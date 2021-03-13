By Cliff Kincaid

The Biden/Harris Administration is going full Marxist and one leading Republican has announced in response to this clear and present danger a Dr. Seuss book drive. Meanwhile, America celebrated a communist holiday, International Women’s Day, and China Joe announced “maternity flight suits” for women in the military. That’s on top of transgenders in the Armed Forces.

The Pentagon has announced tyatn American tax dollars will pay for the sex change operations they need.

Let’s just raise the white flag and get it over with.

Under these circumstances, don’t be fooled into coughing up dollars for any Republican, not even the former president. They don’t know how to win, and Trump demonstrated he didn’t know how to stay in power. Let’s face it: he let down his people.

If you are on any Republican lists, you are getting bombarded with requests for money. Read these appeals carefully. They tend to be focused on how Republican politicians are suffering at the hands of Big Tech and that they will do something about this “cancel culture.”

Consider an email message from Josh Mandel, a candidate for the U.S. Senate and Marine vet being advertised as the first statewide official in Ohio to support President Trump. His answer to cancel culture, which I found on his Twitter page, is to kick off a Dr. Seuss book drive, since some of those books are being banned for supposed insensitive portrayals of minorities.

I suggest, instead, a careful reading of the Communist Manifesto, in order to understand how the Marxist agenda is being implemented through deficit spending, higher taxes and centralized planning (abolition of private property), and Cultural Marxism (abolition of the family).

Harping on a fact of life known for 40 years, Mandel tells us, “The liberal mainstream media has become a part of the Democratic party and it’s absolutely unacceptable.” He adds, “Just as Democrats in Washington want to cancel President Trump, these radical Leftists want to cancel conservatives across the country.”

These are not “radicals,” Mr. Mandel. These are Marxist atheists with a calculated agenda that is designed to usher in a full-blown Marxist state.

In big bold letters, Mandel proposes to “STOP THE MEDIA FROM CANCELLING CONSERVATIVES.” How? He doesn’t say,

He adds, “The power of the mainstream media and the rest of America’s liberal elites has gone unchecked for far too long. It’s time we fight back. Josh Mandel is speaking out to defend the First Amendment rights of ALL Americans, but he can’t win this fight without your help, Fellow Conservative.”

My YouTube channel is being censored at the present time and I don’t have the resources to make the switch to a safe and secure alternative. What is Mandel doing about my First Amendment rights?

In his article, “Cancel Culture: Its Origins and Implications for America,” veteran conservative journalist Scott S. Powell says something that American politicians refuse to acknowledge – that so-called cancel culture is another way to describe Marxism. The purpose is to eliminate the First Amendment (and others) and then “erase and destroy Christianity and its traditions and institutions.”

The small book, “The Lost Right: Prohibition of Prayer in America,” published back in 2004 and written by the Rev. Dr. Barbara Wheeler, describes how we began losing our fundamental rights of religious freedom decades ago. It’s more important than ever before, in the wake of how churches have been closed around the United States under the excuse of the China virus.

Not content to prohibit public expressions of Christianity, the churches are now being targeted for closure.

In a follow-up column, Powell examines the so-called Equality Act that has already passed in the House of Representatives, and which is now being taken up by the Senate. The goal, he notes, is “a communist-type society of totalitarian political and legal control.”

How refreshing to hear someone describe what is really happening.

The other day, America celebrated International Women’s Day, another indication of how far the country has moved leftward. The honest Marxists at Jacobin magazine noted that, “From the beginning, International Women’s Day has been an occasion to celebrate working women and fight capitalism.”

International Women’s Day, popular with communist countries and the United Nations, was the idea of Marxist theorist Clara Zetkin and established at the 1910 International Socialist Women’s Conference in Copenhagen. She thought women’s “equality” was necessary to establish a socialist society. What that means, in practice, is getting women out of the house and into the workforce, so the job of raising children can be left to the state.

On the business channel CNBC, a female business leader honored tennis champion Billie Jean King on International Women’s Day, clearly unaware of the day’s anti-capitalist connotations. She also didn’t mention King is known as the first prominent professional female athlete to come out as lesbian.

King was inducted into the Chicago Gay and Lesbian Hall of Fame in 1999, honored for using her tennis stardom “to create social change.” The award claims Billie Jean King “has elevated the self-esteem of girls and women through her lifelong struggle for equality in the sports world.”

This is fascinating, since China Joe Biden is now promoting the integration of biological men, so-called transgenders, into women’s sports.

China Joe celebrated International Women’s Day with a statement establishing the White House Gender Policy Council. He also announced “good progress” in “designing body armor that fits women properly; tailoring combat uniforms for women; creating maternity flight suits; updating — updating requirements for their hairstyles.”

This is true “diversity,” another euphemism for Marxist policies.

It’s shocking that some Americans have been dumbed down to the point where a Republican political figure thinks a Dr. Seuss book drive is the answer to America’s Marxist predicament.

Reading Dr. Seuss won’t bring back our First and Second Amendments. In regard to the latter, Gun Owners of America notes that a rabidly anti-gun Attorney General, Merrick Garland, was just confirmed in the Senate, as 20 GOP Senators betrayed gun owners by voting for him.

Once again, the Republican Party demonstrated that it is hopelessly divided, weak, and unable to confront and reverse the direction of the country under China Joe.

The 20 Republican Senators voting for Garland were were Roy Blunt (R-MO), Richard Burr (R-NC), Shelley Capito (R-WV), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), John Cornyn (R-TX), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Ron Johnson (R-WI), James Lankford (R-OK), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Rob Portman (R-OH), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Mike Rounds (R-SD), John Thune (R-SD), and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

