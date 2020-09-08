Kelleigh Nelson

When one with honeyed words but evil mind persuades the mob, great woes befall the state. —Euripides

Tricks and treachery are the practice of fools, that don’t have brains enough to be honest. —Benjamin Franklin

Freedom of speech is a principal pillar of a free government; when this support is taken away, the constitution of a free society is dissolved, and tyranny is erected on its ruins. Republics…derive their strength and vigor from a popular examination into the action of the magistrates. —Benjamin Franklin

Today the world is the victim of propaganda because people are not intellectually competent. More than anything the United States needs effective citizens competent to do their own thinking.” —William Mather Lewis – President, George Washington University 1923-1927

So, when you ask me whether I listen to Dr. Fauci’s advice, my answer is: only with skepticism and caution. —Peter Navarro

We’re all in this together! Every news channel told us that, including Fox. Nope, we sure as hell weren’t in this together. States like Michigan, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Virginia, North Carolina, California and others are still purposely keeping people from opening their businesses and making a living. In this together? Not by a long shot. First, businesses were fraudulently shut down by the lies of Dr. Fauci and gang, and now they’re being demolished by communist subversives in states run by democrats.

Marxist protestors have free rein, but many taxpayers who run businesses are literally eradicated never to rise again. It’s purposeful; it drags down the economic resurgence after Dr. Fauci’s false models were given to President Trump. Those models came from China’s good friend, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO)and were used to purposely destroy President Trump’s strong economy. Here’s the entire Fauci timeline on Covid.

“Tedros is really an outstanding person,” Fauci said during the March 25 coronavirus task force briefing. “I’ve known him from the time that he was the minister of Health of Ethiopia.” (Where he covered up the country’s cholera.) But President Trump knew the truth and tweeted, “The WHO really blew it.For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric.”

Fauci is no friend of President Donald Trump. Were Fauci, Birx and Redfield vetted before they were hired by the head of the Coronavirus Task Force, VP Mike Pence? Doubtful.

Fauci, Pelosi and WHO

Is it a coincidence that Dr. Fauci has a close relationship with Dr. Tedros Adhanom of WHO and that Dr. Adhanom is very tight with China? Is it a coincidence that WHO Director Adhanom gave Dr. Fauci the models for Covid-19 stating 2.2 million Americans would die? And isn’t it interesting that Dr. Fauci ran to President Trump with the false WHO models and told him the nation needed to be shut down for two weeks which ended up being several months and murdering the economy.

There are too many coincidences with Fauci, WHO, the democrats and other powers to believe this wasn’t a diabolical plan by the Deep State to annihilate the magnificent Trump economy. The communists in the Democrat Party don’t give a damn about anyone’s livelihood or businesses. They care only about succeeding to eliminate Trump and regaining their control to turn America into a socialist dictatorship. This pandemic was forecast a decade ago by the Rockefeller Foundation.

Five months before the “plandemic” hit, in October of 2019, The World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation met to discuss the fictional “Event 201,” which describes the Covid-19 pandemic as fed to us via media. Their plan was to have global business and governments working together according to the representative from Johns Hopkins University. They called it a new Coronavirus affecting the respiratory system.

Their forecast came true, their lies were spread and believed. The sheep in America donned their masks, closed their businesses and stayed at home, for a virus that actually killed less than yearly seasonal flu. Only now, 9 months after the warnings in December of 2019, are we beginning to see the truth, yet only a few have awakened and stopped drinking the kool-aid.

Latest Statistics

Thanks to One America News, a new study from UCLA and Stanford University finds for the average 50-64-year-old, the chances of dying of Covid are one in 19.1 million, and the chances of contracting Covid are much lower than previously thought. People are vastly overestimating their chances of being infected and going to the hospital, especially here in America.

The average person in an average county has a one in 3,836 chance of contracting Covid and that’s without wearing a mask or doing any of the unscientific, high school science project of social distancing. Even the odds of being hospitalized are vanishingly small even in the “at risk” category. The chances of getting the virus and needing hospitalization are one in 852,000. These figures were from May, when the deaths were 16 times higher than they were last week.

The risk of dying from a car crash is one in 114…so think of that comparison next time you don the face diaper or are required to social distance.

Combined with this latest data, the risks for keeping the country locked down falls apart and reveals the risk to the American public is much lower than so-called experts like Dr. Fauci had claimed.

