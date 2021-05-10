Addendum I – Devvy Kidd, May 10, 2021

READ: Can experimental mRNA vaccines act as bio-weapons and transmit coronavirus spike proteins to the unvaccinated? By Lance D. Johnson, May 6, 2021

“After Pfizer skipped animal trials for their new mRNA coronavirus vaccine, they began using various doses of foreign mRNA to experiment on human test subjects. This foreign vaccine mRNA stops the innate transcription process in human cells, providing new instructions for protein synthesis which basically overwrites the innate genetic expression from the body’s own DNA.

“The foreign vaccine mRNA halts the natural protein synthesis in human cells, blocking cells from producing the amino acid sequences that they typically build for the proteins that are needed in the body. The foreign vaccine mRNA circumvents the innate intelligence of the human body, instructing the ribosomes of the cells to instead churn out spike proteins (properties from the coronavirus bio-weapon).

“In the study design documents furnished by Pfizer, scientists warn of “occupational exposure” to the vaccinated in a 24-hour monitoring period. What might be transmitted by the vaccinated, if occupational exposure is of concern? Why did Pfizer keep this limited occupational exposure data separate from the clinical study?

Pfizer documents warn of potential adverse events from occupational exposure to the vaccinated

“According to Pfizer’s own study design documents, scientists were concerned about “occupational exposure” to the recently vaccinated test subjects. Under section “8.3.5.3. Occupational Exposure” Pfizer warns that caretakers and close contacts of the recently vaccinated could be exposed to the spike proteins that are translated and synthesized in the cells of the vaccinated. During the clinical trials, Pfizer instructed researchers to monitor for severe adverse events in the vaccinated and in the unvaccinated people who were exposed to the vaccinated. What does “occupational exposure” entail? The mRNA vaccines do not shed live viruses, so what exactly is being transmitted from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated?”

Read: COVID-19 VACCINE Considerations – Colleen Huber, NMD, Physician and expert witness in court cases related to vaccine safety, February 21, 2021, last updated May 7, 2021

EXPOSED: Facebook’s Independent COVID Fact-checker Site FactCheck.org Funded By $1.9 Billion Vaccine Lobby, April 29, 2021

“A so-called independent fact-checker website FactCheck.org is exposed to be funded by the same $1.9 billion vaccine lobby group that it is supposed to check. The site is a Facebook partner whose articles are used to censor critical voices on the social media platform. It is headed by the former CDC director, which is again a conflict of interest.

“A U.S. congressman Thomas Massie has pointed out a fact that a COVID-19 vaccination “fact-checking” project conducted by Facebook-partnered website is actually funded by a group that holds $1.9 billion in Johnson & Johnson stock. The group is headed by the former CDC director.

“U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky tweeted Saturday, “NOTHING TO SEE HERE … Former director of CDC is now CEO of the foundation that funds FACTCHECK.org’s vaccine fact checking program. Roughly 15% of said foundation’s assets are J&J stock. “Bless your heart if you think factcheck.org is an unbiased source of vaccine information,” he continued.”

Ophthalmologists now ethically obligated to denounce covid-19 vaccines, as 20,000 new eye disorders are reported, May 5, 2021, Lance D. Johnson

How COVID-19 Vaccine Can Destroy Your Immune System, Dr. Mercola, Nov. 12, 2020

Latest COVID Vaccine PSA Is Just Doctors Yelling ‘Shut The F**k Up’ And ‘Get The Vaccine’ – “Tell him to shut the f**k up… Just grow the f**k up and get the vaccine!”, Gabriel Keane, May 7, 2021

Large-scale study finds that masking students is ineffective and a form of child abuse by Ethan Huff, May 7, 2021

Pfizer Vaccine May Cause Heart Inflammation in People Under 30, Leaked Study Suggests, April 26, 2021, author, Megan Redshaw

Report: Pfizer and Moderna COVID “Vaccines” Could Trigger Alzheimer’s, ALS, and Other Neurological Degenerative Diseases, April 25, 2021 by Jim Hoft – “Now, a startling new report in *Microbiology and Infectious Disease* finds the mRNA vaccines could trigger Alzheimer’s disease, ALS, and other neurological and cognitive degenerative diseases.”

Dr Fauci Spent $400K to Conduct Secret Experiments Transplanting Scalps of Aborted Fetuses Onto Living Rats, May 7, 2020 – The research was published in the journal Nature during last fall.

“The experiments performed by a dozen scientists out of the University of Pittsburgh involved developing rat and mouse “models” using, in part, “full-thickness fetal skin” in order to “provide a platform for studying human skin infections.” Think Dr. Josef Mengele, Nazi butcher.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death by Jeffrey A. Tucker, April 10, 2021