By: Devvy

The lives of Americans continue to be destroyed over COVID-19. Our freedom and liberties have been under constant, non-stop assault by governors, mayors and non-elected officials for a whole year next month.

A COVID-19 vaccine has and is being touted as the only way to stop the spread. On Friday, Sean Hannity was on his vaccine promotion kick, again. I switched to music. At the bottom of this column are new items in case you missed them.

I can’t stress strongly enough: Before you get a COVID-19 experimental vaccine, you need to get facts about the number of deaths and severe reactions already recorded. Safe is not a word to be associated with this COVID-19 experimental vaccine regardless of who manufactured it.

This column is about science. You know, science – the god for Democrats when it comes to destroying this country over COVID-19. For the past year, governors, mayors and state health “experts” have all relied on one of the most despicable characters one can imagine: Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Eventually, people caught on to Fauci’s lying and flip flopping more than Mitt Romney. What a con job he’s pulled on this country with the help of the DNC’s MSM who managed to scare the hell out of this country to the extent, even one year later, mind washed fools actually threaten people for not wearing a useless mask. White House-Promoted Doctor On Floridians Who Don’t Wear Masks: ‘Let ‘Em Die’

Eventually as the lies piled up about the number of cases and deaths, some governors and mayors finally ignored Fauci, the liars at the CDC and opened their states. Too late for tens of millions of Americans. Here in Texas, our fool governor, Greg Abbott [R], is responsible for 10,000 businesses closed for good.

Governors, mayors and state health “experts” have refused to listen to any epidemiologists, virologists, doctors or infectious disease experts with decades of experience here in the U.S. or who practice in foreign countries. Experts with resumes that make Fauci look like an amateur. Resumes that make scrarf queen and thankfully gone, Dr. Deborah Birx, look like an amateur. Why is that? Why were their voices censored early on by the DNC’s MSM, print, electronic and evil tech giants like Google, Facebook, Twitter and others?

We’re not talking about hanging chads on a ballot or a ballot with a postmark that’s not easy to read, we’re talking about science. Well settled science . Why were epidemiologists with decades of experience referring to COVID-19 as a flu early last year? “There are no indications that this flu is fundamentally different from any other flu“.

Why has the annual Influenza flu season been cancelled this year? $$ and lots of it. COVID-19 has been a cash cow for Communist China. The tens of millions of masks worn since February last year – nearly 100% made by slave labor in Communist China.

4-Year-Old Almost Dies due to Lung Infection Caused by Prolonged Mask Wearing – Doctor Rants “How Many Children Must Die?” – Watch that video. German Neurologist On Face Masks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’

A cash cow for hospitals, manufacturers of the scientifically worthless PCR test kits. Big box stores like Walmart, Target. Amazon a big winner. Mon & pop businesses closed for good. Vaccine manufacturers, makers of treatments like Hydroxychloroquine (who will make even more money now that gods at the FDA and MSM media suddenly approve of it)along with Remdesivir, Ivermectin and others.

At the risk of repeating myself, you cannot solve a problem until to find out how it started. In this case – and believe me, all this was new territory to research – scientists had to first identify this alleged virus. By identify, I mean strict scientific protocols must be followed.

Months ago, I cited research by Jon Rappoport (no lightweight in the field of investigative journalism) who focused on whether or not this SARS-CoV-2 exists. How could it not? ‘People are dying from it.’ PCR tests prove someone has it! No, a PCR test does not test for that alleged virus. The best analogy would be a doctor telling his patient he’s going to have him tested for diabetes but then tells the patient the test doesn’t actually test for diabetes.

I am fully cognizant this column will upset people. It upset the hell out of me once I started reading about viruses and how they are scientifically detected. How not just Americans, but humans around the globe have been lied to. It has sickened me to my soul for months.

Tens of millions of Americans clobbered over this sudden ‘novel’ coronavirus. NYC has $1 billion in owed rent from Americans driven into a financial hole most will never fully recover. I’ve been beyond angry seeing the death and destruction from lockdowns and all that’s gone on for nearly a year.

My mother passed away January 30th. No, not from the alleged SARS-CoV-2, even though while she was in the hospital, they wanted to give her a flu shot and the vaccine. Since I was her ‘attorney-in-fact’ for her Medical Power of Attorney, I told them absolutely not.

For a week before she passed away, which was touch and go heart breaking, I was re-reading, cross checking and going back over the information below. Between worrying about mother and making certain the source information below is accurate, I tell you, I felt like I had a 2,000- pound boulder on my shoulders. Life can be brutal but one must face it with determination and the will to see things through.

