By: Devvy

November, 23, 2020

Americans have been beaten into the ground for the past ten months over this virus by paid liars in the MSM which includes FOX News Network which now joins the roster of fake news outlets.

Rotten, corrupt politicians with an agenda and elected public officials at the state and county level listen only to the CDC, their state health “experts” or Dr. Anthony Fauci are derelict in their duty by ignoring epidemiologists, virologists and scientists who specialize in infectious diseases who number in the tens of thousands, not hundreds, trying to get the truth to the American people.

Governor Gavin Newsom [D-CA] has issued new dictatorial lockdown restrictions including curfews. Newsom’s Absurd Thanksgiving Rules

“All gatherings must be held outside.Gatherings that include more than 3 households are prohibited. As much as possible, any food or beverages at outdoor gatherings must be in single-serve disposable containers.

“If providing single-serve containers is not possible, food and beverages must be served by a person who washes or sanitizes their hands frequently, and wears a face covering.Attendees may go inside to use restrooms as long as the restrooms are frequently sanitized. Gatherings should be two hours or less.The host should collect names of all attendees and contact information in case contact tracing is needed later.”

As the author is that article points out, desert cities like Palm Springs can be in the 90’s this time of year. A lot of seniors live in that desert area. Having been born and raised in California, I have snow skied during the Thanksgiving holiday and yeah, it does snow on Thanksgiving. Ski resorts in the mountains in southern California to Heavenly Valley and Kirkwood in Northern California; last year Kirkwood had about 30” of snow at Thanksgiving. Eat outside when it’s 19 degrees by 3:00 pm?

Beginning Nov. 21st, Newsom expects all Californians to obey his curfew orders: 10:00 pm – 5:00 am. So, if you get home by 9:59 pm you won’t get this virus. And to make sure his dictatorial edict is enforced, the State of California would need 10 million law enforcement officers doing nothing but patrolling neighborhoods, bars, restaurants, you name it every night. Not going to happen: Every County Sheriff in L.A. Region Declines to Enforce Gavin Newsom’s Coronavirus Curfew

Newsom isn’t the only dictator to order Americans locked down, again. The thoroughly incompetent Mayor of Chicago has ordered lockdowns. NONE of which will do a single thing regarding this current virus to keep anyone safe.

Chicago mayor’s lockdown orders, ‘canceling’ of Thanksgiving draw pushback

“People couldn’t be with their loved ones in their final moments on this earth, families couldn’t hold funerals and grieve together, churches were closed under threat of penalty, but Lori Lightfoot can flout all the rules and scream into a megaphone,” radio host Dana Loesch reacted.

“Democratic Hypocrisy – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins thousands in the streets to praise Joe Biden; 1-week later she issues an order telling people to stay home, stop having guests over, and cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans,” Washington Examiner contributor Mark Vargas said.”

NJ governor’s ‘draconian’ coronavirus order limiting holiday gatherings won’t be enforced, police chief says

Oregon’s disgusting governor has gone lockdown mad but she isn’t buying: Oregon Lawmaker Announces She’s Hosting a Big Thanksgiving and It Becomes a Revolutionary Act

NY’s Governor, Cuomo, says NY follows science. Liar. What science? Social distancing is nonsense supported by NO scientific data, period.

So-called health experts in some states have ordered Americans must wear masks at all times – even inside their own homes. When pig’s fly. Masks now required inside Pennsylvania homes when members of different households gather

Tens and tens of millions of Americans have had their lives destroyed, their livelihood destroyed, financially ruined, small to medium businesses (now almost 200,000 nationwide) shuttered forever while the big-box stores and Amazon have been raking in double digit billions in revenues. Why is it you can’t get this virus at Walmart, Lowe’s or your local grocery store but you can get it at McDonald’s, a school, library or outside in the fresh air? It’s absurd.

Not to mention the emotional toll leading to suicides, increased domestic abuse and depression. America’s children are being robbed of learning (Texas School Districts Are Ending Remote Learning – 40-70% of Students Were Failing), their very identity stolen by forced wearing of face masks; their health being destroyed because of those masks.

Not all Americans understand the total censorship by the big tech corporations to keep them from getting the truth about lockdowns, masks and those much-touted tests. They don’t know about the massive fraud regarding death certificates that’s been going on since March. Fully documented instances of a patient listed dying from COVID only to discover the deceased never had this virus. CDC Lists 26,557 Heart Attacks as COVID Deaths, Lists 7,919 Accidents and Poisonings as COVID Deaths

Someone remarked COVID has become a cash cow for hospitals, a business plan. As I wrote in a previous column, Investigate CDC: Time to Convene a Federal Grand Jury,the amount of money to hospitals in all 50 states by April from the empty U.S. Treasury for each patient is astronomical. Alaska: $306,000, Delaware: $131,000. You can find out the amount for your state here. All based on tests being administered that are bogus. Most Americans have no idea about the accuracy of the tests being given them or do they even detect this current virus?