Covid vs. Flu

Cases of Covid are falling, and we’re hearing that a new Center for Disease Control (CDC) report shows 94 percent of Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. had contributing conditions. Only six percent of people died of the virus who were allegedly healthy. Thus, only 9,200 deaths have been allegedly caused by Covid alone, not the 176,000 previously “reported.” The other 166,800 deaths had comorbidities like heart disease, cancer, diabetes, emphysema etc. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities accounted for 45 percent of Covid deaths. Those in the northeast were hardest hit due to policy decisions by democrat politicians who discharged seniors with active Covid-19 infections from hospitals to long-term care facilities. Eliminate those numbers, and Covid is far less dangerous than seasonal flu.

And the tests…false positives and false negatives were reported. More than 600,000 military-connected Americans affiliated with the Tricare health plan were told in error that they had been diagnosed with COVD-19.

Hospitals received more funds for positives, so the numbers were definitely skewed. Even Dr. Birx said they were 25 percent less, and a hospital employee told me it was more like 50 percent less than reported. Hospitals needed more money; they were losing income on normal surgeries stalled during the shutdown.

The CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in between 9 million – 45 million illnesses, between 140,000 – 810,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 – 61,000 deaths annually since 2010. We don’t social distance, don face diapers or freak out during flu season. Are you getting the picture, this was a planned pandemic to scare the American people into compliance, and the sheeple fell for it!

Now Dr. Fauci is spewing, “The U.S. has an ‘unacceptably high’ level of COVID-19 cases going into fall.” Huh? Sounds like horse hockey to me. Fauci is again using fear to frighten the American people into voting by mail and affecting the outcome of the election. Dr. Fauci doesn’t want you voting in person.

Covid-19 a Tool to Beat Trump

It’s not surprising that the Chinese state media claimed Coronavirus is a tool to beat Donald Trump. China Global Television Network (CGTN) issued a nearly six-minute video entitled “Can COVID-19 beat populism?” in which the Chinese Communist Party-run network leverages the coronavirus as “another straw on the camel’s back to expose Trump’s hollow politics.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s love of Hillary Clinton, Speaker Pelosi and the democrats who said they’d kill the economy to be rid of Trump is obvious. The Wuhan virus was the catalyst Pelosi was looking for, and now the economies of democratic run states are still being locked down and purposely destroyed. Communism means control of production for everyone except friends of the party, and that’s what they’re doing.

Fauci Files

In late July, 2020, John Solomon of Just the News reported on Fauci’s career being dotted with ethics and safety controversies inside the NIH. There was alleged sexual harassment, a whistleblower was fired for reporting safety concerns and reinstated, drug trials in Africa were plagued by safety reporting lapses, and a pregnant mother with AIDS, who hoped to save her unborn child, was given drugs that killed her and her baby.

Fauci’s agency repeatedly broke federal contract laws. Solomon reported that the NIAID, the federal agency headed by longtime public health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been cited several times over the years for failing to comply with federal contract and expenditure laws, internal government audits reveal.

His NIAIDfell under investigation some years back concerning their research in developing a new drug to combat AIDS. Their calloused approach, under Fauci’s leadership, used human guinea pigs as test subjects. They were not volunteers. Fauci chose foster children from New York, Illinois, and elsewhere. The children were administered a non-tested drug without any promises of patient protection. Many of them were not even provided with patient advocates, as required by law, to monitor the children’s health as the drug surged through their veins. As a result of Fauci’s negligence, 10 of the children died.

Silencing a Cure

Fauci also joined big tech in silencing the use of Hydroxychloroquine/Azithromycin and Zinc. Fifteen years prior to Covid, Fauci’s NIH had approved HCQ to cure coronaviruses; nobody needed to die. For 15 years, Fauci has known that chloroquine and its even milder derivative hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) will not only treat a current case of coronavirus (therapeutic) but prevent future cases (prophylactic). So HCQ functions as both a cure and a vaccine. In other words, it’s a wonder drug for coronavirus. Said Dr. Fauci’s NIH in 2005, “concentrations of 10 μM completely abolished SARS-CoV infection.” Fauci’s researchers add, “chloroquine can effectively reduce the establishment of infection and spread of SARS-CoV.”

