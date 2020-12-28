By: Devvy

It’s been ten long months since COVID-19 burst onto the world’s stage. What I present in this column will not be believed by millions of Americans. Why? Because of something called cognitive dissonance. “A term used to describe how people experience mental discomfort when faced with conflicting beliefs. If someone is presented with new information that dramatically clashes with what they believed, the person will try to explain it away or compartmentalize it so as not to deal with new information.”

While I doubt there’s any credible statistics, I would guess many millions of us experience cognitive dissonance at one time in our life. Let me give you two examples that might cause people to experience cognitive dissonance because they believed something that wasn’t true.

Is Dr. Anthony Fauci Guilty of Negligent Homicide?, Oct. 27, 2020: “In 2009, Dr. Anthony Faucico-authored a paper about the Spanish Flu Epidemic that rated it as the most devastating modern pandemic. It swept the entire planet in the wake of the First World War and caused millions of deaths.

“In studying this major and actual pandemic, what did Dr. Fauci and his colleagues find? They discovered that most of the victims of the Spanish Flu didn’t die from the Spanish Flu. They died from bacterial pneumonia. And the bacterial pneumonia was caused by…. wait for it, wait for it…. wearing masks.

“The intention then, as now, was to halt the spread of the disease by wearing masks, but what actually happened was that an “unobserved” pandemic of bacterial pneumonia was unwittingly created instead.”

October 6, 2020: Medical Doctor Warns that “Bacterial Pneumonias Are on the Rise” from Mask Wearing

Americans have believed for 110 years it was the Spanish flu that allegedly killed 20 million Americans when in fact, the majority died from wearing face masks all day long, as well as deplorable hygiene. And please remember: EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THESE FLU OUTBREAKS ARE NOTHING BUT ESTIMATES INCLUDING COVID-19 CASES.

And:

Swine Flu Cases Overestimated? October 21, 2009: If you’ve been diagnosed “probable” or “presumed” 2009 H1N1 or “swine flu” recent months, you may be surprised to know this: odds are you didn’t have H1N1 flu. In fact, you probably didn’t have flu at all. That’s according to state-by-state test results obtained in a three-month-long CBS News investigation.” The CDC lied to the American people again.

In the case of COVID-19, I can say with confidence, millions of Americans, out of fear pounded into their minds relentlessly for the past ten months by liars-for-hire aka MSM, politicians with an agenda and medical professionals, cannot and will not acknowledge We the People have been lied to from the beginning. The destruction, financially and mentally from COVID-19 destruction is so massive, millions will simply reject science and truth for mental comfort.

On the financial end, big box stores like China Mart aka Walmart and others as well as Amazon have hauled in more than a TRILLION dollars in profits while the backbone of our economy, small businesses have been wiped out in certain states; more than 215,000 to date with tens of thousands more if the big lie isn’t exposed.

I have never once said COVID-19 was a hoax. People were dying and are still dying using COVID-19 as the prime cause. With a small fraction of the huge numbers blasted daily by the lying MSM dying from COVID-19 itself (allegedly), the vast majority of those who’ve passed away have died with COVID-19, not because of it.

Facebook, You Tube and Google have censored more than one million articles on COVID-19 as well as hundreds of videos by epidemiologists, virologists, scientists who all deal with infectious diseases. Videos all banned by You Tube. From doctors with decades of experience all ridiculed, reprimanded and in some cases fired from their jobs for questioning the “official” narrative.

Governors, mayors and unelected bureau-rats in health departments throughout this nightmare have listened only to approved sources of “scientific” information and guidance, i.e, the CDC, WHO and their state health “experts”.

When presented with scientific analysis by someone other than the above, governors and mayors have all ignored those sources, each with decades of experience. They ignore and blow off analysis or scientific opinions of individuals who know more about viruses than they ever will. The same applies to doctors in hospitals. They simply all march in lockstep to what’s called groupthink – a powerful tool used to convince masses of individuals to all think the same thing even if it’s not true. I know as I had my own go around with a hospital last month ago over my mother.

