By Kelleigh Nelson

November 10, 2022

ACORN, you may recall, is the left-wing activist group with longtime ties to community organizer-turned-President Barack Obama. The nonprofit, which now takes in 40 percent of its revenues from American taxpayers after four decades on the public teat, has a history of engaging in voter fraud, corporate shakedowns, partisan bullying and pro-illegal immigration lobbying. The Democrats’ stimulus proposals could make the group – and its lesser known but even more radical ideological allies – eligible for upward of $5 billion in new public cash. —Michelle Malkin

In selecting men for office, let principle be your guide. Regard not the particular sect or denomination of the candidate – look to his character. When a citizen gives his suffrage to a man of known immorality he abuses his trust; he sacrifices not on his own interest, but that of his neighbor, he betrays the interest of his country. —Noah Webster

It has been thought that corruption is restrained by confining the suffrage to a few of the wealthier of the people: but it would be more effectually restrained by an extension of that to such numbers as would bid defiance to the means of corruption. —Thomas Jefferson, 1785 – Thomas Jefferson advocated for extending the right to vote as widely as possible.

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) said, “I’m hopeful in about eight and a half months there’s gonna be a big change on election day.” Well Jim, you and a whole lot of other Republicans and rightwing pundits said much the same thing, but all of you were ignoring the 2018 and 2020 election. Don’t you remember Jim? In 2018, so many republicans went to bed election eve believing they had won only to wake up to recounts and eventual losses. In the end, the Democrats took the House.

Thanks to the failure of the Republican Party to do anything about the 2018 and 2020 voter fraud, the “Red Wave” most pundits forecast was not forthcoming. Those of us who look at reality, and tell the truth to the people, knew it was highly unlikely the Stalinist Democrats would relinquish their control. And yes, it was fine to pray, but one also needs to work to stop the criminal theft. Name me one Republican who has done anything to stop the gigantic fraud in America’s elections.

The Supreme Court refused to hear any 2020 general election cases involving voter fraud. On December 11, 2021,the Supreme Court denied a Texas effort that would have essentially nullified the presidential elections in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin. Seventeen other states joined in the suit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Justices Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch dissented.

On February 22, the Supreme Court rejected three GOP elections-related lawsuits regarding the state of Pennsylvania. The same three justices dissented. The fact that states did not follow their own state legislatively set laws is the issue millions of people still are not happy with. The Roberts led Supreme Court has declined to hear any of the cases brought challenging the procedures of how the election was conducted.

Most of my friends and those who read my articles know election fraud has been around for a long, long time.

The Disputed 1876 Election

In order to ensure Republican Rutherford B. Hayes’s election in 1876, Republican leaders negotiated an agreement with Southern Democrats in the House. The Republicans agreed to remove federal troops policing the South as soon as Hayes became president. Hayes also agreed to have at least one Southerner appointed to his cabinet. The 1876 election saw the highest voter turnout of any in U.S. history (82%) and was decided by a single electoral vote.

At the end of election day, there was no clear winner in South Carolina, Florida and Louisiana. Yet, both parties claimed victory. Republican controlled “returning” boards determined the official electoral votes.

Those controlled boards determined which votes they’d count or throw out if they deemed them fraudulent. Sound familiar? They argued in all three states that fraud, intimidation and violence in certain districts invalidated votes, and they threw out enough Democratic votes for Hayes to win. All three state-returning-boards awarded their electoral votes to Hayes.

While Hayes strongly supported African Americans’ right to vote and protection of their civil rights, he had little influence in the South. By the time he took office, the only federal troops still in the South protecting Republican governments were limited to small areas surrounding state houses in the capitals of New Orleans and Columbia. But, thank the Lord, after 12 years of Martial Law in the Southern States, the federal troops were gone.

1948 Texas Senate Election

Frank Hamer was the legendary Texas Ranger who trapped and killed notorious outlaws, Bonnie and Clyde. R. Cort Kirkwood wrote the entire story for the February 1st, 2021 New American Magazine. Hamer was shot 17 times and killed 53 men during his illustrious career. He also saved 15 black men from death at the hands of lynch mobs in various towns and cities in east Texas, where he led an unpopular fight against the Ku Klux Klan.

It was July, 1948 when beloved Texas Governor, Coke Stevenson ran for the Senate and won, but victory was stolen by election thief Lyndon Baines Johnson. In the Democratic primary of 1948, Stevenson bested Johnson by more than 70,000 votes, but neither candidate received a majority of the more than one million cast. Three men were in the running, but the most votes went to Stevenson with 477,077 and to Johnson with 405,617. The two met again in a runoff on Saturday, August 28th.

Kirkwood writes, “Though polling put Stevenson ahead, 53-47 percent, Johnson turned that deficit around. As more precincts reported results, Stevenson’s lead dwindled to less than 1,000 votes, and while more uncounted votes magically appeared, by Tuesday, election officials had declared Stevenson the victor by a slim 349. Yet the counting still wasn’t finished. More and more counties in the Rio Grande Valley reported “new votes” for Johnson, which cut his deficit to 157. That still wasn’t enough to defeat Stevenson. At 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 3, Jim Wells County called in a 200-vote change that gave Johnson 494,191 to Stevenson’s 484,104.”

Sound familiar?

