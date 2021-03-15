By: Devvy

States must stop distributing any of the COVID vaccines.

In my February 8, 2021 column, COVID-19: Request Investigation at State Legislatures Health/Science Committees, I requested, as well as dozens of concerned individuals who signed onto my letter, that committee do two things. We the People must know the truth regarding the actual existence of this ‘novel’ COVID-19 coronavirus and second, the actual number of cases and deaths.

In that column I explained what exhibits would be included in the package I had prepared for members on that committee. Our Howard County GOP Club paid for those packages to go certified mail to all six selected committee members. So far, only three of the green signature cards have come back. As soon as the other three come back, I will calendar for two weeks and then we start making calls to their offices.

Follow up is absolutely critical . I wish I had the same option as when I lived in Sacramento less than ten minutes from the state capitol, but not so now. It’s a six-hour drive to Austin.But for those who do live close to your state capitols, you, friends and family can follow up in person.

YOU need to do the same in your state as I outlined in my column above. The letter is reprinted in ADDENDUM D below. You can tailor it for the Health Safety or Science Committee in YOUR state legislature. NOT email. We need tens of thousands of the packages I sent (see my column above) piled high on their desks because they can’t be ignored. Don’t assume someone else will do it. Our country and the lives of tens of millions of Americans were brought to their knees over nothing but lies.

It is work, but I’ve done the work for you, just print out the exhibits (about 28 pages and then your letter). As I said in my column, the people of this country have been terrorized by the media, career criminal, Fauci and the liars at the CDC for over a year. Americans have allowed fear to rule their lives and will continue to do so until the truth is flushed out.

I have never once said this COVID-19 was a hoax. At first, like a hundred million others in this country, I didn’t know exactly what was going on other than we were told this new killer coronavirus was sweeping the country. Panic was everywhere. I’m sure you remember early last year. We can all remember videos of hospitals and first responders trying to cope with so many dying. But, dying from what? Some epidemiologists and infectious disease experts say it is a very bad influenza.

I wrote my first column on COVID on February 17, 2020, over a year ago. Since then it’s been countless hours trying to find truth. The Internet has been drowning in disinformation, click bait headlines and outright lying by the CDC. In my June 20, 2020 column, COVID-19: Lies & More Damnable Lies, I said it’s time for a forensic audit regarding the actual numbers of people who died from COVID-19 since death certificates citing COVID-19 were being manipulated for profit.

By the end of December, I became convinced the so-called ‘novel’ coronavirus has not been verified by any scientists, labs, government health organizations and specifically, the CDC.

No Governments Have Isolated COVID-19 Virus–What Does That Mean?, Dec. 28, 2020

This would appear to be insanity or embracing too many conspiracy theories based on nothing. After all, so many humans around the world have died from that virus. Wars over whether or not Hydroxy or some other treatment method is effective. What about testing for that virus? I mean, the CDC early on set diagnostic testing for that virus using a PCR test. So, am I crazy?

No, that’s where the reading, research, learning how a virus is scientifically discovered and so much more took a ton of time. Once I became convinced this was a reasonable, serious question that must be asked, that’s when I proposed to members of our Howard County GOP Club: We need to take this to our state capitols. To the committees that deal with health safety and science.

Forget Congress. How many committee meetings were held on 9/11, Benghazi, Extortion 17, Russiagate, OKC, only for the guilty to walk, go on to lucrative book deals and speaking engagements. No, our state houses are closer to We the People and easier to throw worthless incumbents out of office every two years.

Those terrorized and traumatized by COVID-19 over the past year will not listen to me or you, but when a committee of elected public servants takes up an investigation it becomes more serious. Perception is everything. What we want is scientific confirmation either way. While I believe this particular coronavirus doesn’t exist, we need for our public servants to investigate and in the end, the truth will be the truth regardless of what I might think or believe.

This latest letter, ADDENDUM C, goes out today to the same committee members. If you feel as I do that this must be investigated, please use my letters, tailor them for your state committee and get as many friends and family to sign on. Just copy and paste into your word processor. The draconian agenda using COVID will continue until enough heat is put on state capitols to investigate and that means tens of thousands of letters, NOT email. 50,000 emails will get the same crap boiler plate letter. 50,000 paper letters piled on their desk changes everything.

ADDENDUM C – New letter dated March, 15, 2021, the Ides of March.

ADDENDUM D – First letter to the Health & Safety Committees dated March 3, 2021

