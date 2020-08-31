By: Devvy

Vaccines have been controversial for many decades. Anyone and I mean anyone from well informed citizens, pediatricians to scientists – anyone who even questions the efficacy or safety of vaccines is branded an ‘anti-vaxxer’ conspiracy nut.

Well, that’s gotten quite old so now the vax manufacturers and the prostitute MSM are using “you’re selfish if you don’t get the vaccine”. Why even the uber liberal TV show, Law & Order did an episode on a woman who didn’t vaccinate her child. Another child came down with, I forget, measles or something and died. Could be the vaccinated child died of complications from the jab. Anyway, the mother and the coppers blamed it on the first mother who didn’t vaccinate her child. Shame, shame!

‘Shame’ and ‘guilt’ campaign planned to coerce COVID-19 vaccination: “First, there’s ‘no guarantee’ a COVID-19 vaccine will work and second, it could ‘backfire,’ strengthening the virus, CCHF said.”

The truth is no vaccine is 100% safe and corporations who manufacture them don’t give a damn about you or your child. It’s all about money – BIG money. Coronavirus ‘disappearing’ so fast Oxford vaccine has ‘only 50% chance of working’– “We’re in the bizarre position of wanting COVID to stay, at least for a little while.”

The race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 is fierce because it means tens and tens of billions of dollars in revenue. And, for what?

SHOCK REPORT: This Week CDC Quietly Updated COVID-19 Numbers – Only 9,210 Americans Died From COVID-19 Alone – Rest Had Different Other Serious Illnesses

The rough number right now is 73,733 poor souls died in nursing homes – a place where elderly people are because they have serious health issues and can no longer live at home or in assisted living.

This column was a month long in the making. I had 345 articles and videos saved. Over the weeks I went through them one by one; some videos were basically junk so those were easy to toss. There is a tremendous amount of information in this column. Don’t be overwhelmed.

I’m doing it this way to give you as much credible information and data all in one place. We are talking about a shot that can destroy your child and you. I hope Americans who want the truth vs the slags out there glued to their phones, too busy, too drunk, too hopped up on drugs or so brain washed to even question what’s in a vaccine shot, will take the time to go through each article and watch every video.

Now, some videos are an hour to an hour and a half. Some, 15-20 minutes. But, the content is well worth the time as are the articles. No duplicates, all important. Just book mark this column and start working your way through the links when it’s quiet in the evening, over lunch if you work at home. Please find the time.Despite all the hype, they probably won’t roll out a vaccine until January or longer.

How many times have we heard pro-baby killers scream, “It’s my body” or “Keep the government out of my body”? Ad nauseum. Yet, I’m sure a majority of those individuals will have no problem getting a jab in the arm for the COVID-19 vaccine without concern for what’s in it.

As I have written before, in my life I’ve only had only 3 vaccines as a child, not an infant or toddler. Mother says 5, 6 years old. No flu shot, no other shots or vaccines to this day. I am so grateful I only allowed my daughter to have the same three; she was born in 1975. In the 1980’s children were given 23 doses for 7 vaccines by age 6! Today it’s 69 doses for 16 vaccines! – many of which are given to infants as young as two months old! My, God, how could any mother allow such a thing?

Well, in one of the videos you’ll see a mom, a psychiatrist, who trusted her doctor and the vaccine. Her two-month old baby died shortly after being given the jabs. I wanted to cry watching her pain. Looking at that beautiful baby now dead. Heart wrenching.

State legislatures are the culprits for passing mandatory vaccine bills signed by ignorant, equally culpable governors for children to attend school. In a pig’s ear would I stand by and cave in to their “law” forcing me to hurt, maim or kill my own child.

Compare how healthy America’s children were prior to 1980 who only received 2-3 vaccines. Despite the continuing rise in autism, vaccine manufacturers, ignorant elected public officials and the even dumber and lazy MSM say vaccines have nothing to do with it.

What has to be done and it’s too late this election cycle, is for parents across this country to take a stand and not back down. You send your governor, state rep and senator a snail mail letter signed by as many people as possible.

Inform them if they voted for mandatory vaccine bills you will work day and night to see they are defeated in 2022. What I would like to see are class action lawsuits across the country representing not just children but adults alike sue the state for putting their health and lives at risk. I’m not a lawyer and I know there are immunity laws for elected public “servants”, but I’m sure good lawyers out there know the law.

