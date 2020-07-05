Ms. Smallback

An unassuming Kentucky pastor has been thrust into the limelight because of some dreams he shared that have gone viral. You can hear him tell about his dreams here. You can read a transcript of his dreams here. I’ve spent a week seeking God about this, and here’s what I have to say about that, and my projections for America in the near future.

Pastor Coverstone had a dream in December 2019 that pretty much played out a few months later as he saw it in his dream [covid, riots, civil unrest, etc.]. Then he had a second dream mid-June that he was told was “part two”. Here’s part two:

I saw a calendar. Start with the calendar. As I was having this, the calendar was up, a white figure appeared. … I heard the voice say, “part two, part two”.

I saw June, go, I saw July. I saw August, and then I saw September, and I saw the finger underneath the word September and it like emphasized it and tapped it three times.

Then I saw October come up, and then I saw November and this is when it got real to me in the dream. I think the intensity for me… when I woke up my heart rate was about 180.

…The minute the finger underlined November three times instead of tapping it, I saw a fist ball up and it hit the calendar.

And literally, the calendar exploded into the wall, the numbers seem that they were 3D and they were falling everywhere.

There was a cloud of chaos that started in there. The next thing I saw was I saw armed protesters. I saw fighting in the streets, I saw people pummeling one another. I saw businesses shuttered and shut up.

I saw schools closed. I saw school rooms with cobwebs hanging in them and like things like papers falling off the wall and posters… like no one had been in them for months.

I saw banks. Bank buildings with the roof being taken off. It looked almost like an alien abduction because money was flying through the roof into some type of like a vacuum cleaner. It sounds kind of strange, but I was watching wealth, just being taken. I saw politicians in back rooms, making deals with people. Patting people on the back and laughing and smiling and smirking.

I saw monuments. I saw Washington DC, burning. I saw Washington DC blazing. I saw fires, everywhere. I saw people being rounded up. I saw Chinese and Russian soldiers on the ground. The Russian soldiers would tell the Chinese soldiers to go “pick up these people”…” secure this quadrant”….” secure this area”… I saw blue helmets of the UN. I saw a military things taking place. I also saw no sign of President Trump. I saw no sign of leadership in Washington DC.

The vultures that I had seen were like gargoyles. They were 10 feet off the ground…. 10 to 15 feet off the ground. They were just attacking people mercilessly. I saw people hiding in their homes and garages. I saw churches, being burned, I saw homes, being burned.

I saw absolute chaos. The fist punch on the November of 2020 is what got my attention. Then I heard the words again. ” Brace yourself, Brace yourself. Brace yourself.”

Now if we’re a believer, born of the Spirit of God, we have the Spirit of God within us. We need to make every effort to align with the Spirit of God to see what He’s saying. Some things that will inhibit us from hearing from Him are fear, preconceived ideologies, and beliefs that enforce cognitive dissonance. When we receive data that challenges our status quo of how we think things should be, we have to make a concerted effort to reject normalcy bias. Normalcy bias is when our sense of what is normal is disrupted with things out of our comfort zone, so we reject those things to keep in our comfort zone.

I’m not saying the things in Pastor Coverstone dreams are going to come true, but I’m not saying they aren’t. I’ve sought the Lord and feel it’s just wisdom to heed the words. If nothing comes of them, I am no worse off. If the words come true and I don’t heed them in advance, I will be unprepared and I will indeed be worse off.

Here’s what I think the Spirit of God has been showing me as I have sought Him regarding this…

Reject a spirit of fear

While the images of the dream are frightening, we should not be frightened. Knowing pending danger is ahead, we can take precautions and prepare. That’s the advantage of a warning versus a surprise. (I’d guess a large percentage of America was caught by surprise at the June violent riots.)

If God has shown us the danger, He will show us the solution. We must seek Him for our preparation, and for His counsel on how we are to proceed. Make a concerted effort to not make provisions out of fear. Make deliberate steps of preparation as He leads you. Fear will sabotage progress and cripple clear thinking.

Speaking of God showing a solution, some things He’ll show us in advance, and some things will be as they happen. If we have it all figured out before it happens, we have no need for faith. Faith is taking the unseen hand of God and walking presently as He leads where we cannot see.

This was a revelation of the enemy’s plans

Pastor Coverstone’s first dream depicted the “virus outbreak” of March, and the riots of June. Both of those things were works of darkness. Both of those things were manufactured by the Deep State and its actors. They were designed to destroy economies and dismantle the U.S. Constitution.

Look at this second dream the same way. Instead of letting fear drive your reactions, sit back and analyze critically. If this is what the enemy of our nation (which is also the enemy of our souls) has planned, we have a jump start on circumventing as much as possible. If you’re not on offense, you’re on defense. Offense is better. Shift your thinking and get on offense.

This has everything to do with the November elections. The timing in the dreams indicates this. The dates are valuable clues. The Deep State’s resources are getting smaller and the threat against their exposure has gotten greater. Justice is breathing down their necks and they are unhinged. They are desperate to regain control of the nation and the narrative, and implement their agenda for global dominion.

How it could play out

This reveals to me a few things. There’s going to be something that will upset the national climate in September. It could be a false flag – another shooting, some sort of racial divide, etc. It could be a new wave of covid or even a “new” virus.

