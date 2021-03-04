By Frosty Wooldridge

For some reason, American voters continue voting Senators and House Members into office with huge paychecks term after term, but those elected officials fail to accomplish anything from year to year and in many cases, from decade to decade. I personally write my Golden City Council, governor of Colorado, state senators, two U.S. Senators and my House member…regularly. I like to be a “burr in their saddle” as well as a fountain of suggestions. Yes, they return a form letter proving that they’re doing a wonderful job, when in fact, they’re not doing any job at all. If they were, we would see positive changes. But year after year, we don’t.

Nonetheless, you’re invited to use this letter as a template to write your own Senators and House Members. Add your own suggestions. Inspire them with a barb at the end. All 535 of need a “burr in their saddles”, because they continue promising solutions when in fact, they are not doing squat to improve our country.

To: Mr. Michael Bennet, U.S. Senate, Colorado

From: Frosty Wooldridge, Golden, CO 80401

Re: Items that need your action across the USA

Dear Mr. Bennet:

This inquiry asks you to take action to benefit Colorado and all citizens of the United States.

What have you done in 10 years to stop massive illegal immigration that’s added somewhere between 20 and 25 million people and their children unlawfully to our country? What have you done to stop ‘birthright citizenship’ at over 300,000 births a year by illegal migrant woman who cross our borders illegally to birth their child on my tax dollars? What have you done to stop the 20 year Afghanistan/Iraq Wars that have caused the combat deaths of 7,100 military and 114,000 suicide deaths? What have you done to stop illegal ‘sanctuary cities’ and Colorado as a ‘sanctuary state’ in your 10 years in Congress? What have you done to enforce US Code 8, Section 1325, which makes it illegal to hire, house or transport illegal aliens? It’s a $2,000.00 fine per illegal hired and up to 5 years in prison…but it’s not being enforced. What have you done about reducing the $27 trillion debt you and the rest of Congress gave created by borrowing endlessly? What have you done about the waste of $6 trillion over 20 years in Afghanistan and Iraq? Why do you keep voting to fund those wars with those soldier suicide rates? And, the fact that nothing has been accomplished by those wars! Why haven’t you written bills to solve the homeless problem in Denver, California, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and beyond? Why haven’t you helped our citizens and veterans rather than illegal migrants? What have you actually done to obtain funds for repairing and replacing the infrastructure in cities around America, such as roads, bridges, sewer and water systems? What have you done to improve our inner cities, educational systems in those inner cities? Couldn’t you have secured that $6 trillion for our citizens? What have you done to bring home 450,000 military personnel from 700 bases around the world that are doing nothing more than occupying other countries’ space and wasting trillions of our tax dollars? Why haven’t you introduced a bill to lower legal immigration from its current 1,000,000 annually to less than 100,000 annually because we have over 8 million Americans without jobs? And the fact that such high immigration levels are going to add 100 million people to reach 440 million by 2050? Do you realize those numbers are unsustainable as to water, energy and resources? Why would you want the projected 100,000,000 more people added to America via immigration by 2050, instead of a stable and sustainable population that lives within the carrying capacity of our country? What have you done about solving ‘climate change’? What bills have you introduced to solve that problem? Why haven’t you take action to stop Black Lives Matter from burning, looting and destroying over $2 billion in properties last summer? How about stopping anarchists such as Antifa as they continue to riot, break and pillage? Exactly when are you going to do something about the aforementioned points when you haven’t done anything about them in the past 10 year?

Sir, we pay you over $200,000.00 a year for you to solve this nation’s challenges. Do you think you’ve earned that money? What have you done to earn that money? When are you going to earn that money?

If you can’t do the job, why do you keep running for office and promising us that you will improve America when you don’t?

Sir, is it possible that Term Limits of eight years would be more helpful to give us Senators and House members who actually accomplish something in Congress and then, return to their old jobs?

Maybe it’s time to go back to your old job. Thank you, Frosty Wooldridge