What needs to be done all across this country is thousands of mothers and fathers outside your state capitol for rallies demanding mandatory vaccine laws be rescinded. No, that’s not irresponsible. If a parent wants to vaccinate their child, fine. Hopefully they will have taken the time to educate themselves about vaccines. He who yells the loudest gets heard.

Taking it to the Streets—Peaceful Protest in Albany As NYSBA Walks Back COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Recommendation

And please get this out on all social media. It will save lives and keep potentially thousands, if not more Americans from being harmed by vaccines or more dead babies.

Once you work your way through the links, videos and articles, there’s no way anyone can dispute the fact not all vaccines are safe and shoving all those jabs into kids is what’s irresponsible. And, this rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine goes beyond reckless. I will NOT be a guinea pig for corporate profits or a population drowning in fear over this coronavirus.

Back in February 2007, our then governor, Ricky Perry signed an EO which would force young females up to age 18 to get the HPV vaccine (3 doses) manufactured by Merck who donated to Ricky’s campaigns. Known as Gardasil, that vaccine has killed and maimed thousands of young women in many countries including ours. Gardasil should have been taken off the market over a decade ago.

That EO caused a firestorm here in Texas. The legislature wasn’t even consulted before Perry signed the EO. Perry yields on HPV vaccines, chides lawmakers

“But the author of the bill overturning Perry’s order, Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, said it’s much better to allow parents to decide what’s best for their daughters.

“This drug has not been properly studied to know the impact on 11-year-olds and what the long-term impact might be on those young girls’ fertility,” Bonnen said.” Parents then had an opt out. For more information on that here in Texas, click here.

Texas Vaccination Exemption Information

This is a must read: Six of 10 Vaccines Studied Increase Mortality

“On average, 1 in 43,478 women will die from cervical cancer. If 2.3% of girls develop an autoimmune disease from Gardasil, then that translates into 1,000 per 43,500. Even if a 1 in 43,478 chance of dying from cancer is eliminated (which there is absolutely no proof of), girls and young women trade that risk elimination for a much larger 1 in 43 chance of getting an autoimmune disease from the vaccine.”

And yet, our legislature continues to force vaccines on school children through the Texas Dept of State Health Services: Texas mandates vaccines for all kids in public school, even if learning online – You see, more and more parents are opting out their children getting vaccines with good reason. If you child gets the measles like I did, you stay home, get over it and then back to school.

Problem is today, schools are baby sitters for sick students in a household with two working parents. Child care is expensive so they send their sick child to school. I covered this in one of my columns about a jr high student. I was a substitue for the day. That poor kid had the whooping cough, no question so I sent him to the office so a parent could come and take him home where he belonged.

Same draconian demands for you: No jab, no job? NEJM says everyone needs to be vaccinated for coronavirus in order to go to work – I also think a few class action lawsuits against bigger employers will send a clear message to company’s who demand in exchange for employment, you have to harm your health. Just like wearing a mask.

Dentists declare ‘mask mouth’ a new phenomenon as they see an explosion in patients suffering from tooth decay and gum disease after wearing face coverings: “Two top dentists in New York City say mask-wearing makes people breathe through their nose and subsequently causes their mouth to dry out. This results in a decrease of saliva in the mouth, which works to neutralize acid and prevent tooth decay and gum disease. ‘Gum disease will eventually lead to strokes and an increased risk of heart attacks,’ one dentist claims, saying the long-term effects can be serious.”

The majority of Americans have no idea what’s in those vaccines and that’s exactly what politicians and vaccine manufacturers are counting on. However, what they didn’t count on is the Internet and so over time, millions of Americans have been learning the truth and are saying NO.

Back in 2015, I wrote this column, Polio Vaccine, Cancer and Dr. Mary’s Monkey. I cover another issue, so scroll down close to halfway where it begins about what’s inside vaccines. It is well worth your time. Book at Amazon.

Number of Americans who plan to get vaccinated falls to 42% — a new low

READ: There’s almost no chance a vaccine for COVID-19 will work at all, warns scientist

Without doubt some vaccines have been life savers for billions of people. Eventually the polio vaccine became safe – for most:The tainted polio vaccine that sickened and fatally paralyzed children in 1955 – In that article, Bernice E. Eddy, is mentioned. She is the woman murdered covered in Dr. Mary’s Monkey.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Videos:

The Greater Good – Real Stories of Vaccine Injury – Will you or your child be next?

Dr. Judy Mikovits says 50 million will die in U.S. from COVID Vaccine – Dr. Sherry Tenpenny Agrees

9 partdocu-series – I couldn’t find episode 7.