Over the past eight months or so it’s been extremely difficult getting a terrorized population to do any research or even just exercise common sense. I know you know, the bigger the lie, the easier it is to sell it.

Neither the CDC or health experts for 40 governments have ever identified SARS-CoV-2. This is a scientific fact – not conjecture, not a guess, not speculation and not a conspiracy theory. Oh, they’ve all tried to massage the lie but they cannot.

Yes, I know. The first question is: how can this be? I mean scientists all over the world have “studied” this new novel coronavirus. In labs! How could they study something that hasn’t been identified? Because they assumed the sample given by the CDC was purified, isolated particles.

I hope Americans take the time to read the4 links below for the package I’ve put together. Most won’t because they simply cannot even begin to accept what’s been done to this country is based on a lie. I had to take the time to read – not just the lead headline – but I went through all the links and footnotes in the last two exhibits. I didn’t do it all at once but it still took a week of reading, hours at a time.

Think it hasn’t been difficult for me doing all this research? I can’t make anyone take the time but I hope you will and assist in getting the truth to friends, family and most importantly, push for an investigation as I describe below.

My heart bleeds for the tens of millions of Americans destroyed economically and too many emotionally. For children around the world tortured by forcing them to wear a face mask. Kids missing out on things like prom night, sports – those things important to kids and teens, not mention the failed experiment of virtual teaching. Oh, boy, I can tell you some stories about how kids learned to cheat big time. Loved ones passing from the alleged virus all alone. Elderly loved ones who would rather be dead than isolated one more hour. The extent of the carnage from this “pandemic” is beyond words.

One of the first questions people ask is: Why then are all these people dying? What are they dying from? Jon Rappoport explains it very well here.

Today I will be making this information available at our monthly Howard County GOP Club. I want them to study it and hopefully, on our letterhead, request an investigation by the Public Health Committee at our state legislature in Austin, TX. Why a state legislature committee?

Because you will run into a brick wall as I did yesterday, speaking with a relative who votes every two years and that’s the end of any involvement or interest in saving this country. I asked this question: Are you going to take a vaccine? A: Yes. I’m in a high-risk category so I have to. Q: What if you didn’t have to? A: Oh, here we go again. (This relative has Type 2 diabetes and several other health issues.) My response: The CDC and 40 foreign government health agencies have never isolated this COVID-19 virus. In the world of science – I then got cut off.

It was the usual: I love you, you are family, but I don’t want to hear it. I don’t want to hear your stuff. My good friend works at _____ (a world renown research lab) and they’re doing the testing. I jumped in: Testing what? A computer-generated model? Cut off again. I am not going to talk about it. My doctor says I need the vaccine, I don’t want to hear about your stuff, okay? We then went on to safer ground about the weather and the Super Bowl. My stuff?

That’s exactly why we have to put this right in front of elected members of our state legislatures health/science committee(s). My relative wouldn’t believe the scientific evidence if Almighty God told my relative it is the truth. I fully understand shock. I fully understand “How can this be”? What about the CDC? Why didn’t Fauci question the actual existence of a new coronavirus?

We must force through public pressure, committee members do their job and let’s get to the truth no matter how painful. This is not a difficult task for them. Either the CDC can provide a purified, isolated particles sample or they can’t. So far, they cannot.

One thing I do know: People need to go to prison and you can start right at the door of the CDC and Fauci’s operation, NIH. How did the CDC get a sample for them to test and announce a new “novel” coronavirus? Was it from the Communist Chinese? This is an 8-minute video. It will stun you when you watch an interview between an NBC reporter last month and Dr. Wu Zunyou, Chinese Center for Disease Control, where he states, “They didn’t isolate the virus.” And, there you have it.

The CDC will come back and say they obtained a sample from the first person in the U.S. who allegedly contracted it. From their web site: SARS-CoV-2 Viral Culturing at CDC – “SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was isolated in the laboratory and is available for research by the scientific and medical community.” Isolated how? It must be purified, isolated particles.

Going back to a committee investigation, we must politely explain why it’s imperative an investigation must be done. Everything will depend on the letter and how you approach this with them so as not to come off as a “conspiracy nut” – everyone’s favorite label these days to conceal truth.

They can call in their health experts to try and dispute the science or admission by the CDC they do not have proof the virus exists. 40 governments who responded to freedom of information requests have admitted they have no isolated, purified SARS-CoV-2 particles. Those reps and senators can contact the CDC. They can send a copy of the package I’ve put together to any scientists or epidemiologists in the world to either verify or dispute the information. I have no problem with that and in fact, welcome it. I want this settled once and for all.