“Believe science” has been the mantra during this year of destruction. Alright, let’s start at the beginning. Americans get sick and start dying. We are told a new ‘novel’ coronavirus was brought to America by the Communist Chinese. Americans were told in late February. However, we’re told Americans were actually dying from this virus as early as late Nov. and Dec.

As I wrote back in March and again Nov. 23, 2020, this hit during the annual influenza flu season when it’s estimated tens of millions of Americans catch each year; many die every year from the flu because of underlying serious health conditions and weak immune systems because of poor eating habits. Symptoms of COVID-19 and the influenza flu are very similar. In fact, more epidemiologists and scientists than I can fit in this column have called this virus a flu from the beginning. Here’s one epidemiologist, Knut Wittkowski, with 35 years of experience who began trying to get the truth to Americans back in March:

“I’m not paid by the government, so I’m entitled to actually do science. There are no indications that this flu is fundamentally different from any other flu. The virus could be eliminated in weeks and herd immunity developed quickly if most people were allowed to lead normal lives.”

“Social distancing was employed to prevent hospitals from overflowing, which did not nearly happen. It was not needed then and it is not needed now. Everything done to date was a useless precaution. The number of infections does not matter …. The number of asymptomatic cases matters. We have a political pandemic, not a medical one.”

“What people are trying to do is flatten the curve. I don’t really know why. But what happens is if you flatten the curve, you also prolong, to widen it, and it takes more time. I don’t see a good reason for a respiratory disease to stay in the population longer than necessary.”

“With all respiratory diseases, the only thing that stops the disease is herd immunity,” Wittkowski continued. “About 80 percent of the people need to have had contact with the virus, and the majority of them won’t even have recognized that they were infected, or they had very, very mild symptoms, especially if they are children. So, it’s very important to keep the schools open and kids mingling to spread the virus to get herd immunity as fast as possible, and then the elderly people, who should be separated, and the nursing homes should be closed during that time, can come back and meet their children and grandchildren after about four weeks when the virus has been exterminated.”

“We are experiencing all sorts of counterproductive consequences of not well-thought-through policy.

“Well, we will see maybe a total of fewer cases—that is possible. However, we will see more cases among the elderly, because we have prevented the school children from creating herd immunity. And so, in the end, we will see more death because the school children don’t die, it’s the elderly people who die, we will see more death because of this social distancing.

“If we had herd immunity now, there couldn’t be a second wave in autumn. Herd immunity lasts for a couple of years, typically, and that’s why the last SARS epidemic we had in 2003, it lasted 15 years for enough people to become susceptible again so that a new epidemic could spread of a related virus. Because typically, there is something that requires cross-immunity, so if you were exposed to one of the SARS viruses, you are less likely to fall ill with another SARS virus.”

He is just one of thousands the majority of adult Americans have never heard of thanks to censorship. I’ve covered this extensively in past columns as have so many others. Social distancing is based on NO science whatsoever. It is pure nonsense.

Lockdowns are based on NO science whatsoever. That ‘theory’ was dreamed up by a high school student. That’s a fact.

If locking down a state, social distancing and wearing a face mask were effective, why then does this alleged virus continue to infect people similar in pace to the annual influenza flu season?

I say alleged because this all goes back to science. As I have highlighted in past columns, Jon Rappoport has written some of the most informative, accurate, thoroughly researched articles on this COVID-19. Put aside all the noise and let’s concentrate on the most basic scientific protocols. I’m no scientist but like many other issues, I’ve had to learn, in-depth, about viruses.

One thing I’ve learned about a virus: you have to isolate it first and go from there. To date, neither the CDC or other governments have isolated this COVID-19 virus. They’ve used trickery. Let me repeat this truth: To date, neither the CDC or other governments have isolated this COVID-19 virus.Why not?

Now, if you cannot isolate it, how then do you diagnose this alleged virus?

How then do you lockdown an entire country over a virus no one has isolated?

How then do you demand people wear face masks which lowers your immune system, destroys your health and what surfaced after about seven months of this hysteria, people developing serious problems with their gums and teeth over a virus no one has isolated?