The Truth About Vaccines Docu-series – Episode 1

The Truth About Vaccines: Episode 2 | What’s in Vaccines? Are They Effective? And, What About Polio?

The Truth About Vaccines Docu-Series Episode 3 Vaccinating For The Greater Good!

The Truth About Vaccines – Episode 4 – Exploring the Flu Vaccine

The Truth About Vaccines Docu Series Episode 5 – HPV and Hepatitis B Vaccines

The Truth About Vaccines Docu series Episode 6

The Truth About Vaccines Docu Series Episode 8

The Truth About Vaccines Docu-Series: Episode 9

New Genetically Engineered Covid Vaccine FACTS – Dr Carrie Madej’s Warning on 2020 Covid Vaccine

Jon Rappaport from NoMoreFakeNews airs dirty secrets of the vaccine industry

“Everyone Should Know This Before It’s Too Late” – We are all In trouble

The Pseudoscience Of Vaccines – Big Pharma’s Final Solution

The COVID Vaccine’s Dirty Secret

Bill Gates: The Making Of A Monster

This web site has a lot of videos dealing with issues like fluoride, water and much more. I have not watched them.

Articles:

Doctors lay out plan to ‘punish’ people who refuse coronavirus vaccine: ‘There is no alternative’ – ‘Simply put, getting vaccinated is going to be our patriotic duty,’ and America should consider making it difficult for the unvaccinated to participate in society, three doctors wrote.”

Read the Fine Print, Part Two—Nearly 400 Adverse Reactions Listed in Vaccine Package Inserts

Bill Gates: “We Don’t Know If These Vaccines Will Work… To Avoid Deaths Or Transmission”

COVID-19: The Spearpoint for Rolling Out a “New Era” of High-Risk, Genetically Engineered Vaccines

Moderna COVID Vaccine Trial Sees 20% “Serious” Injury Rate as U.S. Invests BILLIONS More on Experimental COVID Vaccines

CHD Will Sue the University of California Over Mandatory Flu Vaccine Policy:

“Dr. Janet Napolitano says mandatory flu shots will “lessen the chance of being infected with COVID.” However, prevailing research suggests that flu vaccines actually raise the risk from coronavirus infection.

“A January 2020 US Pentagon study (Wolff 2020) found that the flu shot INCREASES the risks from coronavirus by 36%. “Receiving influenza vaccination may increase the risk of other respiratory viruses, a phenomenon known as “virus interference…’vaccine derived’ virus interference was significantly associated with coronavirus…”

“Many other studies suggest the increased risk of viral respiratory infections, including coronavirus, following vaccination for influenza.”

The Impact of Vaccines on Mortality Decline Since 1900—According to Published Science

Infant vaccination rates plummeted during the lock down, so why did INFANT mortality rates also plummet to historic lows?

Big Tech is making sure people don’t hear about the deadly downsides of vaccines

Can You Handle the Truth About Vaccines?

Say Her Name: Vaccine Victim Hannah Poling

Dr. Fauci and the NIH’s History in Experimenting on Foster Children and Using Aborted Fetal Tissue to Develop an HIV Vaccine

Dangerous nano-particles contaminating many vaccines: groundbreaking study

Coronavirus Gives a Dangerous Boost to DARPA’s Darkest Agenda

Storing medical information below the skin’s surface–“ Specialized dye, delivered along with a vaccine, could enable “on-patient” storage of vaccination history.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Responds to Bill Gates’ Statements on a Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccine:

“The implication is this: when a new vaccine is invented then mass produced, it will not necessarily be mandatory, but everything else in your life, such as work, school, community, and sociality, will all become privileges granted by the state under the condition that you take the new vaccine.”

That is not freedom and liberty it’s totalitarianism. Oh, and by the way, here’s a little more population reduction targeting black people from the article above: “In fact, two French doctors recently explained on live TV why Africans would make the best test subjects for a vaccine.” It doesn’t say why Africans would make the ‘best test subjects.’

Is Mandatory Vaccination Legal in Time of Epidemic? – “Furthermore, it is immaterial whether or not the vaccine is actually effective, so long as it is the belief of state authorities that the mandatory vaccine will promote common welfare and is a reasonable and proper exercise of the police power [6].” So if a vaccine is not effective why should we be forced to take it? I don’t call that reasonable.

