing was cruel and unusual punishment. There was more rancid gas in the Senate chamber than little Miss “how dare you” Greta Thunberg could measure.

Due to people’s work schedules or just because they know it’s all about removing Trump and getting him off the ballot this year, couldn’t or wouldn’t watch. However, Saturday’s session afforded working people the opportunity to finally hear from Trump’s legal team.

Whereas the absolutely deranged Adam Schiff and Jerold Nadler as well as the other brainwashed house ‘managers’ blathered on for just under 23 hours, Trump’s legal team obliterated the House’s entire “case” in just two hours.

Day six resumes today so I shall catch what I can while trying to take care of the day’s business. Below are videos of Trump’s legal team who, like I said, blew the House’s “case” to smithereens.

“It Turned Out that Statement Was Not Truthful” – Boom! – Trump Deputy Counsel Patrick Philbin Exposes Corrupt Liar Adam Schiff (VIDEO)

WATCH: White House counsel Pat Cipollone says obstruction of Congress charge is ‘ridiculous

BOOM! Watch Deputy White House Counsel Philbin OBLITERATE PELOSI’S INVALID IMPEACHMENT — Partisan, Secret, Defective, Unprecedented Process (Video) – He really breaks it down from a constitutional perspective.

Trump Attorney Jay Sekulow DUNKS ON Lying Democrats with Copy of Mueller Report – NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION! (VIDEO)

Deputy WH Counsel Mike Purpura: Any Court Would Throw Out Democrats’ Impeachment Case – THEY KNOW THAT (VIDEO)

White House Counsel Nukes Jerry Nadler: ‘You’re Not in Charge Here.’ – Video

The RISE of the Woman Gun Owner, Jan. 11, 2020 – “Female gun ownership has been on a firm ascent and women are considered the fastest-growing segment in the gun-ownership demographics.”

This is a MUST DVD: Global Warming, An Inconvenient Lie (DVD album)

HUGE REVELATION: Democrats on House Impeachment Team VOTED AGAINST the Aid Package for Ukraine They Want to Impeach Trump Over (VIDEO) – Oh, all the weeping Demorats poured out about Trump betraying Ukrainians. Crocodile tears.