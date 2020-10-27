Kelleigh Nelson



Mischief and malice grow on the same branch of the tree of evil. —Actor Aaron Hill

For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows. —I Timothy 6:10

A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims… but accomplices. —George Orwell

When one with honeyed words but evil mind persuades the mob, great woes befall the state. —Euripides

Evil people always support each other; that is their chief strength. —Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Today’s headlines read, “Covid Cases Rise to Highest Levels Since July.” The left wing communist media doesn’t want you to risk voting for Trump! Stay at home, Covid is on the rise again! Just in time for election day, Michigan Governor Whitmer plans another lockdown. But wait, influenza cases hit rock bottom. Huh?

Today’s media are Stalinist to the core. They are prejudicial liars who promote poisonous propaganda to manipulate public opinion. The MSM and Anthony Fauci continue promoting fear and panic despite knowledge that even PCR testing has a very high false positive rate, that 99.98 percent of Americans who get this virus survive with no ill effects, and that your chances of getting and dying of Covid in America are one in 19.1 million if you’re between the ages of 50 – 65. Only six percent of Americans who have died with Covid died strictly from the virus and not from other causes, according to new numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The highest danger is for the elderly with comorbidities. How many thousands of senior Americans died alone in nursing homes because of five governors who should literally be tried for premeditated murder.

Donald Trump’s presidency has so frightened globalists around the world that they are literally pulling out all the stops to destroy him and the greatest country in the history of the world — the United States. Crashing Trump’s economy, no matter the cost to American citizens has been the democrat’s goal. And Dr. Fauci is in his glory.

Dr. Anthony Fauci praised the Director General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as an “outstanding person,” and said the World Health Organization, (WHO) has done very well under his leadership. He has also quoted the Director and China information as fact, Dr. Tedros is a mouthpiece for China. The WHO Collaborating Centre for Public Health Education and Training has been located at Imperial College London since 2008. And it was Dr. Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx who used Imperial College’s false models to convince President Trump to shut down the entire economy.

Think there was no collusion?

Deep State Loving Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been wrong so many times about Covid that last July, trade adviser Peter Navarro tore into him with a blistering op-ed. Navarro likely recognized Fauci’s ulterior motives…motives that would destroy Trump’s booming economy and reelection chances. President Trump is also tired of hearing from Fauci, and has called Fauci a “disaster.”

Dr. Scott Atlas has disagreed with much of what Fauci has advocated. Atlas is the newest appointee to the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He is a senior fellow in scientific philosophy and public policy at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. In a number of published articles he advocated solutions to Covid-19 very different from Fauci’s. Reports are that outsider Atlas has effectively supplanted Fauci as the president’s key adviser on the issue. He stated that, “Our policy of total isolation involved trade-offs and left a significant problem by endangering the resumption of normal activity.” He has been proven right. Trump has listened.

Anthony Fauci and CDC virologist, Dr. Robert Redfield have tried to discredit Dr. Atlas to no avail.

Fauci was foisted on America as the all-time infectious disease expert by the Chair of the Coronavirus Task Force, Vice President Mike Pence. As if the little weasel wasn’t irritating enough with expounding on his brilliance every day before the American public, we find out half way through the entire nightmare debacle that he loves Hillary Clinton. In his letters to her he lauded her testimony about Benghazi as brilliant. But that’s not all. Fauci is great friend of every socialist democrat in power.

Every year, Jeff Goldberg, the infamous editor of The Atlantic holds their regressive Atlantic Festival of “esteemed” democrat communist leaders. At this year’s four-day-long event Sept. 21–24, the two top highlighted speakers were Hillary Clinton and Anthony Fauci. Among the other 112 leftists were Nancy Pelosi, Stacey Abrams, Bill Gates, and Marxist BLM co-founder Alicia Garza.

Speaker Chesa Boudin is San Francisco’s district attorney and she happened to have been raised by none other than Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn of Weather Underground fame…also famous for training BLM founders. They took her in when her parents were imprisoned for murder during an armed robbery. Is it any wonder that piles of human feces are everywhere in San Francisco?!

