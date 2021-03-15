ADDENDUM C

March 15, 2021

Rep. Stephanie Klick Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst

House Committee on Public Health Senate Committee on Health & Human Services

CF: Both House and Senate Committee on Health & Human Services: Rep. Jacey Jetton, Sen. Charles Perry, Rep. Tom Oliverson, Sen. Dawn Buckingham

Re: COVID Shot: Rising Deaths, Serious Injury, Spontaneous Miscarriages and Stillbirths

Dear Chairwoman Klick and Chairwoman Kolkhorst:

I sent you and the other Reps and Senators a certified letter and package on March 3, 2021. The purpose was two-fold: Respectfully requesting your committees investigate why neither the CDC nor any research labs or government health agencies for 40 foreign governments have been able provide a purified isolates particle specimen proving the existence of this COVID-19 and a forensic audit of actual deaths.

This letter is a plea to stop all vaccine distribution in the State of Texas. Due to the despicable and heavy censorship of any factual data, research or injuries reported by Google, Twitter, Facebook and the disgraced MSM, most Americans have no idea what’s been happening since those COVID-19 experimental vaccines – have been unleashed on an unsuspecting public.

No, I’m not an “anti-vaxxer”, the favorite smear label vomited up by those with an agenda. I had three by age five and not another one since nor do I need any of them or flu or pneumonia shots. If people want to get a vaccine, that’s fine but they should also understand that in this instance, the COVID-19 shot is NOT a vaccine. Americans have the legal right to know they are getting an experimental drug. Hasn’t happened and that is a crime.

As you are aware, vaccine manufacturers have been buying the favors of both parties in Congress for decades giving them immunity regardless of the carnage they leave behind. Let me give you the most current numbers according to VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System), a government data base:

“Between Dec. 14 and Feb. 19, 19,769 reports were made to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) following immunizations with either the Moderna or Pfizer BioNTech mRNA vaccines (the only two vaccines given during the time period assessed). The 966 deaths represent 5 percent of the total number of adverse events reports. Of those who died, 86, (8.9 percent) died on the same day they got the shot. An additional 129, (13.4 percent) died within one day. An additional 97 died within 2 days, and 61 within 3 days.

“A total of 514 (53.2 percent) died within a week. 173 died within 7-13 days. 106 within 14-20 days. 85 percent of deaths occurred in individuals over 60; below 60 there were five deaths among those aged 20-29; 8 aged 30-39; 20 aged 40-49; and 57 aged 50-59.” Epoch Times

February 26, 2021: Experimental COVID mRNA shots by Pfizer &Moderna: 1,265 deaths, 25,212 recorded adverse events

March 5, 2021: Experimental COVID mRNA shots by Moderna& Pfizer: 1,524 deaths, 31,079 adverse “events”

Increase of 259 deaths in eight days and an additional 5,867 adverse “events”. By March 5th, 630 permanent disabilities, 3,477 hospitalizations and 5, 806 visits to ER’s.

VAERS Vaccine Expose – Huge List Of Deaths Within A Day Of Injection, March 10, 2021

March 7th after new data dump: 1,637 Deaths. It will grow exponentially. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is one among so many warning people deaths would begin 3-6 months after getting the experimental shot. You can see the dates above and see the progression.

COVID Vaccine Injury Reports Grow in Number, But Trends Remain Consistent- 20% of deaths were cardiac-related, March 5,2021: Data released today by the CDC confirm several ongoing trends, including that 47% of deaths occurred in people who reported becoming sick within 48 hours of receiving a COVID vaccine, and 20% of deaths were cardiac-related.” Ussanews.com

Large Numbers Of Health Care And Frontline Workers Are Refusing Covid-19 Vaccine, Forbes:“Roughly 55 percent of surveyed New York Fire Department firefighters said they would not get the coronavirus vaccine. Hospital and public officials in Riverside, Calif., have been forced to figure out how best to allocate unused doses after an estimated 50% of frontline workers in the county refused the vaccine.

“Fewer than half of the hospital workers at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Tehama County, Calif., were willing to be vaccinated, and around 20% to 40% of L.A. County’s frontline workers have reportedly declined an opportunity to take the vaccine.”

As you must know, those experimental drugs are not FDA approved nor licensed. The U.S. isn’t the only country showing the beginning of a mass tragedy.

460 Deaths and 243,612 Injuries from COVID-19 Vaccines Reported in the U.K., March 7, 2021

UK: 35 people deaf and 25 blind after taking mRNA vaccine shots, March 12, 2021 – “Among people in the U.K., 35 cases of deafness and 25 cases of blindness have been reported by people who have taken the experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The numbers are derived from the U.K. Yellow Card vaccine reporting scheme, which is the British equivalent to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).”

