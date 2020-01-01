Lee Duigon

When you receive the queen of spades in a game of hearts, it pretty much dashes your hopes for that hand. Among hearts players, the queen of spades is nicknamed “Greta.” That nickname has lately become shockingly appropriate.

Anointed by the Far Left Crazy as Scold O’ The World, Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg has issued a set of “demands” to the elite globalists who are getting ready to board their private jets and head to Davos for the World Economic Forum.

She’s more than just some goofy kid babbling about things she doesn’t understand. She’s Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. They trotted her out a few months ago to scold world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly. She’s the new voice of Climate Change hysteria, and somebody is making sure she stays on center stage.

We need to quote from her at some length to display just how crazy the Far Left Crazy is.

“We demand” (her favorite way to begin a sentence) “that… all companies, banks, institutions, and governments immediately halt all investments in fossil fuel exploration and extraction, immediately end all fossil fuel subsidies, and immediately and completely divest from fossil fuels… We don’t want these things done by 2050, 2030, or even 2021, we want them done now—as in right now.

“Anything less than immediately ceasing these investments would be a betrayal of life itself.”

But wait, there’s more!

“Colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression… We need to dismantle them all.” And while we’re at it, get rid of capitalism.

Imagine if the world could actually give little Greta what she wants—what she demands—just by waving a magic wand. Imagine if we really could, overnight, cut ourselves off from fossil fuels.

Uh-oh. The lights went out. The freezers and refrigerators went off. No more deliveries of food to your local supermarket. No more high-tech medical procedures. No more Internet, either. No more phones.

We aren’t sure what exactly she means by all those “systems of oppression,” so we’d better just overturn our whole social order “right now.”

And suddenly we’re living in a world that makes the dystopia of “The Hunger Games” look like a week at Club Med. Maybe if we’re lucky it’ll only be as bad as the world of “Mad Max.”

You thought our world leaders were bad enough? Imagine what would happen if they really tried to do what Greta demands of them.

It would be nice if we could just ignore her; but the thing is, she’s fronting for someone. For someone who doesn’t want to be identified, so they’ve got this child running interference for them and anyone who doesn’t like it is just an ogre who picks on children.

Obviously the fabulously wealthy big shots of the Climate Change crowd—Gore, Obama, Kerry, and the rest—don’t intend to go without their luxuries. Obama just bought a palace on Martha’s Vineyard a few yards above the high-tide line: he’s not afraid of rising sea levels. He just wants us to be afraid of it. They all want us to be afraid—it makes us easier for them to manipulate, while they live like maharajahs.

What are they up to? What are they using Greta to accomplish?

Well, that’s easy. Climate Change is their ticket to ride. To Save The Planet, we are supposed to give them extraordinary powers to order our lives: as New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio said, not long ago, “to order their [meaning “ours,” not his] day-to-day reality.” Saving The Planet justifies every drop of tyranny they can squeeze out of it. They also expect to get even wealthier than they are already.

We can’t just ignore Greta. We have to ignore them all—and crush them, once and for all, in this year’s national elections.

I have discussed these and other topics throughout the week on my blog, http://leeduigon.com/ . Stop in for a visit; a single click will take you there. My articles can also be found at www.chalcedon.edu/ .

© 2020 Lee Duigon – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Lee Duigon: leeduigon@verizon.net