Allegedly the Starlink satellites are supposed to be launched in September, pummeling earth with 5G waves from the upper atmosphere. The implications of that alone have neither been tested on the natural world, nor potential serious health risks honestly disclosed. Easily the human body could be affected in dramatic and harmful ways. They would never admit technology is making humanity sick, so they would have to discover, create, or blame a new virus as the culprit of the waves of illness it may cause.

I’m speculating that the summer is going to be rife with exposure of Deep State crimes. The Trump administration has been trying to clean up our judicial system for over three years so an honest trial for crimes could occur. The recent upset at SDNY came just before the arrest of Epstein’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is allegedly ready to spill her secrets. If she isn’t killed first, she could be the catalyst for a number of high profile arrests.

With these exposures, the Deep State is going to pull out the stops to hide exposure and change the narrative. I expect a number of things are going to be manufactured for this. However, I’m speculating the damage of the exposure to their deedswill happen and people will be waking up. September will bring something nationally critical, in an effort to thwart the elections.

My projection is that President Trump will be re-elected, along with a number of new and fresh patriotic faces intent on restoring the rule of law, justice, the voice of the American people, and ultimately the Republic. My guess is this will completely unhinge the Deep State. They will bring everything out of their arsenal and attempt to burn down the country to regain control. I don’t think we’ve seen the extent of their wickedness even yet.

As I pondered how foreign troops get on American soil, I felt it could be through Deep State mafia actors like de Blasio, Cuomo, Newsome, and other Governors and ilk that are beholden to their masters. They may very well call the U.N. to intervene in their created crisis and paid riots and hand the keys of their cities and states over to the U.N. China and Russia’s involvement is less clear to me, unless they are contracted by the U.N. Is that possible? And whether it will be actual Chinese and Russian military or mercenaries from those countries is another question.

Regardless, a plan like this doesn’t happen overnight. This has been in the works for a long time. The Deep State is hoping they can regain the reigns of the control at the election, but they have a very serious, very severe backup plan if they don’t. They have no problem burning the whole thing to the ground and rebuilding from the ashes. This is why I think President Trump is going to win and they are going to implement their severe plans. They simply cannot afford more damage to their plans and this will be the last straw for them. Their days are numbered and they will not go down in surrender.

Plan of action

As I prayed, I felt the Lord indicate we must use the summer to get prepared. The fall projects to be a nightmare. If the visions of the dream are true indicators, school will not reconvene, the financial institutions are going to collapse, and it will not be business as usual. The dollar is going to hit hyperinflation and our battle weary law enforcements are going to be compromised.

As much as I’d like to believe the military are aligned with the Republic, I think the last round of riots indicates they are compromised as well. There are people calling the shots that have ordered our troops to stand down in the face of great evils against both American laws and Americans.

Catherine Austin-Fitts pointed out that out of 37 cities that hold Federal Treasury locations (12 banks, 24 branches, 1 headquarter), 33 of them had violent protests. She argued that very precious little happens in America by surprise. American’s (unconstitutional) surveillance system via NSA, CIA, FBI, etc. leaves little to be surprised about. If we need protected from enemies within and we don’t get that protection, someone doesn’t want it to happen and has prevented it.

Yes, our military and our law enforcements are compromised.

Fitts said, “Once you understand Covid-19 is part of a currency war, everything else makes sense.” They need our economy to fail, and it has been propped up and positioned for that failure for years now. When that happens, life in America will be dramatically altered.

Summer 2020

Seek the Lord and His wisdom. Protection from God comes from position in God. Get sin and compromise out of your life, and learn how to abide in Him. Learn and understand the Blood covering. Obedience to God is like insurance. I can rest assured if I am in obedience to God that what comes my way is under His control. [Ultimately everything is under God’s control, but He withholds His covering in areas that are willfully in disobedience.]

Use the summer to prepare. Seek God about what to do with your finances and assets in the event of a financial collapse and hyperinflation. Seek God for basic necessities preparation (food, water, seeds/gardening, etc.). Seek like-minded individuals to co-op with — someone who has skills in gardening, someone who has space for storage, someone who has vital knowledge, medical and dental supplies and needs, someone who understands natural healing, etc. and co-op together. Pool your resources and learn how to be a community.

Consider the widows, the single moms, people with health needs or handicaps, families with babies and young children, the elderly. Think of ways to minister to their needs, as mobility is more difficult.

Build a personal relationship with your sheriff. I can’t emphasize this enough. In the event that our government and our military are compromised, the sheriff can deputize armed citizens for law enforcement and/or protection. This is what the 2nd Amendment is all about. If you sheriff doesn’t understand this, help him/her! Give them the resources to educate themselves. Help them think in terms of territory protection in the case of invasion (foreign or domestic).

Do some target shooting this summer. Get as comfortable with your arms as possible. If you’re not a shooter, help someone else who is or wants to be. Buy ammo or guns for others. If you have land, find places people can target shoot. In a word: prepare.

Find communication methods for emergency situations. If the internet goes down, if the cell towers are disabled, if an EMP hits, what is the contingency plan? How are you going to enact emergency plans for food, water, shelter and/or protection? Think like that – without being fearful.

Put yourself in a position to hear from God, and trust His leading even in the face of doubt. Memorize Psalm 91 and passages God gives you so you can call on His Word when you need it. Pray for the best; prepare for the worst. It’ll probably be somewhere in between.

For now, check out these two resources:

I’ll cover in another article the spiritual aspects of what I’m seeing. I’m out of space for now.

