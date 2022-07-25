By Kelleigh Nelson

July 26, 2022

All technologies will be directly embedded into our bodies by 2030. —Nokia boss, Pekka Lundmark at WEF

Irrational thinking and the embracing of absurdity as a way of life has spread to every corner of the globe—way beyond the first-world countries to the most remote islands in the world. There is no normal anymore, anywhere. Insanity has infected the entire human population. —Dr. Peter McCullough

To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism. —Klaus Schwab

Totalitarianism strives not to despotic dominion over the people, but to establish such a system in which people are completely unnecessary. —Hannah Arendt

If I were asked today to formulate as concisely as possible what was the main cause of the ruinous revolution that swallowed up some 60 million of our people, I could not put it more accurately than to repeat: ‘Men had forgotten God; that is why all this has happened.’ —Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

The Great Reset is caused by government manipulation, with the guidance of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations, and other elites, Rockefeller and Ford Foundations, etc., who believe they have the right to steer nations and economies into a new “totalitarian world order.” All of this is being fueled by green energy policy lies. The Greta Thunberg fools of the world are so propagandized with fear, it is impossible to reach them with truth. Unfortunately, many Americans have fallen prey to these lies.

The very core of the evil we’re seeing is a hatred of God and His Creation and a desire by those promoting this evil to be in control of humanity and become gods themselves. They belong to their father, the devil, and like those before them, Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Hitler, Ceaușescu and so many others, their time is short.

Too many Americans surrendered their God-given freedoms out of fear of a lie, a lie promoted by evil entities throughout the world. “Protocols” were installed and millions were murdered in hospitals because we were told there was nothing that could save them except a vaccine! Millions have died and many more are disabled from the dangerous C-19 inoculations. Newstarget recently reported that Pfizers own documents admit that mRNA covid vaccines will result in mass depopulation.

The FDA has now approved these injections for children under five, roughly 18 million youngsters.

Our citizens have lost their ability to think logically and to reason for themselves that governments rarely have good intentions for their subjects.

The First Seeds of Terror and Totalitarianism

Holocaust survivor, political philosopher and author, Hannah Arendt, published her first book in 1951, The Origins of Totalitarianism. Her work describes what we are seeing in America today. She discusses the evolution of classes into masses, the role of propaganda in dealing with the non-totalitarian world, the use of terror, and the nature of isolation and loneliness as preconditions for total domination.

Terror regimes use isolation as a weapon of oppression, and terror arrived in America in 2020 via the mainstream media’s fear propaganda. Even the conservative stations segregated all their hosts and spoke of nothing else but COVID. Anthony Fauci struck even more trepidation in Americans with his constant updates and statements of how dangerous the Wuhan virus would be to everyone. Deborah Birx and Robert Redfield echoed Fauci’s doctrine of lies.

Families were kept apart, children were kept from grandparents, nursing home elderly were sequestered from their loved ones, people were locked in their homes for months, and fearful mothers masked their toddlers. We were kept from each other, kept from standing close, kept from hugging others, kept from coffee and conversation. We were alone out of fear. We stood six feet or more from each other and mask Nazis raged at those who didn’t comply with face diapers. Fear promoted loneliness.

Hannah Arendt spoke of loneliness as the capacity to think and to know ourselves, even when in isolation, depends, in part, by making meaningful connections with others. How much has technology, the internet, smart phones and social media affected how we relate to others? It is obvious when you see people out to dinner or at a gathering, and instead of being engaged in conversation, they are looking at their phones.

Ms. Arendt believed that totalitarianism was able to institute a regime of total terror because modern individuals had lost the ability to trust their very selves since they had abandoned any sense of relation to one another.

She stated, “Terror can rule absolutely only over men who are isolated against each other… Therefore, one of the primary concerns of all tyrannical government is to bring this isolation about. Isolation may be the beginning of terror; it certainly is its most fertile ground; it always is its result. This isolation is, as it were, pre-totalitarian; its hallmark is impotence insofar as power always comes from men acting together…; isolated men are powerless by definition.”

In John Miltimore’s March 2018 article, Hannah Arendt on How Loneliness Breeds Terror, he states, “What we see here is that, according to Arendt, loneliness is not the absence of people but an absence of self-identity, which is attained through companionship and community. But loneliness is preceded by social isolation, and it is in this first stage of isolation where the first seeds of terror and totalitarianism are sewn.”

Two years of living hell for Americans did much to cement fear and compliance, even with those of us who saw through the lies…even though we saw the dangers. Fear and loneliness had embedded itself in our loved ones, friends and neighbors. “Don’t forget your mask,” was the call with the wave from neighbors in their yards.

What does the Lord say? That fear is NOT from Him.

But whoso hearkeneth unto me shall dwell safely, and be quiet from fear of evil. –Proverbs 1:33

For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. –2 Timothy 1:7

Remembering History

Nazi Germany, in the 1930s and 1940s, promoted fear to rule the people, and that fear was directed at another group of people, a group who meant nothing to the hierarchy in charge. Men and women were used as slaves until they became too weak to work and then they were murdered, cremated and gone. Babies were bludgeoned or shot with their families and dumped into huge burial plots, plots they were forced to dig before being shot. Mothers tried to shield their infants to no avail.