They don’t know because of censorship. As I wrote in my August 24th column, COVID-19: We Must Stamp Out the Fear, the MSM pimps came on like a category 5 hurricane scaring Americans into a stupor causing panic buying; foolish governors like mine locking down Texas, destroying our economy, thousands of bars and restaurants closed for good – all to “keep us safe”. What rubbish. Piled on by corrupt politicians with an agenda and the irrelevant “look at me” Hollywood crowd and America was brought to her knees by the fear factor.

Any investigative journalist or expert in infectious diseases was and still is to this day labeled conspiracy nuts. We don’t care about saving lives. We want everyone to die.But governors who ordered sick people shipped to nursing homes responsible for nearly 76,000 deaths are the good guys. The propaganda is so entrenched, tens and tens of millions of Americans still believe social distancing and masks is the only way to stop the spread of this virus.

Gotta flatten the curve! It does neither as we have seen and only keeps the virus in the community so when perfectly healthy individuals are “allowed” out of their jails (formerly called homes or apts), here we go with more ‘bleed and lead’ headlines about skyrocketing cases.

Now, it’s started all over again. HEB here in Texas as well as China Mart (aka Walmart) are now limiting certain items like toilet paper and cleaning products. In some parts of the country empty shelves once again because governors are determined to bring their citizens to their knees. All because of the big fat lie about new cases of this virus skyrocketing.

Let me give you some facts. On July 11, 2009, the thoroughly corrupt WHO declared the ‘swine flu’ a pandemic.

Swine Flu Cases Overestimated? By award winning investigative journalist, Cheryl Attkisson, used to work for CBS. They printed her findings on their web site but killed the story for their boob tube “news” reporting. This is about the H1N1 “swine flu” in 2009 that created all kinds of hysteria.

“In late July, the CDC abruptly advised states to stop testing for H1N1 flu, and stopped counting individual cases. The rationale given for the CDC guidance to forego testing and tracking individual cases was: why waste resources testing for H1N1 flu when the government has already confirmed there’s an epidemic?” It was killed because Attkisson’s investigation proved most people didn’t have the ‘swine flu’. The real reason why was a cover up.

While this was going on, all these health experts said get the vaccine! Make those corporations manufacturing the vaccine mega-billionaires. Shooting up adults and children for a flu they didn’t have, the recipients having no idea what’s in all these vaccines. If they did, they’d be horrified. Witchcraft or Vaccines? Covid-19 vaccine will contain GMOs and “continuous” aborted human fetal cells, which develop into CANCER in your body

H1N1 Misdiagnoses Could Have Consequences, Oct. 21, 2009: “On “Washington Unplugged” Wednesday, moderator Sharyl Attkisson spoke to Wall Street Journal reporter Alicia Mundy and Politico’s Fred Barbash about a CBS News investigation finding that many people who were diagnosed “probable” or “presumed” to have 2009 H1N1 or “swine” flu actually did not have flu at all.”

The swine flu epidemic that was not as CDC advertised (PODCAST) by Cheryl Attkisson: “The three-month investigation found, based on state-by-state test results, that only a small fraction of cases that doctors flagged as most likely to be swine flu actually tested positive for swine flu at state labs. The vast majority of cases were negative.”

The CDC uses ESTIMATES which the liars-for-hire called the mainstream media hype non-stop. This is what’s published on their web site:

“April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2010 approximately 60.8 million cases (range: 43.3-89.3 million), 274,304 hospitalizations (195,086-402,719), and 12,469 deaths (8868-18,306) occurred in the United States due to pH1N1.”

Why weren’t hospitals overwhelmed then? Why no lockdowns? Know what this estimating CDC game is? A shell game. Guess which shell has the actual, verified number of cases. Oops. Nothing under all three shells.

Cheryl Attkisson proved by doing the hard research that the vast majority of cases were negative so just how did the CDC cook up the “approximately” 60.8 million H1N1 cases?

Which brings me back to this alleged pandemic. COVID-19 is respiratory. Symptoms for this virus: Fever, fatigue, cough. Symptoms for influenza flu which is respiratory: Fever, fatigue, cough. Sometimes for both is: headaches, sore throat.

My column, COVID-19: Lies & More Damnable Lies, July 20, 2020: “The bottom line is do we want the truth because if we don’t get it, influenza season will be here in four short months. This COVID-19 outbreak hit during last year’s (2019-2020) peak influenza season so you had the two mixing together. If it happens this coming flu season, mark my words – the media and corrupt politicians will shut this country down quicker than a NY second.” I was right.

