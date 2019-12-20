Greg Holt

Ah the joy of free stuff – who doesn’t love free stuff right? College kids thought that free healthcare was great; then someone said that they had to pay for it. (True Conservative Pundit)

The Democrats have long touted Medicaid for All, or in other words, a single-payer healthcare system as “the” solution to rising healthcare costs. Many of the current Democratic presidential contenders are pushing this flawed concept rather hard. Especially Bernie the socialist Sanders, and Elizabeth Fauxahontas Warren.

The idea here of course is very attractive in principle – that being that all Americans would have health insurance. Who wouldn’t like that idea right? A bunch of college kids were told this and they pretty much universally accepted this as a great idea. Many if not all Democrats also think that Medicaid for All is the cat’s meow. The difference is that college kids are young and inexperienced – while the Democrats are a little more well versed in the workings of the world and should therefore know better, remember I said “should.”

Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips decided to see just what college students thought of “Medicaid for All,” both before they knew the details, and after.

From Zero Hedge:

“Asking first whether they viewed the plan favorably or unfavorably, the results were near-universal.

‘I do support Medicare for all,’ one student said,

…while others added, ‘I think every American deserves healthcare,’ and ‘I do support that. It’s an important form of universal healthcare.’

Yet another student said, ‘I don’t think there’s anything you could tell me that would make me view it unfavorably.’”

However, once students learned the details, like having to pay for this plan, and that Americans would be forcibly removed from their private insurance plans, support for Medicaid for All dropped like a rock:

“‘I mean they shouldn’t be kicked off, that doesn’t seem fair,’ one said…

…while another stated simply, ‘the government can’t force people to have healthcare with them…’

One student said ‘those who are able to get private healthcare shouldn’t have to be removed from their current plan…’

‘You have to pay for it? You still have to pay for it? I don’t support that…’ one said…

…before another admitted, ‘If I were financially on my own I wouldn’t support that.’”

Note this last statement – this person would not support healthcare for all if he is helping to foot the bill. Friends, this kind of attitude is in large measure what is wrong with this country today. People say, well, it’s not my problem. Maybe its not, but what about the fact that the problems of a nation most certainly impact its citzens?

Watch the video from Campus Reform:

Support for government run and taxpayer funded healthcare has actually grown despite its huge cost – 32 trillion dollars in about ten years. I confess, I do not understand this. Where do people think the enormous amount of money required to fund this program is going to come from? Perhaps that question needs to be answered first.

To put this into perspective, U.S. spending in 2017, for everything – was $3.99 trillion, and in 2018 total spending was $4.11 trillion. So lets say for the sake of argument (these numbers are unrealistic, the real numbers would be much higher) that spending per year, for everything is $5 trillion dollars per year on average for the next ten years. Now we add in the cost of Medicaid for All, at an average cost of $3.2 trillion a year for ten years. We can reasonably expect that the real cost will be significantly higher, this IS the U.S. government running the show after all. So lets increase the cost of Medicaid for All to $4 trillion a year.

Total cost projection for each year for all monies paid out by the U.S. government? Nine Trillion dollars. The U.S. is already swimming in debt as we cannot cover the cost of each year’s spending, so the U.S. keeps borrowing more and more money. If the U.S. can’t afford today’s spending (and we can’t), $4 trillion – how are we going to afford over double this amount courtesy of free healthcare for all? Total spending for ten years would be about $90 TRILLION dollars, and that is on the low side without a doubt. Let that sink in.

The moral of the story? Free healthcare for all isn’t at all free, and it’s also a surefire way to bankrupt the United States and place a heavy financial burden on the shoulders of every tax paying American citizen that no one can possibly carry – while likely destroying the U.S. economy. Furthermore, keep in mind here that the destruction of the U.S. economy is a coveted goal of the global elitists. Why you ask? Because that is one necessary step to the U.S. entering into the One World Government.

Still think Medicaid for All is a good idea?

Please vote in our poll and let us know what you think here.

