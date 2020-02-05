Bradlee Dean

“Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.” –President Thomas Jefferson

Let me ask you a sincere question? Do you really believe that if people really knew the Word of God that they would tolerate the hirelings (John 10:12) of the day to continuously spew out their heresies?

Scripture is clear: 2 Timothy 3:16 tells us, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.” Over and over again Scripture warns us:

“Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints. For there are certain men crept in unawares, who were before of old ordained to this condemnation, ungodly men, turning the grace of our God into lasciviousness, and denying the only Lord God, and our Lord Jesus Christ.” -Jude 3, 4

Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; 1 Timothy 4:1-2

“But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.” -Galatians 1:8

And why? “But the other of love, knowing that I am set for the defence of the gospel.” -Philippians 1:17

For Paul knew that we “are bought with a price” (1 Corinthians 6:20).

Let me ask you another sincere question? Do you really believe that if the people really knew the US Constitution that they would allow corrupt politicians to continuously spew out their corruptions as well as evade responsibility when it comes to holding them to the consequence of their scandals (Article 1, Section 3, Clause 7)?

As Abraham Lincoln rightly stated, “We are not called upon to overthrow the US Constitution, but we are called upon to overthrow the men that pervert that Constitution.”

Now, with this said, I recently saw a post that headlines read, “An Open Letter to the American People from the Forefathers.”

It goes as follows…

“We warned you of the dangers of excessive taxation. Now you labor nearly 6 months of the year to pay taxes at all levels as your economy suffocates under this self inflicted burden (Numbers 23:23).”

“We warned you of foreign entanglements. Now thousands of men and woman suffer and die on the behalf of the military Industrial Complex and Special Interests groups (Amos 4:10).”

“We warned you of political parties. Now you have a two party system working hand in glove to conspire against the American people plundering you while politicians pretend to oppose each other (Mark 3:25).”

We warned you of the importance of an honest, independent and unbiased media according to Law (Exodus 20, Deuteronomy 25:1). Now your centralized “Mainstream Media” is inundating Americans with a continued barrage of propaganda, distortions and omissions.

“We warned you to keep your nation sovereign and independent. Now your representatives have created, out of World War 2, the United Nations. Now you are being corralled and forced to submit to the United Nations all the while your borders are deliberately left open to endless illegal immigration (Deuteronomy 28:43).”

“We warned you to be distrustful of government. But you drank in the kool-aide, their sugarcoated falsehoods of ambitious politicians and now most no longer know who to trust or what it is that they are to believe (Luke 22:48).”

“We warned you to obey the US Constitution because power corrupts. Now a secretive government can spy on you and detain you at will under the guise of “National Security” (Leviticus 26:17).

“We warned you that the price of liberty was “Eternal Vigilance.” But while you were distracted by ball games and TV shows, government stole away your liberties and bankrupted your children.”

“We warned you through our Declaration of Independence in which we would not tolerate, while we held fast to the Word of God in throwing off the tyrant (Daniel 3).”

We warned you…

America is out of excuses and at a loss of freedom and must be restored (Isaiah 58:12, Jeremiah 6:16). President Thomas Jefferson said, “When once a Republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils but by removing the corruption and restoring it’s lost principles; every other correction is either useless or a new evil.”