Millions of Jews died, I am convinced far more than the common tally of six million. Yes, the Germans kept excellent records, but they hired townspeople to round up the Jewish citizenry and murder them, many were never recorded. Millions more died, Romany (gypsies), homosexuals, dissenters, one of the most famous being anti-Nazi Lutheran preacher, Dietrich Bonhoeffer who was hanged by Hitler only days before liberation of Flossenburg.

It is so necessary to remember the Holocaust when speaking of the events of the last two years with the COVID Plandemic. Americans no longer know our own or world history. Revisionists write what they want us to believe and the statues and heroes of the past are destroyed. The very memory of the Holocaust should cause us to avoid future human tragedies, yet we find ourselves in the throes of a new and horrible worldwide tyranny that is gaining speed every day.

Build Back Better, aka The Great Reset

Now we have our dementia ridden illegitimate president writing Executive Orders that are dictatorial edicts. EOs are only for administrative purposes, but the executive branch now ignores that fact which makes the president the most powerful person in the land…certainly not what our founders had in mind. Joe’s Special Envoy, John Kerry, has let the world know that, “The notion of a reset is more important now than ever before.” Kerry thinks this will be an exciting time. It sounds potentially lethal for most of humanity.

Ahh, the lovely state of our world. Good ole’ Joe, he’s been on the New World Order bandwagon all his life. And now, WEF member Joe Biden is the puppet in charge of this country with his “Build Back Better.” Our fate is sealed unless we fight. The BBB slogan isn’t even his. Of course not, Joe is an infamous plagiarist. It’s the mantra for “The Great Reset” a la Schwab, Harari, WHO, the world’s leaders, Bill Gates, Big Pharma, Fauci, the Democrat Party and the majority of the Republican Party. Those who defy the globalists are destroyed or eliminated.

Schwab’s Advisor, Yuval Noah Harari

Klaus Schwab tells us that we will never return to normal after COVID. He states, “Nothing will ever return to the ‘broken’ sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory.” I highly doubt most patriotic Americans felt we lived in a “broken” America before the Wuhan virus hit, and what if we don’t want to go on Schwab’s Orwellian chosen course?

All these globalists, including their counterparts in China want to “Reset” the entire world and they call it the “Fourth Industrial Revolution,” but how many people will be left after their depopulation schemes? Far too many died with the fraudulent hospital “protocols,” and now many more are dying from the COVID injections, jabs that didn’t protect anyone from contracting or dying from C-19.

Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, and Johnson and Johnson’s Alex Gorsky are all members of the World Economic Forum. Albert Bourla tells Klaus Schwab that he wants compliance of the populations for his inoculations.

Schwab tells us we’ll never return to normal, but his top advisor, WEF and UN spokesperson, Yuval Noah Harari, tells us in his book, Homo Deus (man god), “The era of free will is over.” Yuval is praised by Klaus Schwab, Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, who reviewed his book on the cover of the New York Times Book Review. And Bill Gates, who wants to depopulate the world is funding and running the vaccine industry. If this doesn’t make you back away from every needle, I don’t know what will.

Yuval Harari is considered by Klaus Schwab to be a brilliant futurist. Both claim that by 2030, “You will own nothing and be happy!” Mr. Harari says the Bible and thousands of years of faith in God and Jesus is fake news. He is openly gay and married to Itzic Yahav, who is also his personal manager. They married in a civil ceremony in Toronto, Canada.

Harari’s website homepage states, “History began when humans invented gods, and will end when humans become gods.” Harari believes in massive surveillance, even surveillance inside our bodies. In fact, under the skin surveillance, and even surveillance via ingestible medications that will alert authorities when the medication has been taken.

In January of 2020, Yuval Harari made a blistering speech to Davos. He states:

Old jobs will disappear, new jobs will emerge, but then the new jobs will rapidly change and vanish. Whereas in the past human had to struggle against exploitation, in the twenty-first century the really big struggle will be against irrelevance. And it is much worse to be irrelevant than exploited.

Those who fail in the struggle against irrelevance would constitute a new “useless class” – people who are useless not from the viewpoint of their friends and family, but useless from the viewpoint of the economic and political system. And this useless class will be separated by an ever-growing gap from the ever more powerful elite.

The AI revolution might create unprecedented inequality not just between classes but also between countries.

There’s that word again… “useless.” Unless we fit into the slave mentality of these globalists, we are expendable.

The global elite are obsessed with over population and want six billion people to die. If their dreams come true, it is a return to feudalism.

Most of us just want to be left alone, to raise our families, make our own choices, and live our lives in peace.

Conclusion

Men Who Just Want to be Left Alone

“The most terrifying force of death, comes from the hands of Men who wanted to be left Alone. They try, so very hard, to mind their own business and provide for themselves and those they love.

They resist every impulse to fight back, knowing the forced and permanent change of life that will come from it. They know, that the moment they fight back, their lives as they have lived them, are over.

The moment the Men who wanted to be left alone are forced to fight back, it is a form of suicide. They are literally killing off who they used to be. Which is why, when forced to take up violence, these Men who wanted to be left alone, fight with unholy vengeance against those who murdered their former lives. They fight with raw hate, and a drive that cannot be fathomed by those who are merely play-acting at politics and terror. TRUE TERROR will arrive at these people’s door, and they will cry, scream, and beg for mercy… but it will fall upon the deaf ears of the Men who just wanted to be left alone.” —Soviet Dissident, Alexander Solzhenitsyn

And having done all, we must STAND as ONE against the onslaught of evil.