Dr. Harvey Risch, a noted Yale epidemiologistis an outspoken proponent of HCQ treatment for COVID-19.According to Dr. Risch who was interviewed by Mark Levin, Dr. Fauci is now responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths and must be stopped! He described how Dr. Fauci allowed at least 17,000 AIDS victims to die by not certifying an effective drug (AZT) for treatment back in the 1980s, and he now argues that Fauci has done the same thing with Covid.

There’s far more money for Fauci and the NIH, and his friend Bill Gates in Remdesivir by Gilead than with a cheap, 65-year-old safe drug like HCQ. There’s also far more money to be made via vaccines that are not proven safe and are protected from lawsuits of those injured or killed by them. China holds the patent on the drug through an agreement with Gilead’s drug patent sharing subsidiary branch called UNITAID that has an office near Wuhan, and you’ll never guess who are the main financial investors in UNITAID…none other than George Soros, Bill & Melinda Gates, and WHO.

Combined results from National Health Service (NHS) hospitals led by Oxford University and six others have confirmed findings and established that at least one other equally cheap and widely available steroid, hydrocortisone, also saves lives in late stage Covid. With HCQ and now hydrocortisone, we don’t need a vaccine.

Fauci also claims the State of New York did it correctly despite being marred by many grave errors, but statistics don’t lie.

Fauci’s Grants

A disturbing pattern of cooperation between Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID and the Chinese military raises questions about technology transfers and the origins of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Colonel Lawrence Sellin’s recent article, Did Fauci’s NIH Institute Financially Assist China’s Military?, exposes the links between Fauci and the Wuhan Virology lab, patents, China’s military, the People’s Liberation Army, and millions in grants from Fauci’s NIAID.

Sellin writes, “The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston, Texas has been designated one of the ten Centers for Research in Emerging Infectious Diseases newly funded by a NIAID grant totaling $82 million. UTMB has at least two permanent faculty members trained at China’s Military Medical Universities, has had connections to or former employees from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and Yusen Zhou’s State Key Laboratory of Pathogen and Biosecurity, Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology, Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Beijing, as well as other Chinese institutions.”

Our tax dollars fund the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci’s Destruction

Over 600 medical doctors wrote a letter to President Trump which stated that the devastation of the lockdown of our economy was a serious accident with massive casualties far worse than the virus itself.

“The health effects are greatly underestimated and under reported. This is a mistake of enormous magnitude,” says the letter from Simone Gold, M.D., a specialist in emergency care in Los Angeles, and the spokesperson for the physicians. Fauci is calling this a “media epidemic.” The number of suicide calls has increased by 600%.

“Ending the lockdown is not about Wall Street or ignoring people’s lives; it’s about saving lives. We cannot allow this disease to turn the U.S. from a free, energetic society into a society of broken souls dependent on government spending. This is a huge mistake. The lives of millions of people are at risk because of the lockdown.”

That we are dealing with massive brainwashing by the media is confirmed by one of the world’s leading virologist and flu specialists, Professor John Oxford of Queen Mary University in London. He says, “Personally, I would say that the best advice is to watch less news on television that is sensational and not good. I consider this Covid outbreak to be a winter flu epidemic. Last year we had eight thousand deaths (in the UK) in this category, of which 65% had heart disease and so on. I believe Covid will not exceed that number. We’re suffering from a media epidemic!”

Conclusion

Everything Dr. Fraud has said and done since January has been designed to increase deaths and hysteria, to collapse America, and to defeat Trump.

The NIH doc has been everywhere…on TV, interviews etc. urging Americans to lockdown, abandon jobs and their sick and dying family members, their businesses they built with blood, sweat and tears. He drove our economy into the dirt, kept children out of school (a good thing today), and eliminated graduations, proms, weddings, vacations, funerals, and church gatherings. If we didn’t do this, we were no better than serial murderers. Americans were relentlessly demonized for daring to speak out or even question the Holy Writ of Fauci…the unconstitutional lockdowns, the MSM that empowered democratic governors in their totalitarian dictatorships.

The flagrant violation of our Constitutional rights, all these Kafka-esque rules that protected big businesses like Walmart and further empowered massive corporations like Amazon, while small business withered and died were purposeful. Democrat New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (aka Warren Wilhelm) was finally allowed to openly practice his antisemitism. Fauci allowed this…and he did it to destroy the one and only President we’ve had in decades who has fought for the American people.

Rise up! Rip off the masks! Breathe fresh air! Dump the government kool-aid…the cry is FREEDOM!!!

© 2020 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net