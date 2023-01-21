By: Amil Imani

January 21, 2023

The women of Iran are leading the first female-led revolution in the history of the world, revising what bravery means. These women deserved to be named Time Magazine’s people of the year.

“The Iranian people’s nationwide protests erupted on September 16, 2022, after the death of a young Kurdish woman, Mahsa Jina Amin while in the custody of the Islamic morality Police.

How did we get here?

The upheavals of 1979 shattered the existing order and a turbaned charlatan that Jimmy Carter called a saint, Ayatollah Khomeini, skillfully steered the forces of change to promote his brand of totalitarian rule — a rule aimed at taking Iran backward to a primitive, violent, and misogynistic society.

In no time at all, Carter’s saint turned out to be the true devil he was. Khomeini’s mob started killing Americans, took over the U.S. Embassy in Tehran with Americans as hostages, and launched a most virulent anti-American campaign that is bleeding America to this very day.

Carter made a bone-headed decision some forty-five years ago. Both Iranians and Americans paid dearly and continue to pay.

Islamic theocracy

Many Iranians sensed the catastrophic tragedy of Islamism and really began doing what they could to prevent it from destroying Iran’s nascent civil democratic system. Before long, Khomeini and his gangs capitalized on the frustrations of the masses, promising them everything under the sun while simultaneously murdering thousands of Iran’s best children who opposed them and their system of rule.

2009 Green Revolution

The world witnessed a massive anti-regime movement in 2009 by millions of Iranians, subsequent to the fraudulent re-election of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The regime’s response to those protesting people was a set of dastardly measures typical of dictatorships. People were severely beaten, huge numbers arrested and herded like cattle into makeshift prisons, some were shot in the streets as they marched; others were raped and killed in Iran’s prisons. And the world simply watched. Now it was Obama’s turn. He too was hood-winked by the same Machiavellian Shi’a gang that took Carter on a ride of infamy.

The Obama Administration not only failed to voice its support for the people, but it also implied that what was happening in Iran was a kind of family squabble best left to be settled by Iranians themselves. A family feud indeed. One side of the “family” with legions of savages armed to the teeth, the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and their hired thugs, and the other side of the “family” defenseless civilians using their voices to plead their case. The Islamic rulers spared no heinous means in mercilessly silencing the voices of the people.

No nation provided even moral support for the Iranian people while the savage mullahs and their thugs consolidated their rule of terror with impunity. The same scenario is recurring and the silence of the world is deafening while we are engaged in the Ukraine war.

2022 Iran revolution and the world reaction

The world leaders as usual were indifferent. The sanctions decided by the EU are finally toothless figurative politics. Only after weeks of protests did the EU adopt very limited entry injunctions and freeze assets.

By the way, did you watch the deafening sound of silence at the Golden Globes bash this past Sunday where the horde of self-righteous champions of women’s rights busily applauded each other without bothering to say a single word (except for Sean Penn) in support of the valiant Iranian women presently risking everything battling the women-oppressing Islamist rule?

Indeed it is times like this when principled freedom fighters are separated, by their words and deeds, from the frauds.

These young martyrs and so many others remain as eternal testaments to the depravity of the 7th-century primitive system and the horrors it has visited on innocent people. And these young victims of Islamic tyranny are by no means isolated cases. Tragically, women as a gender bear the brunt of Islamic misogyny. Women are systematically exploited, maltreated, and disenfranchised from their God-given rights.

When circumstances call upon us, society generates heroes. Heroes are those extraordinary people who make sacrifices and become agents of historical and social change. We sometimes speak of other forces that rule the world. The women and girls of Iran have shaken the core of the Islamic regime. Indeed, they are the true heroes of our time.

We should also salute Masih Ali Nejad, Nazanin Boniadi and Nazanin-Afshin Jam MacKay and many others who have risen to the occasion and have set themselves apart from the shameful gang of self-serving liberal women loudmouths who find themselves suddenly tongue-tied when speaking up do not serve their myopic and parochial agenda.

Women in Iran are chanting the phrase “Women, Life, Freedom” despite the threat of being shot and incarcerated by the régime. They are risking their lives. There are photographs of women raising their fists while the streets around them burn.

The decent humans of the world stood and mourned in solidarity with Iranian women’s freedom aspiration while their lives were cut short from the loving bosom of their families into the eternal embrace of Mother Iran.

They mourned their death, yet they all honored their call and summons: A call and summons to follow in their footsteps with iron resolve. A call and summons for the complete emancipation of millions of women, as well as men, who are suffering under the yoke of Islamic tyranny.

The brave women of Iran will shine forever as beacons of hope and a source of inspiration to those across the world who struggle for justice, equality, and liberty. This is the final scene. This is do-or-die. Nothing less than a subversion of this regime and recapture of Iran will stop these warriors. And it has been heard among people in Europe and the United States and all over the world. This time we see that these heroic people are determined to overthrow the rule of the mullahs.

The brave Iranian women are not stopping, nor will they any time soon. They are taking to the streets to cut their hair and burn their hijabs, indicating to the Islamic government that they will not stand for this totalitarian regime anymore. Time for the mullahs to pack up and leave.

© 2023 Amil Imani – All Rights Reserved