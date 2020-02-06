Lee Duigon



Just in the last week or two, the Far Left Crazy—that would be Democrats—has come out with several draconian proposals to curtail our civil liberties and fundamentally transform America into a socialist basket case.

*Squeaker of the House of Reprehensibles Nancy Pelosi has suggested that President Donald Trump’s defense lawyers be disbarred… for defending him. This from people who have been caught, red-handed, creating fictional phone transcripts and using another fictional document, created by an out-of-work British spy, to set off a chain of bogus “investigations” that has cost American taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.

But we always pay, don’t we? We go out to work every day to earn money that government parasites, at every level, use to help themselves and hurt the rest of us.

It’s going to be a little tough to be a defense lawyer if you’re going to get kicked out of the legal profession every time you try to defend a client who’s the target of a political vendetta.

*NBC “News” recently aired an op-ed stating that voting for Donald Trump would be immoral, unconstitutional, and maybe even illegal. I think the Dems might have something here: outlaw the opposing candidate and jail anyone who votes for him! This tactic has been successfully employed by Far Left, er, governments all over the world. NBC would like to see it tried here.

*Also on our dime, that we worked for, Congresswoman Kathy Castor, Florida Democrat, has demanded that Google/YouTube censor anyone who expresses disbelief in The Climate Crisis That Will Surely Cause The End O’ The World, blah-blah. Google owns YouTube, and both are already censoring some Climate Apocalypse skeptics. Ms. Castor wants them to do a lot more of it, until there’s no more Climate Change dissent to be had.

Ms. Castor has a seat on the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, so she just might have some clout to go with it. And you know how leftids use their clout. Sayonara, free speech. But what’s a little tyranny, when you’re trying to Save The Planet?

*On the purely local level—and again, on our dime, that we worked for but these people didn’t—a publicly-funded pre-school in New York City plans to challenge 3- and 4-year-olds to “choose” their gender—“boy or girl, or both, or neither, or something else”. But wait, there’s more.

This new curriculum, school officials say, has been inspired by “The 13 Principles of the Movement for Black Lives.” This is nothing but warmed-over communism with racialist icing on the cake: the 13 Principles include globalism, transgender affirmation, and “collective values.” It’s going to be enacted during Black Lives Matter Week.

No, it’s not a satire: we only wish it was. Out-and-out communism, on our dime. Yeahbut, yeahbut! It’s going to “reduce racism.” By cramming more racism down defenseless children’s throats. And we’re paying for it! But we get no say in what’s taught in these schools, or who gets to teach it. All we do is pay. And what we’re supposed to get out of this particular caper, God only knows.

Want to freak yourself out? Just imagine Hillary Clinton in the White House instead of Donald Trump, and Chuck (“Who’s that invisible person sitting in my chair?”) Schumer as senate majority leader. If Far Left Crazy is this crazy when they’re out of power, think what they would do if they were in.

Once upon a time, liberals at least pretended to be sane, passing themselves off as only slightly left of center and basically moderate. Now they’ve stopped pretending. Are they merely deluded, or do they think they know something that we don’t know?

If we fail to crush them in November, we’ll find out. But by then it’ll be too late.

