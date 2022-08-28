By Greg Ciola

August 28, 2022

Dear Heavenly Father, the great I AM who I AM, the One who holds Heaven and Earth in the palm of His hand, we come before you now in complete humility and beseech you to intervene in our affairs and save us from this global health crisis that is reshaping the world. We have gone through a long period of darkness under the cover of deceit.

Jesus said that “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy.” — John 10:10

We know because you have blessed us with spiritual eyes to see and spiritual ears to hear that this global pandemic was a long-orchestrated event to frighten the world and allow all nations and governments to surrender authority to an evil organization called the World Health Organization who worships the serpent.

Everything unfolding is in perfect alignment with what Jesus said the devil is out to accomplish. The global elite are trying to take away people’s ability to make their own decisions, which is a right granted to us from above by You, not any earthly government.

Billions of lives hang in the balance. If what they have gotten away with thus far isn’t stopped, they will block all our health rights and decimate our health care and economic system as we know it. There is nothing being proposed or done that will create a better system or offer this nation the abundant life Jesus died for us to have.

We know from the scriptures that you are a God who is never late, but you are also a God who is never early. We ask you to show up now to confuse, confound and disrupt the plans of the wicked. In the name of Jesus Christ, we ask you to dispatch legions of angelic warriors from your throne to STOP their agenda.

Your Word says that “For thou art not a God that hath pleasure in wickedness: neither shall evil dwell with thee.” — Psalm 5:4

We know from your word that “There is no faithfulness in their mouth; their inward part is very wickedness; their throat is an open sepulcher; they flatter with their tongue.” — Psalm 5:9

“Let them fall by their own counsels; cast them out in the multitude of their transgressions; for they have rebelled against thee.” — Psalm 5:10

Father, we know that it is Your Will for us to “Prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth.” — 3 John 2.

Nothing is too hard or big for You to accomplish, and nothing is too small for you to be concerned about. Even though our land is filled with rebellion and sin, we ask you to be merciful towards us and forgive everyone who turns to you for help and repents. Please don’t hide your face from us in this hour of need. Please heal our nation and save us from this impending doom.

Throughout the scriptures there are many stories on record that demonstrate that our battles are not to be fought by us, but that you will do battle for us. When Moses and the Israelites were encamped against the Red Sea and Pharaoh’s army was behind them, it seemed hopeless. But we don’t serve a hopeless God.

You told Moses to “Fear ye not, stand still, and see the Salvation of the LORD, which he will show you today: for the Egyptians whom ye have seen today, ye shall see them again no more for ever.” — Exodus 14:13

Show us Your Salvation by fully and completely exposing this global takeover agenda orchestrated by the devil and bring the truth to light so the entire world can see what has been done in secret to attack our health.

Another story of victory is the battle between David and Goliath. No one thought a young shepherd boy could take on the fiercest and mightiest warrior in the world. But David, filled with Your Spirit, had no fear, and knew there was a weak spot. One rock between Goliath’s forehead took this Philistine champion down for good.

Heavenly Father, our federal government has become like Goliath. Washington, D.C. has a never-ending thirst for more power and control. Like Goliath, this monster has reared its ugly head and is pounding its chest in defiance of your truth with the intent of harming the great people of these United States.

Just like you delivered the Israelites by the hand of David from being slaves to the Philistines, we ask you to deliver all the believers and followers of Jesus Christ our Savior, from the federal government’s attempt to take over the entire country and make us slaves to the horrendous “Great Reset” system they envision.

We pray that our enemies who are determined to usher in a Communist form of government in this great nation You blessed us with will be defeated. Let them have no peace or unity within their Party.

Your word says: “The LORD is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower. I will call upon the LORD, who is worthy to be praised: so shall I be saved from mine enemies.” — Psalm 18:2-3

Save us from all our enemies Heavenly Father. Let the world know that You still answer prayers and that You still have a Divine purpose and destiny for this nation, not to be CHANGED from a Christian Republic with Jesus Christ as our King to a Satanic Democracy with an evil dictator calling all the shots and running our lives.

We ask you TODAY Father to let our leaders know who is really in charge. Let them know that they are answerable to a higher power. For you have highly exalted Jesus Christ and given him a name that is above every name: “That at the name of Jesus EVERY knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; And that EVERY tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” — Philippians 2:10

Please hear our prayers now. Drive Satan and all the demons of hell away from our nation and away from all Christians around the world that are being persecuted for their Faith. Free us from the tyrannical control they are seeking to impose upon us. May you get all the honor and the glory for the victory.

“Thine, O LORD, is the greatness, and the power, and the glory, and the victory, and the majesty: for all that is in the heaven and in the earth is thine; thine is the kingdom, O LORD, and thou art exalted as head above all. Both riches and honour come of thee, and thou reignest over all; and in thine hand is power and might; and in thine hand it is to make great, and to give strength unto all. Now therefore, our God, we thank thee, and praise thy glorious name.” — I Chronicles 29:11-13

Blessed be Thy Holy name forever and forever!

Hallelujah!

