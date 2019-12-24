Lloyd Marcus

My wife Mary and I were Christmas shopping on a Tuesday, rather than a weekend. And still, the traffic was crazy, stores were packed and checkout lines were long. President Trump has our economy booming. Economic growth has reached 3.1% for the first time in over a decade. Unemployment is 3.7%, the lowest rate in nearly 50 years. In October, U.S. job openings increased to 7.3 million. Black unemployment has hit a new historic low.

Upon entering Home Goods store, I was greeted with a full-size statue of a black Santa Claus. As a black person, I realize the black Santa was meant to make me feel good. Instead, I felt annoyed.

My mom, dad, four younger siblings and I were fine with thinking of Santa as a kindly old white man who loved all the children of the world regardless of race. Santa is a wonderful role model for bridging racial divides and promoting brotherhood. Santa being white never made my black family feel deprived or excluded. We did not need a Santa that looked like us.

Social justice warriors are pushing the absurd narrative that people can only be represented or given a fair shake by people who look like them. SJWs demand that extreme feminist screen writers be hired to properly represent women in movies. They demand that Asians be hired to represent Asians and so on. A black screen writer complained that political correctness in Hollywood has limited his career. He is only hired for black movies. He argues that he is talented enough to write for any movie.

SJWs are relentless in their mission to corrupt everything everyday people hold dear. They have even infected public schools with a children’s book titled, “Santa’s Husband” in which a black Santa Claus has a white husband. Unbelievable.

Hollywood SJWs are obsessed with gender swapping. Beloved white male characters in movies and TV shows are being gender swapped to be played by women. A new TV series will feature a female in the lead role as Zorro. SJWs scored a twofer with the new James Bond movie, swapping Bond’s race and gender. A black woman is the new 007. In-your-face you misogynist, climate change denying, homophobic and privileged white guys.

All this identity politics, race and gender swapping is supposedly about empowering women and minorities. That is a lie. It is really about SJW’s hatred for straight white men and their desire to punish, demonize and cancel them. I am not exaggerating when I say SJWs believe the world would be a better safer place without Christian heterosexual white men. Folks, this SJW narrative is extremely dangerous, sick and evil.

We the People are fed up with SJWs bullying demands that we surrender to their insane views and obsession with meaningless surface appearances. I have noticed a trend towards more people telling SJWs, “No! Back off, mind your own business and leave us alone!”

Recent movies, “Terminator: Dark Fate”, “Charlie’s Angels” and “Black Christmas” have bombed at the box office; rejected because of their SJW virtue signaling.

In a TV commercial, a girl is told that she can be Santa. Wrong! Her desire to give gifts is admirable, but she cannot be Santa. Santa Claus is a man, an elderly loving white man. Get over it!

Merry Christmas folks. Happy Birthday Jesus.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