Fauci Funded Research Led to Covid-19

Dr. Peter Breggin reported that Fauci’s National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease (NIAID) within the NIH funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology and led directly to the ability of the Chinese to engineer SARS-CoV-2 ultimately causing the Covid-19 pandemic. For many years, Fauci paid for and encouraged multiple research projects, at least two involving US researchers collaborating in making deadly viruses with China’s notoriously insecure Communist-run bio warfare facility in Wuhan.

Four scientists, led by Li-Meng Yan (MD, PhD), who recently escaped from Communist China, have released a pre-publication paper (follow the paper’s progress here) in which they confirm the direct relationship between the Fauci-funded research and China’s ability to create SARS-CoV-2.

What is more shocking, is that these scientists have confirmed that the military-controlled Wuhan Institute has the world’s largest collection of corona viruses from bats and this is a future threat for accidental release or biological warfare. Fauci’s funding has put the world at risk. Link

Emails obtained by Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation via a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit show that in late January, Dr. Fauci approved of a World Health Organization-sponsored press release supporting China’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaded History

The Chinese state media claimed Coronavirus is a tool to beat Donald Trump. And Fauci was the willing participant in helping China. And as I’ve previously mentioned, Fauci is looking to the United Nations to rebuild the infrastructure of human existence. Oh yes, he’s a hardcore sustainable development technocrat who believes we need to live in harmony with nature by reducing human population and consumption. Fauci is an agent for the communist United Nations and a self-professed social engineer.

Fauci’s ties to George Soros, the Clintons, WHO, Bill Gates and the Big Pharma Mafia should set off alarms across America.

In a previous article, I exposed Fauci’s well-documented and checkered history of not telling the truth, abusing his power and doing sinister things like hiding the leukemia virus which is known to be in three of our largest vaccines which we know cause cancer and he’s hidden it from the American people.

He fired Dr. Judy Mikovitz for her study that showed those vaccines were contaminated. Mikovitz was on the team that identified the HIV virus and connected it to AIDS, and Fauci kept that secret hidden for six months so that he could get one of his cronies to make the publication. Many thousands of people contracted AIDS because the test was delayed for half a year. Please read Dr. Mikovitz’s paper on retroviruses.

Robert Kennedy Jr. doesn’t think much of Dr. Anthony Fauci either. Watch his informative eight-minute video:

Fauci, as head of NIAID, has taken millions from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as well as the Clinton Foundation along with tens of billions from US taxpayers for bogus research via his friend Dr. Gallo who claimed the 1984 PCR test for AIDS was valid.It was endorsed by Fauci, his NIAID, and the CDC. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test detects the genetic information of the virus, the RNA. That’s only possible if the virus is there and someone is actively infected. The tests have proven to be invalid.

Roberto A. Giraldo, MD and Etienne de Harven, MD stated, “None of these tests detect the HIV virus itself, nor do they detect HIV particles.” They add that there are “more than 70 different documented conditions that can cause the antibody tests to react positive without an HIV infection.” Among the false positive cases are influenza, the common cold, leprosy or the existence of pregnancy. The same tests are used today to determine SARS-CoV-2-positive.

Fauci’s NIAID is working with Gilead to conduct Phase II human trials on Remdesivir. He has openly endorsed Gilead Science’s very expensive Remdesivir treatment for Covid over the inexpensive treatment of Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin and zinc, the latter of which was approved by the NIH in 2005 for coronaviruses. The Remdesivir studies have not proven out to be a sure-fire treatment for Covid.

New York’sDr. Vladimir Zelenko is one of several doctors who said thousands of deaths of Americans could have been prevented if they had been treated with hydroxychloroquine. In August, another doctor, renowned epidemiologist and Yale professor Dr. Harvey Risch accused Dr. Fauci and the FDA of causing the ‘deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans’ that could have been saved by hydroxychloroquine. Dr. Zelenko says these are crimes against humanity.

Ever hear of negligent homicide?