How then do you demand people practice nonsense called ‘social distancing’ to “help stop the spread of this virus, think about your neighbor” over a virus no one has isolated?

If this virus has not been isolated, which it has not, what basis has been used to magically create vaccines in record time to immunize you?So exactly what are you being immunized against?

Now cognitive dissonance sets in.

Covered all this in past columns. Every new test is counted as a new case even when it’s the same person being tested 2-3 times because the RT PCR tests do NOT test for the phantom COVID-19. As I covered in past columns, by April, states throughout the country received for hospitals per ‘outbreak patient’ from the bankrupt U.S. Treasury: $306,000 Alaska, $132,000 Delaware $131,000, California $145,000 and Texas $184,000. You can find your state here.

Tests. Covered every which way from Sunday in previous columns. In my October 7, 2020 column, International Class Action Lawsuits Against Corona PCR Test Manufacturers, I covered the class action lawsuits that are going to be filed by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his team over in Germany. In an email exchange with Dr. Fuellmich on December 14, 2020, he informed me the first lawsuits will likely be in Canada. Those tests are defective and that’s a scientific fact.

My mother fell in November; she’s 93 with advanced dementia. She broke her toe and fractured her ankle. They took her to the ER who tested her for COVID-19 and was moved into their ICU. I was furious. She had zero symptoms. First thing I did was order the hospital that under no circumstances was my mother to be put on a ventilator. I hold her Power of Attorney, Medical POA and am executor of her will. I am her advocate, not the hospital.

I ended up speaking with a really nice lady at the hospital whose expertise is infectious diseases. I explained to her my mother did not have COVID-19 and why. She simply stated that they used the CDCs tests and guidelines. After her I spoke with one of the doctors assigned to mother and told her the same thing. The PCR test does not test for COVID-19. Response: Well, that’s what we use.

Let me use this analogy: Your doctor tells you he’s going to test you for diabetes but, Mr. Smith, the test being used doesn’t actually test for diabetes.

A week later they put her in isolation; one bed room. I spoke with a new doctor and told him my mother did not have COVID-19 and the problem with the PCR test. He said they would give her another test, the antigen test. Another worthless test. I was then told they were looking for a short-term nursing home to take her but California was in full capacity. I said, for what? The flu?

The next day I spoke with the woman at mother’s assisted living facility about mother’s diet when she finally goes back to her apt. She said, oh, your mom should be here in about 15 minutes. I said, what? Yesterday they were looking for short term nursing for a little rehab. Sure, enough, mother was transported back to her apt; I was not told by the hospital. So what happened with their fancy antigen test? I don’t know yet but I’ve ordered up her records for that last stay.

Two months ago, the CDC cancelled the 20202-21 influenza season. That’s right. They will not be doing their annual ‘estimates’ on the number of cases. I thought to myself: Everyone will get one of those defective tests at a hospital or in the ER and everyone this flu cycle will be a COVID case and not the flu because that’s where the big money is – next to vaccines.

It’s my fervent wish that Americans who were forced into ICU’s at hospitals who use the ‘gold standard’ PCR test (rapid or otherwise) and antigen test kits recommended by the CDC sue hospitals for medical malpractice. They use a test which does not test for COVID-19. Many Americans have only Medicare and not a secondary health insurance carrier which means they are liable for 20% of the bill. That will bankrupt many. Not to mention the fear misdiagnosing the patient, loss of time at work and other mental and financial hardships.

It’s unfortunate governors and mayors can’t be sued for their part in lying to the people of their state, like mine here in Texas, our governor, Greg Abbott [R].

As for the vaccines, I feel truly sorry for our military who will be forced to take a vaccine for this phantom virus as well as medical personnel, teachers and other workers who will be threated with unemployment if they refuse. All over a lie bigger than the universe.

My August 31, 2020 column, I Will Not Take A Covid-19 Vaccine, covers why. Appendix 1 is a list of videos and articles on vaccines now being given across the country. I am not one of the insulting “anti-vaxxer’s” maligned by the media. As a child I was given three vaccines. I only allowed those three for my daughter back in the late 1970s.

