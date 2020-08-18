Kelleigh Nelson



The men whom the people ought to choose to represent them are too busy to take the jobs. But the politician is waiting for it. He’s the pestilence of modern times. What we should try to do is make politics as local as possible. Keep the politicians near enough to kick them. The villagers who met under the village tree could also hang their politicians to the tree. It is terrible to contemplate how few politicians are hanged. —G. K. Chesterton

Lies are the greatest murder. They kill the truth. —Socrates

History is strewn thick with evidence that a truth is not hard to kill, but a lie, well told, is immortal. —Mark Twain

If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face – forever. —George Orwell, 1984

The Coronavirus, which includes the common cold, will come and go, but the government found out how easily the American people were manipulated and how easily they controlled your life. Remember what they took from us, every “non-essential” job, every sporting event, every school, every restaurant, and most importantly every church. And we allowed it.

But it’s even worse. Historically and by definition, quarantines had always been about sequestering the sick. Never before had anyone beat a virus by quarantining the healthy. We were not told that quarantining healthy people was a first-of-its-kind experiment. And the experiment failed.

In America, the homeless population is exploding as people are displaced from homes and apartments. This was fully predictable after more than two months of economic shutdown and underscores the sheer lack of concern for any other lives except those “saved” from Covid-19. And we know the Covid death counts and those who have tested positive are lies promoted by those who love controlling the dumbed down American masses who haven’t been taught the Constitution and their God given rights in more than six decades. The CDC has confessed to lying about the Covid death counts.

We know that hospitals make more money when people are diagnosed with Covid, so even if they had comorbidities of cancer, heart disease, diabetes, etc., or if they died in an accident, if they had tested positive, their death certificates recorded Covid. No one seems to die of flu anymore…everything is Covid.

Killing the Elderly

Several democratic state governors have sent Covid patients to senior care facilities which has exponentially raised the death rates of the virus, and witnesses in New York City are convinced Cuomo is intentionally hiding the actual number of deaths. These residents make up only six percent of the nation’s population, but they count for 42 percent of nationwide deaths. There were 6,600 deaths in Pennsylvania, but 4,500 or 70 percent were in nursing or senior care facilities.

Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry is pushing for a further probe of deadly nursing home orders. He believes the numbers are far higher than reported. He says the State Attorney General is now threatening to prosecute the nursing homes for murder. Perry has sent a letter to AG’s in four other states, including Pennsylvania demanding an investigation. He said the Pennsylvania administration is choosing to blame the nursing homes when they had no choice in the matter. Watch the three-minute video.

The murder of our weakest elderly Americans was purposely done in at least five democrat run states.

Muzzling Mask Mandates

The Biden-Harris team is saying they’ll have a mask mandate for all of America. To hell with the Constitution and freedom, they love muzzling the entire nation with face diapers. There are questions every American should be asking about indefinite mask mandates. When governments grab powers, they tend to hang onto them. Indeed, unless the government is comprised entirely of halfwits, they must realize that the lockdown will have already killed far more than the coronavirus. We have only a handful of constitutional conservatives who actually serve the people.

You have no rights; you only have the responsibility to follow the state’s dictates and wear your mask at all times. Get on the train, we’re taking you to a work camp.

I’ve had two run-ins with these mask Nazis who believe I could kill them all by not wearing a mask, but if my not wearing a mask can infect those who are wearing a mask, what is their mask doing for them? These people will scream at you from 12 to 15 feet away as though you’re polluting the entire environment. I’ve stated that I have a medical reason not to wear a mask, but that doesn’t assuage their fears. My 6’2” husband doesn’t wear a mask either, and when I’m with him, no one says a word, but go out alone and the Nazis feel that a 105-pound woman is fair game.

