As we inch towards September, it’s mind-boggling to look back to late February and early March and remember the sudden mass hysteria that swept across this country courtesy of the MSM, print, Internet and boob tube.

Enter Drs. Anthony Fauci and Debrorah Birx throwing gasoline on the bon-fire and shoving grossly inaccurate models in President Trump’s face. Recall Trump said the scariest day in his life was when Dr. Fauci told him 2.2 million people will die based on one particular model – one which has been thoroughly discredited and should have been rejected. All America heard was millions will die and the stampede began.

Trump trusted Mike Pence to bring in experts. Pence brought us Hell named Fauci and Birx. Governors like Cuomo (NY) brought death to thousands in nursing homes and is doing his best to hide the real numbers now believed to be 11,000. He can try but I’m betting some good investigative journalists will eventually get their hands on documents through state open records acts. Cuomo Rejects Independent Investigation of N.Y. Nursing Home Deaths, Saying It Would Be ‘Political’

At the very least Cuomo should be indicted and charged with voluntary manslaughter, but it won’t happen. Just like it won’t happen to the other four Democrat governors responsible for tens of thousands of nursing home deaths:

These Five Democrat Governors Behind Tens of Thousands of Coronavirus Deaths Sent COVID-19 Patients to Nursing Homes– “An updated study revealed 45% of all US coronavirus deaths occurred in nursing homes. That comes out to 73,733 Deaths in US Nursing Homes!

That is a bloodbath!!” – Many governors are not up for reelection until 2022.

Americans scared out of their minds began panic buying causing food shortages as well as toilet paper and cleaning products. The ‘we’re all going to die’ hysteria across this country was fed daily by a corrupt, dishonest media.

Governors and mayors relying on speculation by Fauci, Brix and the prostitute MSM in all forms, panicked big time. Ignoring infectious disease experts who tried to reach out, they consulted with their own state health “experts” and down came the totalitarian hammer on the American people.

Governors and mayors destroyed our economy in eight short weeks.NYC, like other major metropolitan cities were not prepared for a new strain of coronavirus. States all have disaster preparedness teams who regularly consult with governors and medical experts, yet when hit with this latest virus, with the exception of governors like Krisiti Noem of S. Dakota, they all filled their drawers in panic and destroyed their citizens and economy.

Tens and tens of millions of Americans so drowning in fear allowed themselves to be manipulated into total submission by elected officials. Close to 200,000 thousand small businesses– the backbone of our economy – gone, never to re-open their doors.

In places like California, their governor, Gavin Newsom, is the quintessential example of a tyrant, continues to deny citizens the right to work. Like my little sister who hasn’t been able to work for 4 ½ months and no indication when Newsome will “allow” her to work.

She’s been a nail artist for 37 years and a darn good one. She’s worn a mask inside the salon for nearly 15 years because of her asthma. The salon she works in is small and cleaner than a hospital. But, like our tyrant governor here in Texas, Gregg Abbott, who refuses to re-open bars and other “non-essential” businesses, tens and tens of thousands of workers like my sister are either going bankrupt or starving. If it wasn’t for family and friends, my sister would be out on the street with nothing.

This man has had it and believe me, this is no isolated incident. From the very beautiful Shasta, California: California Military Veteran Warns that Armed Resistance is Coming: “There’s a Million People Like Me, and You Won’t Stop Us”

“But you won’t stop us when the time comes because our families are starving.

“It’s not going to be peaceful much longer. It’s not going to be ra-ra, it’s not going to be speeches, it’s not going to be standing outside saying the Pledge of Allegiance, it’s not going to be waving flags, it’s going to be real.

“When you’ve seen the things that I’ve seen, I went to war for this country. I’ve seen the ugliest, dirtiest part of humanity. I’ve been in combat, and I never wanted to go back again, but I’m telling you what, I will to save this country… it will happen, and there’s a million people like me, and you won’t stop us.”