President Trump has once again been had by the big pharmaceutical CEOs with their “safe vaccine” lies and Fauci and the rest of those who stand to benefit from a vaccine. Congress has rewarded those COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers with immunity regarding safety and YOU are their guinea pig.

I have done the work in providing you with the most accurate sources of information and data on this nightmare, but Americans must, must take the time to verify for themselves. These are a handful from Jon Rappoport, whose written more than 150 pieces on this phantom virus in addition to his many interviews.

April 7, 2020. This is a long, but must read (Not one of Jon’s): Was the COVID-19 Test Meant to Detect a Virus?

April 10, 2020: Corona: Creating the Illusion of a Pandemic Through Diagnostic Tests

June 1, 2020: Contact tracing in the circus of robots

August 6, 2020: COVID: How self-entitled frauds at Imperial College changed the world

August 26, 2020: Why didn’t researchers do a proper study to discover whether the COVID virus exists?

October 8, 2020: The Smoking Gun: Where is the coronavirus? The CDC says it isn’t available.

“Buried deep in the document, on page 39, in a section titled, “Performance Characteristics,” we have this: “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available, assays [diagnostic tests] designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA…”

“The key phrase there is: “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available…”

“Every object that exists can be quantified, which is to say, measured. The use of the term “quantified” in that phrase means: the CDC has no measurable amount of the virus, because it is unavailable. THE CDC HAS NO VIRUS.

“A further tip-off is the use of the word ‘isolates.” This means NO ISOLATED VIRUS IS AVAILABLE. Another way to put it: NO ONE HAS AN ISOLATED SPECIMEN OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS. NO ONE HAS ISOLATED THE COVID-19 VIRUS.”

October 9, 2020: COVID: The Virus That Isn’t There: The Root Fraud Exposed

“The CDC is admitting the virus hasn’t been isolated. In other words, its existence is unproven. You need to realize the CDC, during its own published confession (see below), is discussing this explosive situation in the context of instructing the world how to perform the PCR test.

“The test to detect a virus that isn’t there. This would be on the order of NASA issuing a guide for navigating a fleet of ships to a planet whose existence has not been established—and the population of the whole world is going to board those ships for the voyage.

“The CDC is saying: here is how you detect the virus in a human, here is the test on which we’re going to rely, here is the test on the basis of which we’re going to identify all case numbers and demand all lockdowns—except we don’t have the virus.

“Why don’t they have it? Because they can’t isolate it. That’s obvious. If they could isolate it, they would.”

Oct. 12, 2020: The fake coronavirus and the missing study: the secret in plain sight: “Stopping the production engine of the world on the pretext of finding a new virus, when no new virus has been correctly found and isolated, is a crime that supersedes the sweat and effort of doing proper science.

“As far as what is actually going on in labs where researchers are fiddling with genetic sequences of this and that and making vast proclamations; don’t talk to me about science. Talk to me about liability and prison.”

October 22, 2020: The virus that isn’t there, genetic sequencing, and the magic trick

In Jon’s Dec. 18th column, SARS-CoV-2 has not been proven to exist; I can do this forever, he links to a web site for researcher, Christine Massey, “Her latest communication reads: “Freedom of Information reveals Public Health Agency of Canada has no record of ‘SARS-COV-2’ isolation performed by anyone, anywhere, ever” [1]

“I urge readers to visit Massey’s site and read her new article and follow all the links. Her findings are stunning. She and her team have made about 40 FOI requests to public health agencies in various countries, requesting proof that SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated. You’ll see from the responses that not one agency has records demonstrating isolation.

“This means exactly what it seems to mean: the virus has not been proven to exist.”

Audio interviews with Jon Rappoport: The Creation of a False Epidemic with Jon Rappoport – Parts I – III – Well worth the time to listen; I do while cooking and other chores.