American people do not venture from their homes without a face diaper that hides who they are. The Associated Press-National Opinion Research Center, (NORC) Center for Public Affairs Research found that 75% of those polled were “strongly” or “somewhat” in favor of requiring people to wear masks in public when around other people. Only 13% of respondents “strongly” or “somewhat” opposed such requirements.Of democrats, 89% said they were “strongly” or “somewhat” in favor while 59% of republicans said the same. What does that tell you?! Our citizens are willing accomplices in destroying their freedoms.

Mainstream media as well as conservative media are all singing the same song, wear your mask, cover your face, eliminate expressions, smiles, frowns, fear, happiness, look like a Muslim! It’s patriotic! The hell it is! And media fails to give both sides of the issue. Anyone who fights the mask attacks is silenced by censorship. We are in a war and most Americans haven’t figured that out yet. George Orwell said, “Threats to freedom of speech, writing and action, though often trivial in isolation, are cumulative in their effect, and unless checked, lead to a general disrespect for the rights of the citizen.” Our unalienable first amendment has a boot stomping on it.

Only a few will stand against the tyrants. Only a few know fear is not from the Lord. Only a few realize what is happening to our nation. And only a few will refuse to bend their knees to tyranny.

Mandating masks has not kept death rates down anywhere. The 20 U.S. states that have never ordered people to wear face masks indoors and out have dramatically lower COVID-19 death rates than the 30 states that have mandated masks. Most of the no-mask states have COVID-19 death rates below 20 per 100,000 population, and none have a death rate higher than 55. All 13 states that have death rates higher than 55 are states that have required the wearing of masks in all public places. It has not protected them.

Okay, okay…some people should wear masks, masks that will really protect them and their loved ones…because this virus targets the elderly and those with comorbidities. But get an N95 mask and have it properly fitted and wear it only for short periods. The paper and homemade masks do nothing and actually can make you sick and that means sick with this Wuhan virus. Did any of us wear masks in 2009-2010 when so many died of H1N1? Nope…we never even thought about it, and we never think about it during yearly flu season. Oh yes, we have vaccines for that, but people still die of the flu every year.

Hello Darkness

In Shirley Edwards’ recent column, she included a four-minute video that was telling as to what we’re facing in America today. Please watch it!

The visual effects set to the song, Sound of Silence, which starts out, “Hello darkness, my old friend,” are startling in their true portrayal of what is happening to our country and to other so-called free countries. There are pockets of Americans crying for freedom, but they are only whispers.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants its employees to wear masks for meetings that are held on teleconferences from home even when no one else is around. They said, “Set the safety example which shows you as a DNR public service employee care about the safety and health of others,” he said. How utterly fatuous are these people?

In Nashville, Tennessee, at a virtual meeting of committees, Nashville Metro Council, at-large member Sharon Hurt addressed some remarks to Mike Jameson, Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s director of legislative affairs. She suggested that people who refuse to wear masks, be charged with murder or attempted murder. Link

Mask Dangers

Not only is there little evidence (if any) to support masking; there are at least seven gold-standard randomized controlled trials showing that muzzling yourself won’t stop the spread of infection.Masks are only really effective if they fit perfectly and if the wearer does not move their head while wearing them. Touching a mask appears to stop the mask providing protection. It has been suggested that you should put on a new mask if you have touched the one you are wearing. Check out how many times a child touches a mask, not to mention adults.

Wearing masks for extended periods will make us sick and will probably make us more vulnerable to illness. They can damage the immune system. Fear and stress also weaken the immune system. Forcing masks is partly to dehumanize us and they isolate us from one another. The government wants us frightened to death and dehumanized for a virus that 97 % to 99.75% of people recover from. Think about it, bandits and robbers wear masks. Are we safer wearing masks? Hardly, but the fear factor has been sold so well that Americans are afraid to hug their friends and family and will run from someone without a face diaper.

Wearing masks can cause a flare up of acne, candida infections around the mouth, candida in the mouth, and dental problems. The new oral hygiene issue, caused by, you guessed it, wearing a mask all the time is leading to all kinds of dental disasters like decaying teeth, receding gum lines and seriously sour breath.

