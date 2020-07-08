Bradlee Dean

For some time now, I have been feeling that the people in this country are coming to the end of themselves when it comes to the crimes of the politicians (John 10:10). We see continuously where the politicians are assailing the people and their God-given rights, as if they have a right in doing so, and this is happening on a daily basis.

It has been said that you can only oppress people for so long before the bad guys get a lawful response, and this is the very thing that is taking place in America today. “Don’t Tread On Me,” where the coiled snake is striking is on the move today.

Senior editor for The Sons of Liberty Media Tim Brown recently highlighted the protests going on in Kentucky.

He writes:

In the Support The 2nd Amendment group on Facebook, Ben Kennedy wrote, “One of the most powerful things we did at our rally was to issue our DECLARATION OF THE FREE CITIZENS OF KENTUCKY DEMANDING THE RESIGNATION OF GOVERNOR ANDY BESHEAR! I knew the leftist media would never report the real reason that we marched to the Governor’s Mansion which was to try to present it to Andy or one or his representatives in person but of course, no one answered the door which is why I taped it up on the door for everyone to see.”

“I am a little disappointed that so far not 1 of our elected officials here in KY has joined us in demanding Andy’s resignation because anyone who reads our Declaration can see that all that we have accused him of doing in violating our Constitutional rights is 100% true and Andy should be force to resign!” he added.

“Everyone start calling your representatives in the KY Legislature and ask them why they are not calling for Andy’s resignation because even the FOP in Louisville has demanded the resignation of Mayor Fischer and what Andy has done to Kentucky is so much worse. Of course, it takes some real guts like we had in issuing our Declaration to make such a demand and apparently NONE of our state’s elected reps have none.

Tim highlights in the same article, which seems to read more like the Declaration of Independence and the usurpations in which our forefathers threw off concerning that of King George (Daniel 3), the following:

Here’s a copy of the text of the declaration.

DECLARATION OF THE FREE CITIZENS OF KENTUCKY DEMANDING THE RESIGNATION OF GOVERNOR ANDY BESHEAR!

Whereas the governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear took a solemn Oath of office on December 10, 2019, in which he publicly stated: “I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this Commonwealth, and be faithful and true to the Commonwealth of Kentucky…so help me God.”

In the short time he has been in office he has grossly violated his oath of office as evidenced by the following egregious actions that have deprived the citizens of Kentucky their basic rights guaranteed to them by both the United States Constitution and the Kentucky Constitution:

He has gone to great lengths to silence anyone critical of him, grossly “abridging the freedom of speech.”

He has done everything he can to interfere with “the right of the people peaceably to assemble” especially in regard to voicing their objections to his draconian orders by illegally barricading the places for assembly at the capitol building.

He has refused to listen to all attempts made by the citizens of Kentucky “to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

He has blatantly interfered with the “the free exercise” of religion by not allowing the citizens of Kentucky to go to church, and by threatening them with forced home incarceration if they disobey.

He has violated the rights of the majority of Kentuckycitizens by forcibly incarcerating them in their homes without “due process of law.”

He has illegally disrupted interstate commerce.

He has illegally attempted to practice medicine without a proper medical license.

He has failed to protect the lives of all Kentuckians by keeping abortion clinics operating that killed four times as many babies as the virus he used as an excuse to shut down the entire state.

He has allowed only certain businesses to remain open while forcing other businesses to close violating their right to “equal protection of the laws.”

He has interfered with the fundamental inalienable Rights of all the people to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness by not allowing people to work.

Governor Beshear’s actions have been such a blatant disregard for the most basic rights of the people of Kentucky that other top political leaders of Kentucky have publicly denounced him. U.S. Senator Rand Paul has said that Andy Beshear is “drunk with power” and running a “totalitarian state.”

U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie exclaimed: “What the actual hell?” When he heard about Beshear’s tyrannical plan to record the license plates of church goers on Easter in order to force them into home incarceration.

THEREFORE, we the Free Citizens of Kentucky, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do hereby demand that Governor Andy Beshear resign his office as Governor of Kentucky immediately!

THE FREE CITIZENS OF KENTUCKY – May 24, 2020

Then, we have in Texas people rising in opposition to tyranny (Romans 12:21).

Again, the senior editor from The Sons of Liberty Media writes:

“Texas Governor Greg Abbott has demonstrated that he is not the conservative that people thought he was in his antics to impose a mandatory mask order against the people. And they aren’t having it!

Abbott came under criticism recently for a mask demand.

Counties and cities across Texas swiftly followed Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff’s lead this week after he ordered businesses — without opposition from Gov. Greg Abbott — to require employees and customers wear face masks when social distancing is not possible.

Although the governor issued an executive order June 3 banning local governments from imposing fines or criminal penalties on people who don’t wear masks in public, Abbott on Wednesday commended Wolff for putting the onus for face masks on businesses. In an interview with KWTX, Abbott said the local official “finally figured that out.”

“Government cannot require individuals to wear masks,” he added. “Local governments can require stores and business to require masks. That’s what was authorized in my plan.”

That, my friends, is doublespeak. “Government cannot require… but local government can require… I authorized it in my plan.”

Even within the government, we have those who are beginning to take a stand in upholding their constitutional oaths.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest said Monday his impending lawsuit against Gov. Roy Cooper for unilaterally closing businesses and mandating face masks due to COVID-19 isn’t politically motivated, despite their November election matchup.

Forest, a Republican, said at a news conference the Democratic incumbent has failed to seek or receive support for a half-dozen executive orders since March from the Council of State.

The history lesson that needs to be learned on behalf of the wicked is that the righteous will only tolerate you for so long before you understand the consequences of violating God’s laws (Deuteronomy 25:1).

