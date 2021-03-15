ADDENDUM D – For Texas only.

March 3, 2021

Rep. Stephanie Klick Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst

House Committee on Public Health Senate Committee on Health & Human Services

P.O. Box 2910 P.O. Box 12068, Capitol Station

Austin, TX 78768 Austin, TX 78711

Dear Chairwoman Klick and Chairwoman Kolkhorst:

As the Texas State Legislature does not have a science committee, I am directing this to you and your fellow committee members regarding COVID-19.

I’ve been in the trenches going on 31 years as a constitutional activist and investigative journalist with several published books on constitutional issues and solutions. I am a serious researcher.

Enclosed are exhibits regarding my research and COVID-19. Since all this science was new to me, it’s been a lot of work learning about viruses. In order to identify a virus, strict scientific protocols must be used, which I will get into in a moment.

Wildly over-inflated number of cases and deaths

Factually proven since last March, COVID-19 was being listed as cause of death even when the deceased did not have a coronavirus. Deceased individuals who died from strokes, heart attacks, gun shot wounds, car accidents and the list goes on – death certificates show cause of death as COVID-19. It’s fraud at its worst perpetrated by the liars at the CDC. We have to remember: The CDC only “estimates” cases and deaths. Unprecedented: The CDC announced at the end of 2020 they would not be ‘estimating’ cases of the annual influenza flu season. Why not?

PCR tests do NOT test for viruses.

A PCR test, scientifically does not test for COVID-19. A PCR test is a manufacturing tool and was never meant to be used as a diagnostic tool. This is why there are so many false-positives. The PCR test has been the gold standard from the CDC. All the “cases” are nothing but smoke and mirrors, period. There isn’t anything close to a factual case or death count.

Using a PCR test is like a doctor telling his patient he’s going to give him a test for diabetes but the doctor wants his patient to know the test doesn’t actually test for diabetes. This whole COVID-19 has been a mess since day one and a cash cow for hospitals, Chinese manufactured masks and PCR test manufacturers.

Why is it elected officials, governors, mayors and health experts in every state relied only on what Dr. Anthony Fauci says? How many know Fauci was under investigation by the FBI throughout 2014 for swiping scientific research, covering up tainted vaccines, doling out lucrative federal grants to feckless cronies and a lot more. Guess who killed the investigation? Dirty cop, James Comey. Fauci is known as the Bernie Madoff of Science. But for his powerful connections like Bill Gates and others, Fauci would have been in a federal prison long ago.

Why is it elected officials, governors, mayors and health experts in each state from early last year ignored epidemiologists, virologists and scientists in this country and around the world regarding that alleged virus? Why were epidemiologists with decades of experience in infectious diseases and viruses calling SARS CoV-2 a bad flu?

His and so many others interviewed back in March were censored except for alternative media and are still being censored. Dr. Knut Witthowski’s credentials are below in footnotes: “I’m not paid by the government, so I’m entitled to actually do science. There are no indications that this flu is fundamentally different from any other flu. The virus could be eliminated in weeks and herd immunity developed quickly if most people were allowed to lead normal lives.”

Hysteria was deliberately created by the DNC’s MSM pumping out lies by the truckload on an hourly basis for political reasons. Monopoly big-tech giants immediately began censoring any scientific articles or interviews by the aforementioned while America was brought to her knees. If it wasn’t Fauci/CDC approved, their decades of highly specialized expertise were labeled “conspiracy theories” and of no importance.

Here we are a year later and people are still being forced to destroy their health by wearing face diapers that scientifically do nothing to stop the spread of viruses.

Science and viruses

Neither the CDC or health experts or foreign governments (40 of them) have been able to produce purified isolated particles to prove SARS-CoV-2 exists. That is not a conspiracy theory, it is based on the evidence provided in the exhibits enclosed with this letter. What does that mean? None of them have been able to prove that virus exists. Without a purified isolate particle sample it simply does not exist.

How can that be? That’s what we the undersigned are urgently requesting your committees do a complete investigation into this because you, me, the American people demand the truth. Ten days ago I watched a video that absolutely caused my jaw to drop. This interview on Jan. 23, 2021, was between an NBC reporter in Wuhan, China and Dr. Wu Zunyou, Chinese Center for Disease Control. In response to the reporter’s question about why they haven’t shared data, Zunyou said, “They didn’t isolate the virus.” And, there you have it.

I know, the first question you’ll have is what are all these people dying from? Jon Rappoport[1], an investigative journalist and reporter well over 30 years explains it quite succinctly in his column: COVID: If There Is No Virus, Why Are People Dying?

Let me also quote from his October 8, 2020 column, The Smoking Gun: Where is the Coronavirus? “The CDC says it isn’t available. The key phrase there is: “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available…”

“Every object that exists can be quantified, which is to say, measured. The use of the term “quantified” in that phrase means: the CDC has no measurable amount of the virus, because it is unavailable. The CDC has no virus.

“A further tip-off is the use of the word ‘isolates.’ This means no isolated virus is available. Another way to put it, no one has an isolated specimen of the COVID-19 virus. Therefore, no one has proved that it exists.” (Remember what the Dr. from the Chinese CDC said: “They didn’t isolate the virus.”)

“As if this were not enough of a revelation to shock the world, the CDC goes on to say they are presenting a diagnostic PCR test to detect the virus-that-hasn’t-been-isolated…and the test is looking for RNA which is PRESUMED to come from the virus that hasn’t been proved to exist.”