“Mr. Zapata explains that he lost his business, and that six of his military buddies also lost their jobs, and ended up committing suicide.

“How do you feel about being complicit in perpetuating that? The greatest hoax ever perpetuated against the American people? And you’re part of it by wearing masks. In Shasta County.” (His statement, video, to county stupid visors still drawing a paycheck is embedded.)

Locking down this country in panic will go down as the biggest and costliest mistake – both in lives and the economy – in our history. It didn’t have to happen. Locking down the country was based on a theory, not science and it’s proven to be deadly. Keeping certain businesses from opening 6-7 months down the road is political, not scientific.

Study: Lockdowns have no impact on COVID-19 deaths

Horowitz: Comparing Europe to the US, the evidence is clear: Lockdowns don’t work

Lockdowns never again: Sweden was right, and we were wrong – “Unlike so many other countries, “Sweden never went into complete lockdown,” Dr. Rushworth writes. Non-essential businesses remained open, people continued frequenting restaurants, the kids stayed in school, and “very few people have bothered with face masks.”

“Basically, Sweden did the exact opposite of what most Americans tragically still believe are the necessary requirements to reach the outcome that Sweden has achieved.

“He argues what should now be obvious to any rational, thinking person, which is that “the size of the response in most of the world (not including Sweden) has been totally disproportionate to the threat.”

All those who could not be with a loved one dying, attend their funeral, no school prom, no sports, Americans going hungry because their business or job was/is considered ‘non-essential’ – all because of ignorance and for political gain still going on.

Ron Paul: The Case For Lockdowns, Masks, School Closures, ‘Distancing’ Has Just Collapsed – “It turns out that people develop lasting T-cell immunities, that patients have been successfully treated with T-cells from asymptomatic test-positive cases, and that the virus rarely spreads outside the family setting. What are the authoritarians going to do when it is no longer possible to keep this information hidden?”

Career white collar criminal, Joe Biden, has come out and said he will shut down the country again if scientists tell him it must be done.

Social distancing as I covered in my column, has NO science behind it, yet all across this country to this day, employers and people demand everyone practice nonsense. Schools are reopening with absurd “precautions” like social distancing. Parents: Where is your resistance to this conditioning of your child? As a substitute teacher whose done cafeteria duty I can tell you lunch time is a very important social time for kids. Out of the classroom, sharing and having some fun between classes. Go after your school superintendent and board.

Parents are terrified their child will come down with COVID-19 and schools districts are terrified of lawsuits. Yes, thousands of kids are testing positive which is to be expected – just like when they get the flu. But, herd immunity means just that and with the exception of children and teens who have respiratory problems or serious underlying medical issues, their immune systems fight off the virus. Wearing a mask LOWERS the immune system making them vulnerable to the virus.

I attended our substitute teacher orientation a week ago. K-3rd grade, no masks. 4-th – high school mandatory masks. Child abuse. All teachers including subs must wear a mask therefore, I am still unable to work as I will not ruin my health because of their fear based on lies and propaganda. Children burn oxygen. Blocking their ability to breathe, getting the amount of oxygen they absolutely need, inhaling their own carbon dioxide, getting nose infections and gum problems isn’t keeping them safe, it’s torturing them.

7 randomized controlled trials show masks don’t stop infection… but let’s mandate them anyways!

Exposing the maskerade: The questions every American should be asking about indefinite mask mandates – Ask these to your tyrannical elected officials from city council, county commissioners, mayors and governors. All you’ll get is crickets or the official BS narrative.

Utah governor: Students who don’t wear masks can be charged with a crime – Unfortunately, Utah does not have any recall provisions.

Another jackass in public office. Georgia lawmaker creates COVID-19 whistleblower email

Tulsa residents sue city leaders over mandatory mask mandate – “A group of business owners and doctors based in Tulsa, Oklahoma announced a lawsuit against the city’s mayor, city council and the head of its Health Department. The suit seeks the immediate repeal of mask mandates, which the plaintiffs said are harming the health of the city’s residents.”