I did go to her web site and spent a couple hours pouring over evidence. As Jon says, it’s stunning. Also, this from her site:

Dec. 23, 2020: Email Exchange With UK MHRA – Exposing the genomic sequence of SARSCov2: “When I read the Wuhan study in Feb 2020 I was mortified by the monkey kidney & foetal cell-lines which were used as a “culture” before rt-PCR amplification. Isolation was never satisfactory at any stage thereafter. I honestly felt sick. The genome sequence was computed from this.

“I set about proving that the vaccine has been created from a computer generated genomic sequence & not one isolated from an infected person, either in Wuhan or anywhere else in the world since. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was approved by UK MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) & I initiated a polite exchange of emails with them as follows:” Rest at link. Near the bottom: “The DNA template used does not come directly from an isolated virus from an infected person.” Case closed.

So, I again ask these questions:

How can you test for a virus which has NOT been isolated?

How can you have millions of cases for a virus that has NOT been isolated?

How can you force people to wear masks to protect from a virus that has NOT been isolated?

How can you lockdown an entire country to “keep everyone safe” from a virus that has NOT been isolated?

What are these vaccines produced in record time immunizing you for?

Kelleigh Nelson’s column, August 18, 2020: Historically and by definition, quarantines had always been about sequestering the sick. Never before had anyone beat a virus by quarantining the healthy. We were not told that quarantining healthy people was a first-of-its-kind experiment. And the experiment failed.” The experiment failed she refers to is a link her column: COVID19: A Controlled Study by Colleen Huber, NMD, May 24, 2020 – Lockdowns failed to reduce deaths in the US.

Any studies more recently? Ivor Cummins on Why Lockdowns Don’t Work and Cause Harm: CRUCIAL Viral Update Dec 7th – Europe and USA Explained, Dec. 9, 2020 and Dec. 10, 2020: Lockdowns Do Not Slow COVID Spread, Three Studies Show and Cambridge virologist: Lockdowns and masks are ‘greatest hoax ever’ – ‘Utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians’, Nov. 18, 2020

This is also a must read which I printed out and will include this week in my package to the school board: German Neurologist On Face Masks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’: “To deprive a child’s or an adolescent’s brain from oxygen, or to restrict it in any way, is not only dangerous to their health, it is absolutely criminal. Oxygen deficiency inhibits the development of the brain, and the damage that has taken place as a result CANNOT be reversed.”

Nov. 17, 2020: Don’t believe the COVID case numbers; it’s a scam

Boom: Florida forcing labs to report number of PCR test cycles—game changer

What can you do? Click on Appendix1 & 2 below. 1 is on vaccines, 2 is the updated flyer everyone must to get out into your cities and towns. I give them out around town, to my doctor, dentist and anyone I can. Only by massive numbers and resistance (which IS growing) will We the People be able to stop this nightmare of lockdowns and restrictions destroying lives and jobs, masks, social distancing and the lies.

Our next city council meeting is Jan. 12th. I will take a stack of my flyer (it’s double-sided) and put them on the table for people to carry home with other things made available at the table. Attend your county commissioner meetings and hand out flyers. This week I will be sending the new flyer to my county commissioners and our independent school board. You must wear a mask to attend their public meetings and I refuse. I have not been in the classroom this year because I am NOT going to wreck my health by wearing a mask all day based on a lie. I am always polite in my cover letters.

Get together with friends and hand out the flyers on public property – the sidewalk at your post office. Shower this country will millions of them. Sadly, many will put up a wall of resistance – cognitive dissidence – because they simply will not believe they’ve been lied to by those they trusted.

Do NOT blame President Trump. His heart is in the right place but as they say, the road to Hell is paved with good intentions. The individuals to blame are the CDC and those who manufacture PCR and antigen and anti-body tests. CDC Dr. Redfield should be hauled in front of a grand jury to explain why this alleged virus has not been isolated.

Don’t forget to send a flyer to your mayor, state rep and senator after they’ve been sworn in in a week or two as well as your congress critter. They may never read it, but their staff will and that’s what counts. Americans are hungry for the truth, we must give it to them.

This COVID-19 is not a hoax, it’s a crime for lying and deceiving the American people and bringing America to her knees through fear.

