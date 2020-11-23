Devvy Kidd, November 23, 2020

APPENDIX PUSH BACK

I am your neighbor here in Big Spring, Texas. I’ve also been a constitutional activist and investigative journalist for 30 years. I deal in truth, not propaganda or political spin. I don’t ask you to believe me, it’s up to everyone to verify which is why I have put together this information for you. What’s being done to this country regarding COVID-19 is criminal.

Do you want the truth about COVID-19, masks and the tests being used to detect this virus? Do you believe the media which screamed Russia, Russia, Russia! for two years only for that manufactured lie to fizzle is giving you the truth?

Back in 2009, CBS award winning investigative correspondent, Cheryl Attkissondid an investigation into the H1N1 ‘swine flu’ “crisis” and discovered most Americans never even had it. CBS published her phenomenal reporting on their web site but killed the story for TV.She no longer works for that “news” network. Do you know courts have ruled media are allowed to lie to you? That is a fact.

Do you know the gold-standard test being used for the past nine months does NOT detect this virus? Do you know Dr. Anthony Fauci was being investigated by the FBI for criminal acts, but in 2013 that investigation was killed by dirty cop, fired former Director of the FBI, James Comey? Do you know the CDC has been unable to isolate this COVID-19 virus?

I urge you to take the time, for you, your family, friends and our country, and follow up on the factual articles and columns below. Just use a search engine with the title, author and web site. There are hundreds of articles and columns all censored by the MSM and the big tech “Gods of the Universe”; too many to list here.

Begin with, Using Propaganda & Pseudo-Science for New Lockdowns Must Be Stopped, Devvy Kidd, NewsWithViews.com

Is Dr. Anthony Fauci Guilty of Negligent Homicide? By Kelleigh Nelson, NewsWithViews.com – In 2009, Fauci and other scientists did a huge analysis of the 1918 Spanish Flu which allegedly killed 20million people. “They discovered that most of the victims of the Spanish Flu didn’t die from the Spanish Flu. They died from bacterial pneumonia. And the bacterial pneumonia was caused by…. wait for it, wait for it…. wearing masks.”

German Neurologist Says Masks Cause Oxygen Deprivation and Permanent Brain Damage, Especially in Children, https://needtoknow.news/2020/11 – Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson MD, PhD is a Consultant Neurologist and Neurophysiologist with a PhD in Pharmacology

Real effective, eh? CDC Report: 70.6% of COVID Patients Always Wore a Mask, Dr. Joseph Mercola, articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/10/27

Cambridge virologist: Lockdowns and masks are ‘greatest hoax ever’– ‘Utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians’, Art Moore, wnd.com

SCIENCE FAIL: Portuguese court rules PCR tests are unreliable, unlawful “evidence” of alleged Covid-19 infections, Ethan Huff, Naturalnews.com

Top Pathologist Claims Coronavirus is “The Greatest Hoax Ever Perpetrated on an Unsuspecting Public”, Paul Joseph Watson, theburningplatform.com (Dr. Hodkinson is also a virologist who owns a company that manufacturers PCR testing kits.)

International Class Action Lawsuits Against Corona PCR Test Manufacturers, Devvy Kidd, NewsWithViews.com

The Corona Simulation Machine: Why the Inventor of the “Corona Test” Would Have Warned Us Not To Use It To Detect A Virus, Ceilia Farber, uncoverdc.com

Great Barrington Declaration, gbdeclaration.org (Tens of thousands of medical professionals against lockdowns.)

Dr. Scott Atlas demolishes Joe Biden’s COVID lockdown claim -11,000 epidemiologists, scientists back White House adviser, WND Staff, wnd.com

Why COVID-19 Testing Is a Tragic Waste, Dr. Joseph Mercola, lewrockwell.com

Smoking gun: Fauci states COVID test has fatal flaw; confession from the “beloved” expert of experts, Jon Rappoport, blog.nomorefakenews.com

FDA warns of false positive results from rapid COVID-19 diagnostics after nursing homes found some antigen tests incorrectly say people have coronavirus up to 60% of the time, by Natalie Rahhal

The Smoking Gun: Where is the coronavirus? The CDC says it isn’t available, Jon Rappoport, blog.nomorefakenews.com

COVID: The Virus That Isn’t There: The Root Fraud Exposed, lewrockwell.com

WTH? — CDC Lists 26,557 Heart Attacks as COVID Deaths, Lists 7,919 Accidents and Poisonings as COVID Deaths, JinHoft, thegatewaypundit.com

World Doctors Alliance, worlddoctorsalliance.com – “…alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter..with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures…”

Won’t you do your part by making copies of this flyer and hand it out wherever legal? Family, friends, employers, employees, your doctor and state representative, your governor, State Attorney General, school board, city council and county commissioners? We must stop the destruction of this country before we go over the cliff.

