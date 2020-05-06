By Cliff Kincaid

There are people in China and America, some with connections to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, who are upset with reports that the coronavirus is linked to the lab. They want to blame President Trump for a plague unleashed by China. But it turns out there are many controversial labs in Wuhan. Some “study” viruses. Some produce fentanyl.

A fascinating article in the Los Angeles Times reveals that before Wuhan became known for a virus killing tens of thousands of people, it was the main source of fentanyl,described as the deadliest drug to ever hit U.S. streets, which is also killing tens of thousands of people. Datelined Mexico City, the Los Angeles Times article began, “For drug traffickers interested in getting in on the fentanyl business, all roads once led to Wuhan.” It reported, “Vendors there shipped huge quantities around the world. The biggest customers were Mexican drug cartels, which have embraced fentanyl in recent years because it is cheaper and easier to produce than heroin.”

“The Chinese government is the world’s largest drug dealer,” says Senator Tom Cotton. “China has allowed fentanyl and other synthetic opioids to pour into the United States for years, killing tens of thousands of Americans.”Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer agrees, saying, “We must hold China, currently the world’s largest producer of illicit fentanyl, accountable for its role in the trade of this deadly drug.” Their Fentanyl Sanctions Act was included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2020.

But now we find our nation engulfed in another made-in-China health crisis.

Despite promises from Chinese authorities to crack down on the drug trafficking, nothing much has changed. The January 2020 DEA report, Fentanyl Flow to the United States, says, “Currently, China remains the primary source of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances trafficked through international mail and express consignment operations environment, as well as the main source for all fentanyl-related substances trafficked into the United States.”

Another piece of the puzzle may be found in a 2012 news story that is haunting in its implications for U.S.-China “cooperation” in general and medical and scientific research in particular.

An African businessman dealing with China by the name of Ojukwu Emma was interviewed by NPR back in 2012 and said, “We find it difficult because of the language barrier. They are not like us. The culture, everything is very different, you understand?.” He went on to say, “The Chinese believe when they cheat people they are clever. They are not feeling like it’s cheating. But they feel it’s clever, you understand.”

This helps explain their lies about coronavirus.

After Barack Hussein Obama was out of office, the Washington Post finally offered some relatively even-handed coverage of the Obama Administration, reporting that back in May 2016“a group of national health experts issued an urgent plea in a private letter to high-level officials in the Obama administration” about the fact that thousands of Americans were dying from overdoses of fentanyl. These experts said the administration needed to take immediate action because the epidemic had been escalating for three years. “The [Obama] administration considered the request but did not act on it,” the paper said.

Under Obama, in 2015, the U.S. death rate rose for the first time in a decade. Deaths from drug overdoses were a major factor.

The worst drug crisis in U.S. history did not get the attention it deserved until President Trump declared opioids a public health emergency in October 2017. Figures show that drug overdose deaths overall rose from 38,329 in 2010 to 70,237 in 2017, followed by a significant decrease in 2018 to 67,367 deaths. Progress is finally being made.

Jesse LeBlanc, a concerned citizen and retired mechanical engineer with a home in Colorado, where legal marijuana has devastated the state, commented, “From my observations and knowing a bit of history, the Opium Wars between the British and Chinese almost perfectly illustrate what is going on today between the Chinese and the West. Basically, the Chinese are using the same playbook that the British used during this time period, and they may also be trying to get a bit of revenge for almost a century of humiliation.”

Ironically, The Private Life of Chairman Mao, a book written by his physician, documents the communist dictator’s addiction to sleeping pills and barbiturates. The book exposes Mao as a degenerate and philanderer with homosexual tendencies and genital herpes who engaged in orgies. A man “devoid of human feeling, incapable of love,” he nevertheless was a dedicated communist with an understanding of Marxist dialectics and knew how to “unleash the energies of the people” through socialism.

Revenge is one way to describe what is happening to America. Another word for it is war.