WE meaning all of us MUST do everything we can to educate our fellow Americans about how they’ve been manipulated. And while this strain of coronavirus is deadly serious, every single individual who gets it is NOT going to die. Survival rate is about 98.4%.

How? First, write a snail mail letter to your governor, your state rep and senator demanding, as I covered in my column, COVID-19: Lies & More Damnable Lies (If you missed it, please read it because it contains information you may not have seen.), a task force to do a forensic analysis of cases in your state; see column above.

IF the virus hangs around through the upcoming influenza season, it will be another mess just like we’ve lived through. We have to get accurate numbers of who actually died from the virus, who passed because of serious pre-existing conditions& the virus, how many died in nursing homes in your state.

Once that information is compiled, it must be released to the general public in order for Americans to see the truth. We know the cases counted has been nothing short of fraud. One person tested 2-3 times is counted as a new case. Individual killed on motorcycle classified as COVID-19 death. One woman had her mother’s body exhumed. Death certificate said COVID-19, but an independent autopsy showed her mother never had the virus. Too many to list; my columns are full of examples.

Write the letter and have everyone you know sign it and then send it off to the aforementioned. Circulate the letter at church and among friends, groups and family. That way only one letter but it’s signed by dozens if not hundreds of people.

The FDA cannot tell a doctor what treatment or medications a doctor prescribes for their patients. Pharmacies that refuse to fill a prescription should be sued by doctors. I covered various court rulings in my column: Do MD’s Need FDA Approval to Prescribe COVID-19 Treatments Like Hydroxychloroquine?

How many thousands have died because the media, Fauci, the CDC and other money grubbers have saturated this country with grotesque propaganda that Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work or save lives? They’ve tried to censor the truth about that drug because there’s no money in it for them or the pharmaceutical companies all racing to develop another deadly cocktail called a vaccine.

NEW Study Shows HYDR0XYCHL0R0QUlNE Cuts COVID Death Rate In Half

STUNNING PROOF That HCQ Could Have Saved Tens of Thousands of Lives in the US from Coronavirus — Jail Fauci

This is a long read, but very important: How a False COVID-19 Narrative Was Created & Sustained for Six Months

“After massive attention to the banning of the videos posted by the physician group ‘America’s Frontline Physicians’ and its website, you make intense efforts to discredit the physicians involved.

MedPageToday claimed it “could find no evidence that any of the speakers worked in hospitals with significant numbers of COVID-19 patients.” But the doctors claimed they used the drug early and prevented hospitalizations and deaths. With over 4.4 million Americans diagnosed with Covid, what doctor hasn’t seen a Covid patient?

“USAT headlined: ‘America’s Frontline Doctors’ may be real doctors, but experts say they don’t know what they’re talking about.

“You have USA Today review and publish detailed information on the licenses, practice locations and malpractice histories of the doctors who spoke out. USAT reporters claim these doctors are not experts and lack knowledge about the use of HCQ in Covid-19, despite the fact that most work in primary care, urgent care or emergency medicine and report using the drug for Covid. Yet no one asks how many years ago ‘expert’ Fauci last treated a patient? Expert Birx’ medical license expired in 2014, so she hasn’t treated a Covid patient either.”

Newspaper hacks, er, reporters, know nothing anchors on CNN – they all know more than those doctors!

Yale Prof: Hydroxychloroquine Haters Spewing ‘Misleading And Toxic Disinformation’

Scott Jensen is not only a state senator, he’s a doctor. He dared go on FOX and questioned the fraud over how COVID-19 is being used for every death even when the individual did not have the virus. For that, a few complaints were filed against him so the state medical board went after him. Those complaints were dismissed.