This scientific evidence is now out on the Internet and spreading by the day. The American people are not going to put up with more lies causing them to take an experimental vaccine for a virus that scientifically does not exist, comply with continued lockdowns, mandatory masks, as well as their civil liberties and freedom stripped away by governors, mayors and unelected bureau-rats.

The package I have prepared contains:

I printed out page 42 of the document from the CDC’s web site: CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel: “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted…”

They’ve developed testing diagnostics for a virus not proven to exist? Oh, that would make perfect sense as a resident of Alice in Wonderland.

As Jon Rappoport says in his Oct. 8, 2020, column, The Smoking Gun: Where is the coronavirus? The CDC says it isn’t available: “The key phrase there is: “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available…”

“Every object that exists can be quantified, which is to say, measured. The use of the term “quantified” in that phrase means: the CDC has no measurable amount of the virus, because it is unavailable. THE CDC HAS NO VIRUS.

“A further tip-off is the use of the word ‘isolates.” This means NO ISOLATED VIRUS IS AVAILABLE. Another way to put it: NO ONE HAS AN ISOLATED SPECIMEN OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS.”

In his December 18, 2020 column, SARS-CoV-2 has not been proven to exist; I can do this forever he encourages people to go the web site of Christine Massey, Canadian former biostatistician in the field of cancer research. Massey and her dedicated team have doggedly pursued the truth regarding scientific proof that virus exists. I then spent hours combing through the incredible amount of documentation on her site as well as all the links.

Here is her site. Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7, 2020: Freedom of Information reveals Public Health Agency of Canada has no record of “SARS-COV-2” isolation performed by anyone, anywhere, ever – She has some updates as you read on.

In one of her links, click here, I copied and pasted the 2.1 Cell culture of SARS-CoV-2 and electron microscopy box. Below that I printed out her comments below that snapshot beginning with “A colleague in New Zealand through the paragraph that begins with: One has to scrutinize the Methods used to…”

I printed out those two pages because they are vital in understanding. My next exhibit is below, let’s call it A. This one and the one below, B, are two of the most important scientific analysis of this nightmare in understandable language you need to read.The authors (one a doctor) are not conspiracy nuts, but since they are not Fauci/CDC/U.S. government, MSM approved, no one should listen to them, right? Well, look where we are today.

Leading Corona researchers admit that they have no scientific proof for the existence of a virus –That analysis is tied to the next one below. For Leading Corona researchers above, I copied, pasted and printed out the entire thing for my package. (Comment sections not included, although the authors exchange comments to help people understand.) It is very time consuming to cross-check footnotes and sources but one must when doing research. I went through every one in A & B. Printed out it is 16 pages.

And the last exhibit, B, which I also copied, pasted and printed out for my package. Total printing is 9 pages. Phantom Virus: In search of Sars-CoV-2

“Even the Robert Koch Institute and other health authorities cannot present decisive proof that a new virus named SARS-CoV-2 is haunting us. This alone turns the talk of dangerous viral mutations into irresponsible fearmongering and the so-called SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests definitely into a worthless venture.

“In a request for a study which shows complete isolation and purification of the particles claimed to be SARS-CoV-2, Michael Laue from one of the world’s most important representatives of the COVID-19 “panicdemic,” the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI), answered that[1]: “I am not aware of a paper which purified isolated SARS-CoV-2.”

“This is a more than remarkable statement, it is admitting a complete failure. This concession is in line with the statements we presented in our article “COVID-19 PCR Tests Are Scientifically Meaningless” which Off Guardian published on June 27th, 2020 — a piece that was the first one worldwide outlining in detail why SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests are worthless for the diagnosis of a viral infection.

“One of the crucial points in this analysis was that the studies contending to have shown that SARS-CoV-2 is a new and potentially deadly virus have no right to claim this, particularly because the studies claiming “isolation” of so-called SARS-CoV-2 in fact failed to isolate (purify) the particles said to be the new virus.

“This is confirmed by the answers of the respective studies’ scientists to our inquiry, which are shown in a table in our piece — among them the world’s most important paper when it comes to the claim of having detected SARS-CoV-2 (by Zhu et al.), published in the New England Journal of Medicine on February 20, 2020, and now even the RKI.” Rest at link.