Oh, and guess what? Unprecedented Move: The CDC Stops Tracking Influenza for 2020-21 Flu Season

“I have been covering the fraud that happens every year with how the CDC tracks incidents and deaths due to the annual influenza for almost a decade now.

“The numbers used each year to scare the public into getting the flu vaccine are based not on actual data, but estimates of number of people who die from the flu according to the CDC. Basically, anyone dying from “influenza-like” symptoms are all lumped together into supposed flu deaths each year. Autopsies are seldom performed to prove cause of death.

“The CDC has admitted publicly in the past that these numbers are just “estimates.” If the real number of those infected with the influenza virus, and resulting deaths, were vastly lower than what the CDC reports based on their “estimates,” the public would have no way of knowing it. So this has presented quite a dilemma for the CDC for the first couple of weeks of the 2020-21 flu season, which have just passed.

“Because “flu-like” symptoms could also be attributed to COVID-19, and they have the now widely known ineffective COVID PCR test to back up these claims, which also kicks in federal funding for hospitals to treat COVID patients.

“As one might expect, with the media widely reporting that cases of COVID are now increasing just as flu season starts, reports of flu cases have dropped dramatically during the same time period last year. Across the globe, it has been reported that incidents of influenza have dropped by about 100%.

“In an apparent response to media reports about the fast declining flu cases here at the beginning of the 2020-21 flu season, the CDC did what any corrupt agency would do which doesn’t want the public to know the truth: They decided to “suspend data collection for the 2020-21 influenza season.”

Do you feel like you’ve been bitch-slapped? Well, there’s more:

The Smoking Gun: Where is the coronavirus? The CDC says it isn’t available, Oct. 8, 2020: “The CDC document is titled, “CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.” It is dated July 13, 2020.

“Buried deep in the document, on page 39, in a section titled, “Performance Characteristics,” we have this: “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available, assays [diagnostic tests] designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA…”

“The key phrase there is: “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available…” Every object that exists can be quantified, which is to say, measured. The use of the term “quantified” in that phrase means: the CDC has no measurable amount of the virus, because it is unavailable. THE CDC HAS NO VIRUS…

“As if this were not enough of a revelation to shock the world, the CDC goes on to say they are presenting a diagnostic PCR test to detect the virus-that-hasn’t-been-isolated…and the test is looking for RNA which is PRESUMED to come from the virus that hasn’t been proved to exist.

“And using this test, the CDC and every other public health agency in the world are counting COVID cases and deaths…and governments have instituted lockdowns and economic devastation using those case and death numbers as justification.

“If people believe “you have the virus but it is not available,” and you have the virus except it is buried within other material and hasn’t been extracted and purified and isolated, these people believe the moon is made of green cheese.” Rest at link.

This is Jon Rappoport’s follow up to his article above.Like Sheryl Attkisson, Jon has decades of experience investigating. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, he has worked as an investigative reporter for 30 years, writing articles on politics, medicine, and health for CBS Healthwatch, LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe. Jon has been relentless since this whole nightmare began in uncovering the lies.

COVID: The Virus That Isn’t There: The Root Fraud Exposed, October, 10. 2020: “The CDC is admitting the virus hasn’t been isolated. In other words, its existence is unproven. You need to realize the CDC, during its own published confession (see below), is discussing this explosive situation in the context of instructing the world how to perform the PCR test.

“The test to detect a virus that isn’t there. This would be on the order of NASA issuing a guide for navigating a fleet of ships to a planet whose existence has not been established—and the population of the whole world is going to board those ships for the voyage.

“The CDC is saying: here is how you detect the virus in a human, here is the test on which we’re going to rely, here is the test on the basis of which we’re going to identify all case numbers and demand all lockdowns—except we don’t have the virus.

“Why don’t they have it? Because they can’t isolate it. That’s obvious.If they could isolate it, they would.” I recommend you read his entire article.

We know with a scientific certainty the PCR tests do not detect this coronavirus. Using a RT PCR test is the same as a doctor telling you, I’m going to give you a test for diabetes but please know ahead of time the test doesn’t actually test for diabetes.

FL House of Representatives Report Shows More than 40% of Florida’s Covid-19 Deaths May Not Merit that Classification

Regular readers know lawsuits are coming against the manufacturers of those tests for fraud. Yet, that test is what’s been the gold standard almost from the beginning drowning us with false-positives.

But the bottom line is what Jon wrote above: If the CDC can’t and hasn’t isolated this particular virus – why not? – and just what is being used as a vaccine for something they can’t isolate?

Why doesn’t Congress haul CDC Director Robert Redfield’s rear end in front of their Science, Space and Technology Committee and let the CDC explain why, with the “best of the best scientists” they cannot isolate this particular coronavirus? Redfield must explain why in all this time his scientists haven’t been able to isolate this COVID-19 virus.