China holds the patent on the drug through an agreement with Gilead’s drug patent sharing subsidiary branch called UNITAID that has an office near Wuhan, and you’ll never guess who are the main financial investors in UNITAID…none other than George Soros, Bill & Melinda Gates, and WHO.

In July, 2020, John Solomon of Just the News reported on Fauci’s career being dotted with ethics and safety controversies inside the NIH. His article included the NIAID’s calloused approach, under Fauci’s leadership of using human guinea pigs as test subjects. They were not volunteers. Fauci chose foster children from New York, Illinois, and elsewhere. The children were administered a non-tested AIDS drug without any promises of patient protection. Many of them were not even provided with patient advocates, as required by law, to monitor the children’s health as the drug surged through their veins. As a result of Fauci’s negligence, 10 of the children died. Interestingly enough, Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady heads the Human Subject Research unit at NIH.

Ever heard of negligent homicide?

Fauci has even lauded New York as a Covid-19 success despite the fact that 80,000 senior citizens died in nursing and rehab centers when Covid patients were sent there by Mayor DeBlasio.

Negligent homicide? This looks like downright murder.

Mask Mandates

So many articles have been written about the detrimental effects of wearing face diapers (masks). On October 24th, PJ Media’s Rick Moran wrote that Dr. Anthony Fauci says it might be necessary for Washington to impose a mask mandate on all 50 states, given the worrisome rise in coronavirus cases across the U.S. Fauci made the remarks during an interview on CNN.

In 2008, Dr. Anthony Fauci co-authored a paper about the Spanish Flu Epidemic that ratedit as the most devastating modern pandemic. It swept the entire planet in the wake of the First World War and caused millions of deaths.

In studying this major and actual pandemic, what did Dr. Fauci and his colleagues find? They discovered that most of the victims of the Spanish Flu didn’t die from the Spanish Flu. They died from bacterial pneumonia. And the bacterial pneumonia was caused by…. wait for it, wait for it…. wearing masks.

The intention then, as now, was to halt the spread of the disease by wearing masks, but what actually happened was that an “unobserved” pandemic of bacterial pneumonia was unwittingly created instead.

Ever heard of negligent homicide? It’s here and it’s purposeful.

Neither the N95 mask nor the hospital mask has proved efficient to prevent Covid-19 infections.

Lockdown Failure

In May, over 600 physicians from “all specialties and from all states” signed a public letter to President Trump describing, not Covid-19, but the lockdowns as a “mass casualty incident.” Since the letter first appeared, the number of doctors signing on has grown into the thousands. Their letter warns:

It is impossible to overstate the short, medium, and long-term harm to people’s health with a continued shutdown. Losing a job is one of life’s most stressful events, and the effect on a person’s health is not lessened because it also has happened to 30 million other people. Keeping schools and universities closed is incalculably detrimental for children, teenagers, and young adults for decades to come. The millions of casualties of a continued shutdown will be hiding in plain sight, but they will be called alcoholism, homelessness, suicide, heart attack, stroke, or kidney failure. In youths it will be called financial instability, unemployment, despair, drug addiction, unplanned pregnancies, poverty, and abuse.

Literally thousands of doctors and scientists have come out against Fauci’s lockdowns including a Nobel Prize-winning biophysicist, Michael Levitt. The media just doesn’t want you to know. Levitt tweeted, “Thus, the Western World has been encouraged by their lack of responsibility coupled with uncontrolled media and academic errors to commit suicide for an excess burden of death of one month. Surely, we or someone we know can do something about this! Now 105 days later! HELP!!!”

Conclusion

Dr. Fauci and his gang of complicit experts, along with democratic socialists and the communist mainstream media have labored to instill fear in America, to mask us into infinity and to destroy the man who loves America and her people and gave up a life of luxury to save his beloved country.

Yes, negligent homicide. The deaths caused by Fauci’s actions mean nothing to the globalist elitists; their goal is the destruction of America’s greatness and men like Donald J. Trump and his supporters whose patriotism and love of country are anathema to their God hating communist goals.