As I have come to understand and pointed out to me by Jon Rappoport: “Cultured the virus” does not mean “isolated it.” Very important in the world of science.

I know. This is so horrific, so monstrous, calling it a crime against humanity would be an understatement. I know some who read this column will simply go into “That’s BS” or “another conspiracy theory” or I simply cannot process this or I will go insane mind-set.

Exactly why we need to get investigations in our state legislature’s committees on health safety and/or science in every state. I want it challenged. I know the outcome based on science, but if we’re ever going to stop another round of this madness with “new mutations”, we have to expose the lie. The lie being no one has proved, scientifically, SARS-CoV-2 exists.

As I said, today I’m presenting this to my county GOP chapter. If they agree that will be great. If not, that’s okay, too. I’ll still put together a letter signed by as many friends as possible and send it off to committee members with the all-important exhibits. In a future column, as I did for our letter to selected state reps on nullification (see here), I’ll post a copy of the letter.

More articles will be written about masks, lockdowns, vaccines. FAUX “News” and all the rest will continue to scream 400,000 dead! We know the CDC has been lying about case numbers and SARS-CoV-2 being the cause of death for almost a year. Hospitals using this phantom virus as primary cause of death because there’s big money from the empty U.S. Treasury.

We need to stop this. It will take all of us doing our part which is lobbying health safety and/or science committee members in your state legislatures. Both reps and senators. Doesn’t need to be all of the committee members for both chambers. I will choose Republican committee members. Democrats will hear about it, make no mistake about that.

Help me inform Americans with my book, Taking Politics Out of Solutions. 400 pages of facts and solutions on these issues: “Federal” Reserve, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more. 800-955-0116 for phone orders

© 2021 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

All of this over a virus no one can prove exists. These are all new from my last columns.Just a tiny sample.

Biden: ‘Nonstarter’ to Think Businesses Can Be ‘Open and Moving and Thriving Without Dealing with This Pandemic’

We are reaching an unthinkable ‘level of totalitarianism:’ M.D. on pandemic

Tests:

22 Scientists Publish Paper Claiming The PCR Test Is “Useless” For Detecting COVID-19 Cases

What we’ve been saying for a long time: The PCR test for COVID – 19 Identifies Only Human DNA

The Ignorance And Deception Surrounding PCR Tests For COVID-19

In case you thought the PCR test detects an actual virus…wrong – READ.

When Covid-19 Swept Through a Country in the Mid-1970s

If There Is No Virus, What Is the Test Testing For? (A very important interview embedded.)

COVID-19 Testing Scandal Deepens

Bombshell Cambridge Documents: Of All Positive COVID Tests Of 9,000+ Students, 100% Were FALSE POSITIVES

Pandemic Numbers Faked to Blame Trump: The WHO changes Guidelines on COVID Tests an Hour After Biden Inauguration

Deaths:

CDC Sleight of Hand Revealed in COVID-19 Death Rates

The CDC also says its “best estimate” is that 0.4% of people who show symptoms and have Covid-19 will die – The CDC went on to explain, for people 49 and under, the fatality rate of COVID-19 is 0.05%!

Grand County, Colorado: 40% of COVID Deaths Were Actually Victims of Gunshot Wounds

2 Minnesota Lawmakers Say State’s COVID-19 Deaths Inaccurate, Call for Nationwide Audit

“We found clear-cut examples from the Minnesota Department of Health’s own files—public records—of suicide, a drowning, an auto accident where the passenger was ejected from the vehicle, we found dementia … and strokes,” Franson said during an interview with Fox News, adding that she was “so shocked at what I found that I just could not keep silent.”

“The citizens of our country are being led in fear, and that fear is leading them to make irrational decisions based on the governors with their shutdowns,” she added. “So we need this audit. We need the truth.”

300,000 U.S. COVID Deaths? Not Even CLOSE, Dec. 15, 2020

This is Fraud: 10% of Reported COVID-19 Deaths for Those Under 35 as Reported by the CDC Are Due to Poisoning, Trauma and Unintentional Injuries

Report: Majority of COVID Deaths had Do-Not-Resuscitate Orders

“The study notes that the DNR “is often linked to patients with severe illness, advanced age, poor disease prognosis, and deteriorating health status with impending death.”

“Therefore, the high death rate of the patients who already had a DNR proves that the study “indicates that many patients who died in these hospitals were quite ill to begin with.”

“Additionally, the study proved that patients who had a DNR, “had significantly higher numbers of comorbidities ([more than] 3 comorbidities) compared to patients with non-DNR status.” In fact, figures collated by the study show that the majority of patients with 2 comorbidities or more had DNR’s in place.”