And there is the problem. Doctors, hospitals, politicians and health experts around the world have assumed proper protocol was used to identify this “new novel coronavirus”. A purified isolates particle sample is NOT purified when mixed with monkey kidney cells, fetal bovine serum, antibiotics, and antifungals.

Purified: To make pure; free from anything that debases, pollutes, adulterates, or contaminates: to purify metals. Free from foreign, extraneous, or objectionable element.

The CDC has stated on their web site they do not have a quantified isolates sample of the alleged virus. In order to identify any new virus a purified isolates particle specimen must be produced using science tested protocols.

Request proof from the CDC they actually have a purified isolates sample available. If not, why not?

We know that Koch’s postulates are the decisive criteria for the scientific detection of a virus. Was Koch’s used by the CDC to detect the SARS-Co-V-2?

Second, a forensic analysis must be done to determine exactly how many people died in Texas from this alleged virus alone – no comorbidities – and cross checked against death certificates.

Cross check death certificates for accuracy, i.e., in Colorado, one small town’s coroner discovered that 40% of COVID death certificates were issued where the actual cause of death was gun shots!

All of this has been very upsetting to me and countless humans around the world who have been researching this very basic question. I wrote a column about this last week and let my readers know I was going to send this letter with the exhibits and encouraged them to do the same in their states. I said I welcome an investigation from your committees because we have to get to the bottom of this now.

Your committee can send this information to any university that does studies on viruses or any other infectious disease experts. I welcome it.

Cordially, Devvy Kidd

CC:

House Committee on Public Health Senate Committee on Health & Human Services

Rep. Jacey Jetton Sen. Charles Perry, Rep. Tom Oliverson Sen. Dawn Buckingham

We the undersigned who all live and vote in the great State of Texas do hereby respectfully request your committee open an investigation regarding COVID-19 and critical data. (Attach separate signature sheets)

[1] Jon Rappoport, nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, he has worked as an investigative reporter for 30 years, writing articles on politics, medicine, and health for CBS Healthwatch, LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

[2] Knut Wittkowski, Ph.D., received his PhD in computer science from the University of Stuttgart and his ScD (Habilitation) in Medical Biometry from the Eberhard-Karls-University Tuüingen, both Germany. He worked for 15 years with Klaus Dietz, a leading epidemiologist who coined the term “reproduction number”, on the Epidemiology of HIV before heading for 20 years the Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design at The Rockefeller University, New York.

He has a Masters in Biostatistics, Ph.D. in computer science, a Doctor of Science in Medical Biometry. He is CEO of ASDERA, a company developing patented interventions for autism and age-related diseases with a common underlying mechanism (high levels of endocytosis), including cancer, MS, Alzheimers, Parkinsons, Huntingtons.

1 – Page 42 of the document from the CDC’s web site: CDC 2019 – Novel Coronavirus (2019-n-Co-V) Real Time PCR Diagnostic Panel: “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted…”

They’ve developed testing diagnostics for a virus not proven to exist? Oh, that would make perfect sense as a resident of Alice in Wonderland.

2 – Christine Massey, Canadian former biostatistician in the field of cancer research has done a remarkable job in pursuit of the truth.

Freedom of Information reveals Public Health Agency of Canada has no record of “SARS-COV-2” isolation performed by anyone, anywhere, ever – Please see separate pages.

The authors of 3 & 4 are no lightweights or conspiracy nuts.

3 – Phantom Virus: In search of Sars-CoV-2 by Torsten Engelbrecht, Dr Stefano Scoglio & Konstantin Demeter

Just a preview from that piece: “Even the Robert Koch Institute and other health authorities cannot present decisive proof that a new virus named SARS-CoV-2 is haunting us. This alone turns the talk of dangerous viral mutations into irresponsible fearmongering and the so-called SARS-

CoV-2 PCR tests definitely into a worthless venture.

“In a request for a study which shows complete isolation and purification of the particles claimed to be SARS-CoV-2, Michael Laue from one of the world’s most important representatives of the COVID-19 “panicdemic,” the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI), answered that[1]:I am not aware of a paper which purified isolated SARS-CoV-2.

“This is a more than remarkable statement, it is admitting a complete failure. This concession is in line with the statements we presented in our article “COVID-19 PCR Tests Are Scientifically Meaningless” which Off Guardian published on June 27th, 2020 — a piece that was the first one worldwide outlining in detail why SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests are worthless for the diagnosis of a viral infection.

“One of the crucial points in this analysis was that the studies contending to have shown that SARS-CoV-2 is a new and potentially deadly virus have no right to claim this, particularly because the studies claiming “isolation” of so-called SARS-CoV-2 in fact failed to isolate (purify) the particles said to be the new virus.

“This is confirmed by the answers of the respective studies’ scientists to our inquiry, which are shown in a table in our piece — among them the world’s most important paper when it comes to the claim of having detected SARS-CoV-2 (by Zhu et al.), published in the New England Journal of Medicine on February 20, 2020, and now even the RKI. Incidentally, we are in possession of a further confirmatory answer from authors [2] of an Australian study.

4 – Leading Corona researchers admit that they have no scientific proof for the existence of a virus, July 31, 2020 – This is a very comprehensive evaluation of the deception. I cross checked every link.

“What you will read in this article is the scientific evidence that it has never been proven that the “deadly” COVID-19 virus exists. In fact, all of the leading scientists on COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) have admitted that the scientific rules to prove COVID-19 have not been established. The global corona pandemic is simply based on assumptions and on agreed consensus and not science at all. This may sound unbelievable at first, but please read for yourself and see the facts that prove this irrevocably. Only after you have read this article will you be able to make a good judgement about the current COVID-19 Plandemic. *End*