First Week of COVID Experimental Vaccines in South Korea: 7 DEAD and More than 2,800 Injured, March 5, 2021

23 people die in Norway after receiving Pfizer COVID vaccine, Jan. 15, 2021. They started on the elderly first as most disposable, Dec. 27, 2020

Austria Suspends Use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Batch After Death, Mar. 7, 2021

10 European Nations Reportedly Halt AstraZeneca Jabs on Reports of ‘Serious’ Blood Clots, March 11, 2021: “Austria withdraws Astra Zeneca, Iceland suspends same as well as Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, and Italy.”

Feb. 15, 2021, Polish doctor, Witold Rogiewicz received his jab on live camera poking fun at “anti-vaxxers”. He died a few days later of heart failure.

March 10, 2021: Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine – Kassidi Kurill was a surgical technical, mother and in perfect health with no known pre-existing conditions. She was taken to the ER stating her heart was racing. Dead. Moderna mRNA experimental “vaccine”. Appears to be a cardiac event.

Mar. 7, 2021, a truly disgusting response from them: Virginia officials won’t say why they didn’t do autopsy of Gloucester woman who died after vaccine. The family is forced to pay for an independent autopsy to determine why mom died after getting the Pfizer experimental vaccine.

Experimental vaccine death rate for Israel’s elderly 40 times higher than COVID-19 deaths: researchers, March 2, 2021 – “Pfizer’s vaccine killed ‘about 40 times more (elderly) people’ and ‘260 times’ more of the young than ‘what the COVID-19 virus would have claimed in the given time frame.’”

Dec. 9, 2020: Four Volunteers Who Took Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Developed Bell’s Palsy – FDA Denies the Temporary Facial Paralysis Caused by the Shot (Cases here in my county where individuals got the “vaccine”.)

March 4, 2021: 3 Dozen Cases of Spontaneous Miscarriages, Stillbirths Occurring After COVID-19 Vaccination Reported to VAERS: “Many cases of spontaneous miscarriages occurred in the first trimester, or the first 12 weeks of the pregnancy, with 25 occurrences after being immunized with a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. While the four cases of stillborns occurred in either the second (weeks 13-27) or third trimester (weeks 28-40).

“In one case, a physician in Tennessee, at five weeks pregnant, suffered a miscarriage 13 days after being immunized with a Pfizer vaccine. The 31-year-old woman had no known allergies or medical history.

“While a 33-year-old Indiana nurse in her third week of pregnancy had a miscarriage five days after receiving her second Pfizer vaccine. She also reported that the adverse event caused a birth defect.

“And a 32-year-old woman in Virginia who was eight weeks pregnant reported having a miscarriage five days after being injected with the first dose of a Moderna vaccine in January. She had consulted with two obstetrics and gynecologists (OB-GYN) prior to receiving the vaccine on Jan. 14. She experienced abdominal cramping and vaginal bleeding two days later and had a miscarriage on Jan. 19. She had only been taking prenatal vitamins.

“In Michigan, a 35-year-old woman who was 28 weeks and five days pregnant said that the baby’s movements decreased two days after her first Pfizer vaccine in December 2020.” Both Pfizer and Moderna did not respond to a request by The Epoch Times for comment.

“Dr. Shelley Cole, MD, an OB-GYN and a member of America’s Frontline Doctors, says it’s concerning that a vaccine still in an experimental phase is being recommended to pregnant and lactating women and that science is no longer protecting them.

“As an obstetrician-gynecologist, it is a concern,” Cole told The Epoch Times. “We’re [now] throwing science and the scientific medicine method out the window and jeopardizing pregnancies and future pregnancies.”

“It concerns me that the CDC says that there are no studies, but it’s okay to get it and you don’t even need to discuss it with your doctor,” Cole added. “I mean this is the opposite of everything that the scientific models and methods, and standard of care has been for a century.” —Epoch Times

March 3, 2021, Bud Shaver, Abortion Free New Mexico

“None of the COVID 19 vaccines have been approved for pregnant women and are being distributed without full approval from the FDA on an emergency approval basis. In addition, all four of the vaccines currently being distributed are produced and/or tested with cell lines that originated from an aborted child…

“According to the National Vaccine Information Center, as of February 18, 2021, there have been an additional 46 complications reported of pregnant women who have received a COVID 19 vaccine. These complications range from stillbirth, premature delivery due to spontaneous rupture of amniotic fluid, abnormal fetal heart rate and more. Complications are occurring both early and late in the pregnancies.”

Particularly abhorrent: Johnson & Johnson To Test Their COVID Vaccine On Infants, by John Guzman, Oct. 30, 2020.

March 9, 2021 – READ: Death Rates Skyrocket in Israel Following Pfizer Experimental COVID “Vaccines” This is a new Holocaust” – Haim Yativ and Dr. Seligmann

That’s just a small sample. Medical examiners, pro-vaccine doctors and pharma companies who manufacture the current experimental drugs passed off as a COVID-19 vaccine all deny the deaths had anything to do with the shot. They always do.

