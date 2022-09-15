By Lex Greene

September 16, 2022

In an effort to figure out why our government and media are so concerned with lawful and responsible gun ownership, I decided to study the leading causes of death in the USA. With all of the focus on disarming the law-abiding citizens of the USA, I expected to see that gun violence by law-abiding citizens was a leading cause of death in the USA. Why else would anyone be so damned concerned with Second Amendment protected Rights in the USA?

Imagine my surprise when I discovered the real leading cause of death in the USA, and no, it isn’t COVID19 either. My research is based upon official government issued statistics posted on government websites, including the CDC.

Since most Americans still foolishly believe everything our government tells them, the above numbers were taken directly from government official sources. That way if you disagree, you disagree with your government, rather than me.

Despite gun violence being the least of our problems in terms of causes of death, at only 0.6% of the deaths in 2020, 90% of which are gang violence, drug or theft related, mostly in every democrat run city…still, our government has convinced millions of Americans that it is the biggest threat in our country. Far from it…

COVID19 is #4 on the list at 10.2% – but remember that the CDC has admitted that 94% of the deaths labeled COVID19 actually died of something else. Only 6% of the 350,831 (21,050) were actual COVID deaths in 2020. (Note: the 2021 COVID deaths were up by 30% after vaccines)

Diseases of the heart and cancer, among others, happen largely if not entirely, beyond our control, and they are indiscriminate in nature, claiming the lives of young and old alike.

But as you can see in the grid above, the #1 cause of death in the USA is ABORTION, 100% of them at the sole discretion of women who believe they have some insane non-existent constitutionally protected right to kill their own children. Women killing their own children accounted for 26.9% of all human deaths in the USA in 2020, making it by far the leading cause of death in the USA. It’s been this way for many years now.

Yet, all public political attention is on “gun violence” at the bottom of the list, which only accounts for 0.6% of the deaths nationally in 2020. If you expect any sane person to believe that women determined to kill their own children, care anything at all about the death of your children due to gun violence, you’re wrong. They clearly have no regard for human life at all, their children or yours.

But it is largely the same women who demand a right to kill their own children, who also aim to eliminate your natural Right to keep and bear arms, in protection of your own children and families. The same group also supports defunding law enforcement and putting convicted felons back on the streets, while flooding our country with illegal aliens from every 3rd world toilet on earth.

Today’s democrat party panders to these women voters, for their own political power, and that’s why this horrific evil continues in our country. Many republican politicians now pander for votes on this issue too, all knowing how evil it is, but more concerned about their political power than the life of any child.

Before anyone brings it up, “rape” accounts for only 0.5% of all abortions. This means that 99.5% of all abortions have nothing whatsoever to do with “rape.”

Now, to be fair to women, 44% of women voted against this total evil insanity in 2020. They are not directly responsible for abortion being the #1 cause of death in the USA. But 55% of women voted for this evil in 2020, and they have been voting for this evil ever since the Supreme Court issued the Roe v. Wade decision, since overturned. They plan on voting for abortion again in 2022…as the top issue driving their votes in every election.

Here’s the worst news about at least 55% of women voters in the USA today…

Unlike every other cause of death, this one solely targets the most innocent and defenseless victims on earth, children. 90% of gun related deaths in the USA are between street criminals. But 100% of abortions strictly target an innocent child.

Like it or not, these are the facts. These facts prove that the deadliest people in the USA today are 55% of women. Sadly, at least 55% of American women are directly responsible for the mass murder of innocence in the USA as the #1 cause of death, simply due to their support for abortion.

Maybe we need to be talking about the #1 cause of death in the USA, instead of gun violence, all the way at the bottom of the list!