Cork Stevenson knew there was fraud, so with his friend Frank Hamer and two lawyers, they traveled to Corpus Christi to check the votes. Hamer and Stevenson went to the bank where election records for Precinct 13 were kept. “Git,” Hamer told one band of five. “Fall back!” he ordered the second larger group blocking the bank’s door. He was ready to draw the gun holstered at his side. The other men had removed their jackets and none were armed except Frank.

They proved the votes had been rigged and a “7” had obviously been changed to a “9.” A Mexican American in the precinct told the two lawyers that “people live longer down here if they keep their mouths shut.”

Even though they had the proof of vote fraud, the Democrats did the same thing they always do and on January 6th, 2020, they declared Johnson the winner by one vote.

The evidence from Hamer and Stevenson didn’t matter. Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black halted the trial just minutes before the vote boxes were to be opened in court. Johnson’s attorney, future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Abe Fortas, successfully argued to Associate Justice Hugo Black, then in charge of the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, that primaries were “irrevocably and incontestably vested” in Texas law.

Black agreed, and the Supreme Court upheld his ruling. Fraud was discounted out of hand, just like it was in our 2020 general election and the runoff in Georgia in January of 2021.

Hugo Black was one of the liberal democrats nominated and confirmed to the Supreme Court by Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Many Americans also know of the 1946 Battle of Athens in McMinn County, Tennessee regarding Democrat vote fraud by Paul Cantrell, the candidate for sheriff who tied his campaign closely to the popularity of the Roosevelt administration and rode FDR’s coattails to victory over his Republican opponent. He ruled until 1946 when returning WWII veterans stopped the deceit.

1960 Election

As reported in the Chicago Daily News, sister publication of the Chicago Sun-Times:

In 1960, some irregularities in Illinois votes, specifically the ones in Chicago, prompted calls for an investigation from Republicans over then-Sen. John F. Kennedy’s victory. The saga played out in the pages of the Chicago Daily News.

“Fewer than 100,000 votes out of a total of 69 million cast in the Nov. 8 election may decide whether Vice President Nixon or Sen. Kennedy is to be our nest President,” William Harrison Fetridge, chairman of the Nixon Recount Committee of Illinois, told the Daily News on Dec. 5, 1960.

Fetridge name-dropped Chicago as one of the cities “where entrenched political machines control the election machinery,” alleging voter fraud. A lawsuit later filed accused Cook County of digging up “Kennedy voters from the cemeteries of Chicago.”

Voter fraud in Cook County certainly wasn’t unheard of at the time (picture it: Cicero, 1924), but did Republicans have a case? According to scholar Edmund F. Kallina’s article in “Presidential Studies Quarterly,” the answer is yes, but also, no. His research found that Nixon was not “cheated out of Illinois’ electoral votes.”

2000 Election

In the 2000 election, George W. Bush narrowly lost the popular vote to Democrat Al Gore but defeated Gore in the electoral college.

Ultimately, the contest focused on Florida. Networks initially projected Gore the winner in Florida, but later they declared that Bush had opened an insurmountable lead. Gore called Bush and conceded the election, but then…in the early hours of the following morning, the race in Florida seemed far closer than Gore’s staff had originally believe. Fewer than 600 votes separated the candidates and appeared to be narrowing. Gore called Bush and retracted his concession.

Then came machine recounts, hanging chads, pregnant chads, and finally a statewide recount by ordered by the Florida Supreme Court.

But wait, the Bush campaign quickly filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to delay the recounts until it could hear the case; a stay was issued by the court on December 9. Several days later concluding that a fair statewide recount could not be performed in time to meet the December 18th deadline for certifying the state’s electors. Ultimately, the court issued a controversial 5-4 decision to reverse the Florida Supreme Court’s recount order and that awarded the presidency to Bush. The electoral vote was narrow, but Bush won over Gore by 271 to 266, again by only one (1) more vote than required. One Gore elector abstained.

America’s past elections have been questioned again and again, but the 2018, 2020 and now 2022 elections manifest blatant irregularities that are noticeable by much of the electorate.

We’ve seen it all, late night suitcases of votes being poured into the coffers, all for one particular candidate. Mike Lindell proved the damning evidence of voter fraud and Dinesh D’Souza showed it to us on film.

Conclusion

If we don’t fix the problem, the problem will repeat, and that’s what we saw Tuesday evening. Evil has a hold on America and the demons aren’t about to let go. We’ve tossed the Lord God out of everything in our culture and society, so why does anyone expect anything good to come of efforts until we turn back to Him?

The Red Wave was a lie from the beginning and most folks knew it. You can’t have change when the same fraud is still in place.

Pennsylvania electing an idiot like Fetterman? Please!

Maricopa County in AZ still all screwed up just like 2020? Please!

Kari Lake barely getting enough votes to beat Katie Dobbs? Who are they kidding?

Everyone rushed out to vote, truly in droves, but it was just as useless as the massive voting in 2020.

I had hoped and prayed it would be different, but I knew in my heart what we’d see again. I’m sure many people feel as I do, America is dying. And a lot of folks told me that if these election results weren’t good, then there is no reason to bother to vote again unless it is fixed, and that seems unlikely.

A new year is coming and there is something we can do. Urge everyone to open their Bibles and read through the entire book in one year in chronological order. Do not forsake the Old Testament (the Hebrew Bible), for therein lies the foundation for all of our Judeo-Christian faith.

Draw closer to our Creator and He will help us.

It is the only answer.

Isaiah 41:10

© 2022 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net