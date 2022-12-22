by Lee Duigon

December 22, 2022

An unguarded comment by the Red Pope suddenly gave me a clear vision of what this current phase of history is all about.

The Pope said World War III has already started—and he was right, although not for the reason he thought. He was talking about the shooting war between Ukraine and Russia. What he didn’t understand was that the Ukraine war is only an incident in a much wider war affecting the entire world. If it were to end tomorrow, the wider war would still be with us.

The theme of the war is easily summed up: ordinary people, whole nations’ worth, vs. a self-anointed globalist elite seeking limitless power.

The particulars of history are like the shifting patterns in a kaleidoscope; but the dynamics of history remain the same, always the same. They don’t change. Here we have one of the most ancient dynamics of all: There is always someone, somewhere, who wants more than his share of the world and is willing to do virtually anything to get it.

Once upon a time it was individuals—like Alexander the Great and Genghis Khan, or Hitler—striving to become the masters of the world. They resorted to military force, and their achievements were short-lived.

Today’s masters of war are not individuals but groups and classes; and for the most part they have abandoned large-scale violence as the means to the end. Seduction, misdirection, lies, vast expenditures of money—these are their methods. Who needs war?

The enemy can be identified. Authoritarian politicians. Politically ambitious and morally bankrupt scientists. Free-lancing spooks and plotters of the Deep State, often found in “intelligence” agencies. Big Tech, a very key player. The Far Left news media. Leftist public education and politically powerful teachers’ unions. And don’t forget the entertainment industry: think “Disney Groomers Corp.”

They enjoy fabulous wealth, they’re already powerful, and they have a great advantage: they know what they want—global power and authority—and are willing to work hard and do extraordinary things to get it.

We, the people, have a disadvantage: hardly anyone realizes we are at war and that it’s not a shooting war. We should stop looking at Ukraine and look instead at the way the enemy insinuates himself into all our social, political, and economic institutions. Look, for instance, at one of their most masterful creations, the whole “transgender” movement. Listen to the No. 2 villain in the World Economic Forum, who labels most of us “useless eaters” and says we have to be sedated with drugs and video games until they can decide what to do with us.

And we can’t decide what to do with them.

The COVID-19 panic was a dress rehearsal for global government. Can they make everybody in the world obey them, all at once? Whether COVID was purposely cooked up in a Chinese laboratory and loosed against us, or some kind of accident, is more than I know. But the enemy jumped at the chance to test his power. Can they shut us all down? By and large, their experiment was successful: yes, they could. But they had not yet planned beyond a certain point, so they allowed the pandemic to die down.

Freedom is exotic. Throughout history it has only bloomed from time to time; and tyrants through the ages have found many ways to stifle it.

We have not yet learned how to defend ourselves against an enemy that hides in the shadows, lies to us with skill and daring, drapes itself in robes of “science” and “democracy,” has no problem with calling evil good and good, evil, corrupts and bamboozles us at every turn, and thinks itself a god walking on the earth (as Hegel once described the State). This we have to learn. They’ll devour us if we don’t. We are at war.

And it wouldn’t be amiss to appeal in prayer to the judge of all the earth.

