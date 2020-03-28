Lloyd Marcus

Folks, this is too amazing to believe, but it is totally true. My wife Mary was transferring her 6 cockatiels and 3 parakeets to a new cage. After working in my backyard studio, I went back into the house. I opened the door just as Blue bird parakeet got away from Mary. He flew pass me, gone forever.

Mary was devastated. She was extremely upset and angry at herself for ignoring the small voice in her head which cautioned her to lock the door. Knowing how much Mary loves each of her pets, I felt bad for her.

I thought, “Wouldn’t it be wild if the bird came back? No, that will never happen.”

The next morning, we were about to have our daily Communion honoring Jesus which we normally do in the living room. For no particular reason, we chose to have Communion in our bedroom.

After Communion and prayer, I looked out the window and saw a bird on our backyard fence. Amazed, I yelled, “Mary is that your bird?” Mary looked and yelled, “Yes!” She ran outside and captured the bird. Had we not been in the bedroom I would not have seen the bird.

Blue bird is safely back in Mary’s bird cage, probably telling the other birds about his overnight adventure. Can you believe that?

God is awesome. Christians are praying across America. Corona virus does not stand a chance of taking our nation down.

© 2020 Lloyd Marcus – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Lloyd Marcus: mr_lloydmarcus@hotmail.com

Lloyd Marcus The Unhyphenated American

http://LloydMarcus.com

God instructed Pharaoh, “Let my people go.”

God instructs us,“Let my people know.” Spread truth.