So, what do we the people do? Governors and mayors refuse to listen. Doctors refuse to listen as they tell you they’re have to follow CDC guidelines. Most of the governors aren’t up for reelection until 2022 as with many mayors so they could care less. State health officials who advise governors refuse to listen. Only THEY are the real experts. Virologists, epidemiologists and scientists both here, in Europe and Israel with DECADES of experience in pandemics and infectious diseases are treated as if they’re of no consequence in the scientific community. In the meantime, it’s back to hell on earth destroying this country.

We do it by word of mouth. In 1993, I published my little booklet, Why A Bankrupt America. I did no advertising because I simply didn’t have the money. Within months I was shipping 25,000 booklets every two weeks. Along came OKC bombing and it slowed down but by 2004 when I retired my booklet the first time, I had shipped 1,655,000 copies; I never paid myself a penny in royalties. I sold them at cost. By popular demand I again made them available in 2017.

It was through people listening to me on radio, ordering my booklet and giving out copies to their friends and families. I’ve mailed my new flyer to my governor, Attorney General and my state rep, tho’ he’s a do-nothing. I will put out a stack at the next city council meeting, send to each county commissioner and school board member here in my district. The latter two require a face diaper for meetings so they get it in the mail. Don’t be afraid to hand one out. Americans do want the truth. I make it a tri-fold for individual hand out and flat for stacks to give out at meetings for a group.

We must now do the same thing as I did with my booklet and if you think it’s a waste of time, it’s not. Everyone knows ten people who know ten people who know ten people.Of those people will be law enforcement, doctors, nurses, educators, business owners. They might be a state senator or rep or a family member of an elected official; judges, law clerks, attorneys and regular you and me.

I have continued to hand out a two-sided flyer with information on masks in my city. Now I have this new flyer you can copy and past into WORD and start getting it out to friends, family, at church – everywhere it’s legal. What’s not legal is inside people’s mail boxes. I hope we can paper America with them.

Why should we do this? Because lies are killing this country and badly hurting tens of millions. Thankfully fed up Americans and law enforcement are refusing to go along with these new “restrictions” over this mysteriously missing virus. “Get Out! – Go Get a Warrant!” – Business Owners in Buffalo, New York Stand Up to Cuomo’s Covid Orders, Kick Out Sheriff and “Health Inspector” (VIDEO)

New York sheriff takes defiant stand against Gov. Cuomo’s COVID restrictions impacting Thanksgiving: “Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino responded by announcing that his deputies would not be enforcing Cuomo’s new restrictions.

“Giardino, who holds a law degree, explained that he does not believe Cuomo’s latest executive order is constitutional. “With regard to the Thanksgiving Executive Order, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will NOT be enforcing it against our County residents,” Giardino wrote in a Facebook post.”

Hey, if the CDC can finally isolate this COVID-19 then we’ll all know. At some point, it becomes so overwhelming- the resistance – politicians will back down. I have no doubt lawsuits are already being filed, I just haven’t seen them yet.

Federal Judge: Pennsylvania Lockdown Is Unconstitutional: “On September 14, a federal judge ruled that Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus lockdown measures are unconstitutional. According to the judge, “The court believes that defendants undertook their actions in a well-intentioned effort to protect Pennsylvanians from the virus. However, good intentions toward a laudable end are not alone enough to uphold governmental action against a constitutional challenge.”

“The judge also wrote, “even in an emergency, the authority of government is not unfettered. The Constitution cannot accept the concept of a ‘new normal’ where the basic liberties of the people can be subordinated to open-ended emergency mitigation measures.”

“Wolf’s ongoing, draconian shutdown rules have devastated Pennsylvanians. The unemployment rate in the commonwealth has skyrocketed to 13.7 percent. Even worse, 63 percent of Pennsylvania’s small businesses said they were in danger of closing permanently due to the governor’s overbearing shutdown orders.

“However, these stunning statistics seem to be lost on the leaders of Pennsylvania. Immediately after the ruling declaring Wolf’s lockdown rules were unconstitutional, the governor doubled-down on his policy.

“There’s no sense debating a ruling that will be appealed,” Gov. Wolf said in response to the recent ruling. “Then, Wolf dropped this nugget, “But what’s not up for debate is that our early and decisive action saved lives. While the federal government dithered, Pennsylvania took action. Our hospitals were never overwhelmed and research tells us thousands of lives were saved.”

“So, if Pennsylvania’s hospitals were never overwhelmed in the first place, why are Wolf’s harsh lockdown measures still in place?”

I used my name on the flyer to make it more personal. You don’t have to, just use a truthful caption, i.e., Are you getting the truth about COVID-19? There are so many columns or articles I could have used but I chose the ones I believe provide the best, most accurate information for my new flyer. Only so much room on a two-sided flyer. Please share this column on all the social media platforms.

APPENDIX PUSH BACK