On this day, the Supreme Court rules on vaccines and public health

Navigating Vaccine Exemption in the Military

Scientist with 4 Degrees from MIT Warns ‘Deep State’ Using Coronavirus Fear-Mongering To Suppress Dissent

COVID Advances New World Order — The Empire of Billionaires

Trump says coronavirus vaccine will be voluntary: ‘Not everyone is going to want to get it’ –States pass their own laws to maim or kill us.

Chicago Health Commissioner Tells Public a Mass Vaccination Campaign is Underway, ‘We’ve Already Bought the Syringes’

Virginia Plans Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations For All Residents

Letter to WV Legislators—The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is likely to make more people sick than COVID-19

Inflammatory Syndrome Affecting Children: Kawasaki Disease, COVID-19 . . . or Something Else?

Sexual deviants (LBGTQ) upset over this: Christian group opposes coronavirus vaccine research because it used aborted fetal tissue – “They say Christians will refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus because of their “religious convictions.” Can’t have that.

The thought of using cells from an innocent little baby with a beating heart silenced by murder is beyond heinous.

Oxford University and AstraZeneca Making Coronavirus Vaccine Using Cells From Aborted Babies

Dr. Theresa Deisher on the use of Aborted Fetal Tissue in Vaccines: Babies are Born at 5-6 Months Old Alive with Beating Hearts and No Anesthesia

“One of the more interesting questions Mr. Kennedy asked Dr. Deisher was why the manufacturers of vaccines switched from exclusively using animal tissue to culture viruses for vaccines, to start using aborted fetal tissue some years back.

“Dr. Deisher’s reply was that the industry was getting a lot of pressure from the animal rights movement to stop using animals for experimentation.

“Mr. Kennedy was shocked, and stated: “It’s kind of weird to think that the animal rights activists have more clout with the vaccine companies than do the anti-abortion activists.

“Dr. Deisher replied: “They do. And you know what’s really alarming is the lack of outcry over human babies born alive at five to six months old so that their hearts can be obtained beating. And they have to be beating to be used in the research that’s being done.

“If the heart has stopped beating, it’s not useful. You cannot use it.And so these babies are delivered alive, and their hearts cut out without anesthesia.”

Abortion is murder. They are monsters.

Aluminum is a key ingredient in MANY vaccines: Here’s why it’s so dangerous

COVID Vaccine: What Else Could They Put in the Shot?

Big Pharma And Microsoft Are Teaming Up In Something Called The ‘ID2020 Alliance’ That Will Combine Vaccinations With Implantable Microchips To Create Your Digital ID

Why you shouldn’t believe anything the government says about vaccines and viruses

“SCANDAL ONE: In 2013, Dr. Peter Doshi, writing in the online BMJ (British Medical Journal), revealed this monstrosity.

“As Doshi states, every year, hundreds of thousands of respiratory samples are taken from flu patients in the US and tested in labs. Here is the kicker: only a small percentage of these samples show the presence of a flu virus.

“This means: most of the people in America who are diagnosed by doctors with the flu have no flu virus in their bodies.So they don’t have the flu.”

Dirty like Fauci: CDC Director Robert Redfield: the letter that should have destroyed his career

Do you want your children to be tracked? An Invisible Quantum Dot ‘Tattoo’ Could Be Used to ID Vaccinated Kids

Do you want to be one of their guinea pigs? If so many died from COVID-19 who had underlying medical conditions, think what could happen with a vaccine rushed through in record time? Volunteer Describes His Serious Reaction in Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

The Vaccine From Hell

Obese people are 48% more likely to die of Covid-19 and a vaccine may not work as well on them because their immune systems are weaker, scientists warn

Obesity can increase coronavirus-related death risk by almost 50%, report says – Individuals with obesity were more likely to be hospitalized and admitted to the ICU

Big Pharma achieves total legal immunity for coronavirus vaccines; even as vaccine injections will be FORCED onto billions of people, potentially killing tens of millions

How The Race For A COVID-19 Vaccine Could Go Horribly Wrong For The Market

’60 Minutes’ – Swine Flu 1976 Vaccine Warning

Lessons From 1976 Swine Flu: ‘Scores’ Dead After 46 Million Vaccinated Unnecessarily, Bait & Switch Pulled on Vaccine Wavers

Henry Kissinger & Bill Gates Call For Mass Vaccination & Global Governance

Was Henry Kissinger a Soviet Spy?

The Top 10 Most Inhuman Henry Kissinger Quotes

Resources:

Book if you can find a copy: Murder by Injection – The Story of the Medical Conspiracy Against America

Vaccination Liberation Army

Children’s Health Defense