State Sen. Scott Jensen is not running again — and he has a lot to say about the Legislature: ‘This is a really bizarre place’ –“In an interview, Jensen sounds off on partisanship, the corrosive effects of power — and the dumb ways decisions are often made at the Minnesota Legislature.”

Below are videos and documentaries we need to get people watching. Yes, there’s been what seems like a thousand videos since this nightmare began, but the ones listed below I feel are critical. We need to get as many mayors, state reps, senators as well as your city council and county board of stupidvisors, school boards and superintendents as possible to watch these videos and documentaries. People know elected officials just like I know the mayor here in my city.

The only way to bring back America is through truth and reject propaganda like ‘the new normal’. By getting this truth out there, the outrage will grow. States that have recall will see more elected officials thrown out of office who’ve been absolute tyrants. Before the American people – like the veteran mentioned earlier – feel they have no choice but to revolt and if it becomes violent, well, I pray not.

A court has ruled that Connecticut’s governor and public health commissioner have broad authority to force residents into involuntary medical quarantines

If you live in California get involved in recalling your governor now before the deadline; see here. Yes, it can be done and we did it (I lived in California then) back in 2003. We recalled DemoRat governor, Gray Davis, only the second time in history a sitting governor has been thrown out of office via recall. The gov of N. Dakota was recalled in 1921.

This will show elected officials YOU know the truth and will not stand for another lockdown or partial lockdown or wearing a face mask the rest of your life. Or, you still have a job, wearing this all day – just like we use for doggies after surgery called ‘The Cone of Shame’ ordered by the Gov of Maine is beyond absurd. Cone or no paycheck for you.Submission, humiliation – changing Americans into little better than cattle.

Please make this column go viral. Post to social media, send link out on Twitter – until they censor you. We must stop this tyranny or live with it for years to come. Think about that. I do and it makes me sick to my soul.

If the Chinese Communist Party lets loose another virus and again doesn’t tell the world for months, should we not be mentally prepared to respond sanely instead of the panic we’ve seen and fear hammered into American homes non-stop for months? That’s why these videos are so important so please help me in getting the truth spread far and wide because in the truth lies the path to getting rid of the fear and in the future refuse to get on your knees. Stand and fight back.

Watch:

Before you watch the documentary, I highly recommend you read these 11 pages of notes as they are important: PLANDEMICII: INDOCTORNATION

PlandemicIndoctornation World Premiere, August 18, 2020 – Documentary

Americans Frontline Doctors Press Conference in Washington, DC, 17 million views after 8 hours on Facebook was then banned by Facebook, You Tube, Twitter, Google and ignored by all MSM. Several of those highly qualified, experienced doctors have been viciously smeared relentlessly on MSM Internet sites. Reprehensible.

Watch the video of the presser embedded below.

Facebook, Google/YouTube, Twitter Censor Viral Video of Doctors’ Capitol Hill Coronavirus Press Conference

Dr. Simone, a board- certified physician in the ER for 20 years was immediately fired because she was part of that press conference. Told she was an embarrassment. She did appear on Tucker Carlson so at least a few million more people saw what’s going on.

Emergency Room Dr. Simone Gold Fired from Hospital After Attending White Coat Summit — Says She Has Hired Lin Wood to Represent Her (VIDEO)

As COVID-1984 Accelerates Bill Gates Blames ‘Freedom’ for Spread of the Virus

640 DOCTORS, CV19 IS A GLOBAL SCAM – transcript below video

This is a transcript with updates. It’s only six pages so please read. “We can actually see, and we will be able to provide comprehensive proof together in this committee of inquiry,that we do not have the plague or the killer virus. That is good news! But we really must ask ourselves: Why is it the way [it is]? Why are these measures in place? Who benefits?”

Not the people of the world.

[I hope you can listen to my Devvy’s Commentary audio recordings; here on front page of NWVs. I will be doing them on a regular basis so if you’re signed up for free email alerts from NWVs, you’ll get notification when one is published.]