“We’re seeing inflammation in people’s gums that have been healthy forever, and cavities in people who have never had them before,” says Dr. Rob Ramondi, a dentist and co-founder of One Manhattan Dental. “About 50% of our patients are being impacted by this, so,we decided to name it ‘mask mouth’ after ‘meth mouth.’”Link

Schools in China are now prohibiting students from wearing masks while exercising. Why? Because it was killing them. It was depriving them of oxygen and that killed them. At least three children died during physical education classes, two of them while running on their school’s track while wearing a mask. And a 26-year-old man suffered a collapsed lung after running two and a half miles while wearing a mask.

Surgical Masks

Surgical masks are worn to stop bits of food or hair falling from the surgeon or nurse into an open wound. They will stop some bacteria, but will not usually stop viruses.

However, Neil Orr’s study was published in 1981 in the Annals of the Royal College of Surgeons of England. Dr. Orr was a surgeon in the Severalls Surgical Unit in Colchester. And for six months, from March through August 1980, the surgeons and staff in that unit decided to see what would happen if they did not wear masks during surgeries.

They wore no masks for six months, and compared the rate of surgical wound infections from March through August 1980 with the rate of wound infections from March through August of the previous four years. And they discovered, to their amazement, that when nobody wore masks during surgeries, the rate of wound infections was less than half what it was when everyone wore masks. Their conclusion: “It would appear that minimum contamination can best be achieved by not wearing a mask at all” and that wearing a mask during surgery “is a standard procedure that could be abandoned.”

There is no medical evidence that masks do any good but there is very real evidence that they can do harm. The death rate from the Covid-19 bug has fallen considerably in recent weeks; most of the really vulnerable people have already died. The authorities have successfully cleaned out eldercare homes and exterminated a good chunk of the population receiving social security and Medicare. I wonder how much that has saved the treasury?

Other Mask Risks

A report published in the British Medical Journal summarized some other risks.

First, when you wear a face mask some of the air you breathe out goes into your eyes. This can be annoying and uncomfortable and if, as a result, you touch your eyes you may infect yourself. And get them off the children who touch them all the time! My God, have parents gone insane?!

Second, face masks make breathing more difficult and, as I have pointed out in previous articles, anyone who has a breathing problem will find that a mask makes it worse. Also, some of the carbon dioxide which is breathed out with each exhalation is then breathed in because it is trapped. Together these factors may mean that the mask wearer may breathe more frequently or more deeply and if that happens then someone who has the coronavirus may end up breathing more of the virus into their lungs. If a mask is contaminated because it has been worn for too long then the risks are even greater. How long is too long? No one knows. No research has been done as far as I know.

Third, there is a risk that the accumulation of the virus in the fabric of the mask may increase the amount of the virus being breathed in, especially if the mask is reused. This might then defeat the body’s immune response and cause an increase in infections, other infections, not just the coronavirus.

Another report, written with medical authority by Dr. Russell Blaylock, a retired neurosurgeon, offers even more problems with masks.

Conclusion

If masks work so well, why didn’t they give them to all the prisoners instead of letting them out into the public to rape, rob, murder, etc.? They have no answer for that question. There really is no medical evidence that masks help, but there is evidence that they harm.

The lockdown is now killing so many people that even if the number dying from the bug were to double in the next month the total would still not come anywhere near to the total who die every year from the flu, when you add on the number who have died because of the lockdown.Mental illnesses, anxiety and depression, will be the new pandemics. The government admits that the number dying from the ordinary flu has fallen, what a surprise that is, but they cannot tell us how many have committed suicide since we were all put under house arrest.

American citizens do not realize that Covid-19 is psychological warfare. We are now frozen in fear of a virus that has proven to be no more of a killer than the pretty standard yearly flu virus. Fear is the factor, and fear is not from the Lord God Almighty.