Masks:

Data Analysis From 50 States Shows Mask Mandates Don’t Work (Not for a virus that doesn’t exist.)

Feb. 1, 2021: Study: Long-Term Mask Use May Contribute to Advanced Stage Lung Cancer

Watch – Doctor Admits Masks Don’t Work: “All Viruses Can Get Through” (Video)

Biden. Feds to enforce new mask order through ‘criminal penalties’

Medical Doctor Warns that “Bacterial Pneumonias Are on the Rise” from Mask Wearing

Arizona Mother Arrested After Beating Her COVID-Positive Children for Not Wearing Masks at Home

Kurt Eichenwald: ‘I Want to Find an Antimasker and Beat Them to Death’

He’s a quack, not a doctor or scientist…or just plain liar.

Dr. Fauci Backtracks on Wearing Multiple Face Masks After Pushing It Just One Week Ago

A mutation of what? Fauci Calls Virus Mutations a ‘Wake-Up Call’

Tony Fauci and the Swine Flu Disaster; Betrayal of Trust – Read.

Vaccines:

Vaccine manufacturers consider dead people just collateral damage for “the good of mankind”. If you’d like more information on vaccines, see here.

DC Passes Bill to Vaccinate Children Without Parental Consent or Knowledge

501 Deaths + 10,748 Other Injuries Reported Following COVID Vaccine, Latest CDC Data Show–“These numbers reflect the latest data available as of Jan. 29 from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System website. Of the 501 reported deaths, 453 were from the U.S. The average age of those who died was 77, the youngest was 23.” Yep. Let’s hurry up and vaccinate the old, “useless eaters” first. (I’m 71 so don’t send me nasty emails.)

A Nursing Home had Zero Coronavirus Deaths. Then, It Vaccinates Residents for Coronavirus and the Deaths Begin

Seniors Dying After COVID Vaccine Labeled as Natural Causes

Interview with Prof. Dolores Cahill – Of course, because she’s not Fauci approved, her expertise means nothing. Just one small part of her bio:

Professor Dolores Cahill received her Honours degree in Molecular Genetics from Trinity College Dublin (1989) and her PhD in Immunology & Biotechnology from Dublin City University (1994). She was awarded an EU ‘Human Capital and Mobility’ Post-doctoral Fellow, Technical University, Munich, Germany (1994-1995). Prof. Cahill became group leader of the Protein Technology Group in the Max-Planck-Institute of Molecular Genetics, Berlin, Germany (1996-2003).

She obtained an Associate Professor position, Department of Clinical Pharmacology/Director of Proteomics Core, RCSI, Dublin (2000-2005). Since 2005 – present, she is Professor of Translational Science at UCD School of Medicine. Prof. Cahill is internationally recognised for her biomedical research, publications and patent record is in life sciences, biotechnology and in personalised healthcare and biomarkers (PHB), proteomics, biotechnology, high content protein and antibody arrays, and their biomedical, diagnostic and clinical applications.

Applications of the research she has developed are in the academic and commercial/clinical sectors and include characterisation of antibodies specificity (including therapeutic antibodies), biomarker discovery/validation, diagnostics, assay development, protein-interaction studies, proteomics, large scale/systems biology research & validating Ovarian Cancer biomarker panels in a diagnostic clinical trial.

Merck Whistleblower – She’s now dead.

Pfizer Admits Vaccine Does Not Prevent COVID

The Lies by Fauci, Birx, Redfield and Others Come Home to Roost as at-Risk Healthcare Workers Refuse the Wuhan Vaccine

CDC Report: Over 3,000 Are ‘Unable to Perform Normal Daily Activities’ After Receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine

This won’t work out for law enforcement trying to solve murders if a person’s DNA is altered. Of course, it all goes back to the actual existence of SARS-CoV-2.

Doctor admits mRNA altering COVID vaccine “can get transcribed into your own DNA” – “What it means is you will have chronic COVID your whole life” if the messenger RNA has been nefariously designed, the doctor explained. “This is Doctor Evil stuff, potentially.”

Dr. Igor Shepherd’s Talk About the Horrors of the Covid Vaccine: Full Transcript

The New mRNA COVID Vaccines Inject an Operating System into Your Body – Not a Conspiracy Theory, Moderna Admits It

Dr. David Martin on Experimental mRNA Technology: This is NOT a Vaccine! It is a Medical Device

Doctors WARN Against COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout