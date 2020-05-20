Bradlee Dean

“There is no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of the law and in the name of justice.” -Charles D. Montisquieu

Let me ask you a simple question: What defines a criminal?

Websters 1828 defines it like this:

CRIMINAL, nounA person who has committed an offense against public law; a violator of law, divine or human. More particularly, a person indicted or charged with a public offense, and one who is found guilty, by verdict, confession, or proof.

Scripturally speaking, sin is the transgression of God’s moral law (Exodus 20).

“Whosoever committeth sin transgresseth also the law: for sin is the transgression of the law.” -1 John 3:4

Therefore, the law shows us who is doing the transgressing (Romans 3:20). When we look to the US Constitution and its enumerated laws, we cannot find where the governor from the state of Minnesota has the constitutional right to pull executive orders out of thin air and then apply that which has not been delegated unto himself by “We the people.”

Does the governor have a right that God never gave him? Absolutely not. Does the governor have authority from “We the People” to act against the people that was never delegated? Absolutely not!

[YouTube Video]

[YouTube Video]

US News reported:

Minnesota Barber Who Attempted to Reopen Business During Coronavirus Lockdown Faces Up to $25,000 in Fines (VIDEO)

A Minnesota barber who tried to reopen his business during the Coronavirus lockdown is now facing up to $25,000 in fines.

Democrat Governor Tim Walz announced a ‘shelter-in-place’ order on March 25 and extended it twice, putting financial stress on many small ‘non-essential’ businesses.

Milan Dennie, the owner of King Milan’s Barber Shop in St. Paul said he initially complied with the governor’s Coronavirus lockdown order and temporarily closed his business.

However, the twice-extended shutdown left Dennie “starving” so he attempted to reopen his business. “I’m not trying to be disrespectful in any way to his rules or laws, but it’s unfair” Dennie said, according to Twin Cities. Major lawsuit coming on this one rest assured.

Well, Mr. Dennie, it is not you who is being disrespectful to the law, the governor is because he has no right or constitutional authority in mandating anyone’s business to be shut down.

Deuteronomy 24:6 tells us: “No man shall take the nether or the upper millstone to pledge: for he taketh a man’s life to pledge.”

In other words, the Lord told us that we are not to take away from any man his tools or means of making a living.

Furthermore, Scripture tells us “that if any would not work, neither should he eat (2 Thessalonians 3:10).

Does the Governor have the lawful authority to shut down parks by taping them off with police tape? Did he pay for those parks?

The city response to the Covid-19 virus is primarily being lead by Governor Walz’s Office through his emergency executive orders. Order 20-20 listed public parks and open-air activities that could still be accessed as allowable. A clarification from the Department of Public Safety listed public playgrounds as excluded from access. The City of Willmar taped off the structures. Governor Walz clarified his restrictions as to include public access to playgrounds today. That resulted in the City removing the caution tape and allowing playgrounds to be accessed.

Friends, do remember that the “essential workers,” such as Planned Parenthood slaughterhouses, remain open (Proverbs 6:17).

Liquor stores remain open (Leviticus 10:9), while the churches are closed (Romans 12:21).

Representatives throughout the government remain employed, even going so far as to give themselves pay raises through the coronavirus relief bills. As a matter of fact, while thousands of business are going out of business, Tim Walz continues to enjoy his $127,629.00 compensation.

In response to the few violations that I have noted, Minnesotans are rising up in defiance to this tyrant, as well as Rep. Drazkowski who recently put forward an amendment which would suspend the salary of Governor Tim Walz during the course of his peacetime emergency declaration.

“The governor has unilaterally suspended the salaries of hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans, and it is only right that he feels the pain of the economic damaged he has caused,” said Rep. Drazkowski.

[FaceBook Video]

All of this is over an exaggerated virus in an attempt to wield more control over the people in this country.

The conclusion: Either deal with the corrupt politicians, or you will lose your freedoms (1 Timothy 6;12). Read Article 2 section 4 and Article 1 section 3 clause 7 of the US Constitution.

“The two enemies of the people are criminals and government, so let us tie the second down with the chains of the Constitution so the second will not become the legalized version of the first.” -3rd President of the United States Thomas Jefferson

[YouTube Video]

