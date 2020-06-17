Jake MacAulay

Fathers of America, have you noticed how much attention has been given to shameful current events? Brutal force and murder by corrupt police officers, racism, and riots have been a firestorm throughout America.

These events, of course, are not isolated to just our modern times. However, here are just a few things that isolate modern uprisings from those of as recent as the 50s and 60s.

With so few fathers today, less than half (46%) of all children are living in a family with two married parents in their first marriage. Church attendance led by fathers is declining consistently. As a result, the enormous infrastructure of love and community found in the Church body is virtually unknown by so many families in our modern culture.

Fathers, we have willfully detached ourselves from the power that can heal our land. This power was demonstrated at the first Thanksgiving, the uniting of the colonies to declare independence from tyranny, and all the way down to the recent Southern Christian Leadership Campaign, whose mission was to awaken the moral conscience of this country through Christian love.

During the American Revolution, American fathers then did what any “real man” would do: they banded together and formed defenses to, and I quote the preamble to the Constitution: “Secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”

Blessings only come from the Divine and, “Religion in a Family is at once its brightest Ornament and its best Security,”said founding father Samuel Adams.

It breaks my heart that so many in our country won’t be celebrating Father’s Day this year because they don’t have fathers involved in their lives. Reversing the trend of this affliction thrust on our youth is essential if we are ever going to restore the American family unit. Unless and until we do, despite America’s great wealth and prosperity, we will remain divided, destitute, and poor.

I am praying that this Father’s Day, American fathers will once again be the Christian example of men who will join together in brotherhood to heal our broken land.

Fathers, I implore you, leave a legacy epitomized in the following admonition by Patrick Henry:

I have now disposed of all my property to my family. There is one thing more I wish I could give them, and that is the Christian Religion. If they had that and I had not given them one shilling they would have been rich; and if they had not that and I had given them all the world, they would be poor.