Let me enlighten all of you about these deadly cocktails and experimenting on infants and children. There is a video documentary of REAL people telling their horror stories titled: The Greater Good – Real Stories of Vaccine Injury. Do look it up and watch. You’ll see a mom, a psychiatrist, who trusted her pediatrician and the vaccine. Her two-month old baby died shortly after being given the jabs. I wanted to cry watching her pain. Looking at that beautiful baby now dead. Heart wrenching. Vaccine manufacturers consider the dead “acceptable collateral damage” for “the good of all”.

While Congress has given immunity against lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers, you, me and the rest of the taxpayers are stuck with the payouts via a slush fund called the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program which compensates victims of vaccines. It’s similar to a ‘no-fault’ divorce. Without admitting a vaccine caused death or horrific medical damage turning your loved one into a vegetative state, settlements are quietly made.

The last figures available through 2018 for payouts: A whopping $4.5 BILION dollars for “safe” vaccines.

Let me sum this up based on my year-long research:

This country was locked down based on a theory originating from a 16-year old high school student (Laura Glass) doing a science project based on ZERO science. It has been a MASSIVE failure; 100% unnecessary if only governors and health officials had listened to non-Fauci/CDC approved scientists and doctors by the thousands both here and around the world.

Americans forced to ‘practice social distancing’ – Nonsense backed up by NO science – has been nothing but a control tool causing terrible psychological problems for Americans – especially children.

Forced wearing of face masks that over time has proven to be extremely damaging to a person’s health – especially children and has made little to no difference in people getting sick.

The CDC issued their diagnostic recommendation for testing using the PCR test we know does NOT test for viruses which is why the number of cases used to justify lockdowns and destroying the lives of tens of millions of Americans is bogus. I provided information on this in my last letter.

This is Fraud: 10% of Reported COVID-19 Deaths for Those Under 35 as Reported by the CDC Are Due to Poisoning, Trauma and Unintentional Injuries

Number of deaths from COVID-19 is a lie because to date, no one and I’m repeating myself here – no one has a purified isolates particle specimen – not even the most highly respected German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) who responded to inquiry with: “I am not aware of a paper which purified isolated SARS-CoV-2.” “Founded in 1891, the Robert Koch Institute is one of the oldest biomedical research institutes in the world.”

Ex-Medical Examiner: The “500,000 COVID Deaths” Number Is a Lie – “Now it’s “500,000 Americans have died of COVID-19!” which certainly is an attention-getter. It’s also profound COVIDiocy, writes an ex-medical examiner with more than 30 years-experience in death investigation. The number isn’t even remotely accurate. After outlining his impressive résumé, that man, Dennis McGowan, explains why he calls the way SARS-CoV-2 deaths are recorded “the big lie.”

This pandemic was forced upon America based on assumptions and consensus by doctors, scientists, health officials and politicians that there was in fact an identified virus detected using written in stone scientific protocols. They ALL assumed the CDC was making available a quantified, purified isolates particle specimen which has not happened to date.

Now that desperate Americans – scared to the point they can’t think rationally – are blindly lined up for one of the COVID experimental vaccines are we starting to see the results as months begin to go by. This, to me, is beyond distressing which is why I am asking you, each of you, to take this seriously. I would ask how many coffins will it take before – like so many times in the past – those experimental vaccines are suddenly stopped because the number of deaths becomes what you cannot ignore?

Once again, I ask: Are all these experts in infectious diseases, vaccines and scientists from around the world – are they all ‘right-wing’ conspiracy nuts or “anti-vaxxers”? I would also encourage you to watch a video by Prof. Dolores Cahill (bio separate page) as she warns that in the coming months and year or twodown the road,we’re going to see tragedy. Just because she’s not Fauci/CDC/Google/Facebook/Bill Gates/Twitter and MSM approved does that mean she doesn’t know what she’s talking about?

And, let me tell you something else we’re seeing in this toxic ‘cancel culture’ if you tell the truth or give your qualified scientific opinion:

Professor Dolores Cahill: People Will Start Dying After COVID Vaccine, Jan. 5, 2021: “Dolores Cahill Dolores Cahill, a professor at University College Dublin and recognised international expert in this field, predicts deaths will occur around the world as a direct consequence of taking the COVID-19 vaccines.

“In her latest video interview, the influential professor, Dolores Cahill, makes this grim prediction based on what is known already about the vaccines, their rushed development and the entirely novel approach using mRNA instead of conventional antibodies .

“As with almost every leading expert who speaks out against the official pandemic narrative Professor Cahill has suffered professional and personal retaliation. In her case Professor Cahill was forced to resign her position as vice chair of the Scientific Committee of the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), a partnership between the European Commission and the drugs industry to promote new drugs.”

To view Prof. Cahill’s interview, type this into a search engine: Professor Dolores Cahill: People Will Start Dying After COVID Vaccine and match with this URL:

These “COVID” vaccines are worth tens of billions in profits for the manufacturers and they will do everything in their power to herd the masses into getting a jab. However, latest polls thankfully show 42% of Americans will refuse and one third of our military.

Texas needs to stop all vaccinations until your committee can investigate our request in my March 3rd letter and this one.

Cordially. *End*

