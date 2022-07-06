By Gregory Ciola

July 6, 2022

The Battle For Health Is Over pH

“The doctor of the future will give little medicine, but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, diet, and in the cause and prevention of disease.” — Thomas Edison

The science of balancing the body’s pH to maintain a high state of health dates to the late 1800s. A famous research scientist named Atoine Béchamp is the most notorious pioneer of this biology. After a century of suppression, doctors and researchers are finally giving pH the attention it deserves.

In Béchamp’s research, he was able to show scientific proof that a proper acid-alkaline balance in the body correlates to a high state of health. In direct opposition to another well known scientist – Louis Pasteur – Béchamp discovered that it wasn’t germs alone that caused disease, but rather the inner condition of the patient which is regulated by pH. Béchamp concluded that just as a slight variation in body temperature away from 98.6 degrees makes you sick, any slight variance in your body’s delicate pH balance will also throw your whole system out of balance and negatively impact your health.

One of the leading indicators of poor health is when the body’s pH goes from being slightly alkaline to acidic. As Dr. Robert O. Young says in his book, Sick and Tired? Reclaim Your Inner Terrain:

“There is only one physiological disease – the over-acidification of the body, due primarily to an inverted way of eating and living. This over-acidification leads to the one sickness, or primary symptom – the overgrowth in the body of microorganisms, whose poisons produce the symptoms we call ‘diseases’.”

Over the last 50 years the percentage of Americans suffering with poor health and disease has never been greater. A large part of this is linked to our turning away from an agrarian society where we lived closer to the land and ate pure, wholesome foods fresh from the field that were highly nourishing. Instead, almost the entire food industry is now dominated and controlled by a handful of global corporations who care more about the bottom line and shelf life than they do about quality and nutrition. Genetically engineered farming dominates the world. The following quote is important to note:

“Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world.” — Henry Kissinger

Most of us are living in overcrowded concrete cities away from the farm and we’re consuming an overabundance of fast food, GMOs, processed, packaged, refined, unnatural foods and drinking sugar-laden, artificially contaminated beverages that are highly damaging and acidifying to the body. In addition to that, mineral deficiency is a silent epidemic. Heart disease is the #1 killer. Cancer is the #2. Type II diabetes and pre-diabetes affect roughly 80 million Americans. The medical system does nothing to educate patients about the shortage of minerals. They make no connection to pH.

If you’d like to get off the merry-go-round of poor health and maintain a high state of health throughout your life, then it’s time you tried a different approach. Regulating the body’s pH is leading to a paradigm shift in medical science. In a world burdened with sickness and disease, we can no longer afford to ignore the potential this biology can have on our health.

Regulating your body’s pH and making lasting changes in your health requires a complete overhaul of your diet and a thorough cleansing phase that focuses on removing unwanted acids and toxins. To modify your pH levels, you need to incorporate some simple protocols that can go a long way in assisting the body to get back to a state of homeostasis.

Cleansing & Detoxifying All Your Organs Regularly

Complete Alteration of Dietary Intake That Stops Contaminating Cells and Tissues

Oxygenating The Cells Through Diet, Nutritional Intake and Exercise

Addressing Mineral and Nutritional Deficiencies

Modulating The Immune System With Minerals, Herbs, and Supplements

Balancing Your Hormones

Avoiding All The Toxic Landmines Prevalent In Food, Beverages, Cosmetics, Drugs, and Vaccines

Although this process may sound complex it’s very simple to understand and easy to incorporate into your daily life.

3 Main Causes of Sickness, Disease & Pre-Mature Aging:

Acidosis – Dehydration — Free Radical Damage

Scientists have complicated the disease process by subcategorizing it into hundreds of different fields.

Drinking Water Is Extremely Important

Most city water throughout America is laced with countless toxic chemicals such as fluoride, chlorine, bromine, arsenic, lead, pesticides, prescription drug residues, nuclear waste, and hundreds of other chemicals. The body is made up of roughly 80% water. Water is the matrix that bathes every cell in our body with life and energy.

I must caution everyone to be extremely suspect of the bottled water industry. Many tests still show chemicals.

Regarding distilled water, you need to be careful if you use it on a regular basis because it has no bioavailable minerals and no electrical resonance properties. If you drink distilled water regularly you need to supplement your diet with a full spectrum array of high-quality minerals to replace the electrolytes. In my opinion, distilled water is excellent to use for short periods of time because it’s a powerful chelator that helps pull heavy metals and toxins out of the body. However, over long periods of time it has the potential to leach valuable minerals from your body, which could lead to problems down the road.

You want to stay away from drinking tap water unless it’s properly filtered. There are many excellent water filters and systems on the market. I highly recommend that you do your own research.

Take Charge of Your Health By Regulating Your pH

The Bible tells us that the life of the flesh is in the blood (Lev. 17:11). Without blood continuously pumping through our entire circulatory network every second of every day, we’d be dead. Scientifically we know that a constant battle to maintain balanced pH is taking place both within and out of our cells, our body fluids, and our blood. If we take care of our body and feed it the proper nutrition, its pH levels take care of themselves, as automatically as the heart pumps blood.

By ingesting, drinking, and exposing ourselves to an array of toxic acids that contaminate the blood and by depleting the soil of alkaline minerals through conventional (non-organic) farming practices, we’re disrupting our pH balance and destroying our health in the process.

Knowing the important role pH plays in the blood, it’s disturbing to see so many people abusing themselves by contaminating their bodies and blood with an overabundance of acidic compounds. Just look at some of the toxic acids people are putting into their bodies on a regular basis. They are health destroying substances that are poisonous to cellular health and, over time, will alter the body’s critical pH levels.

If there is sufficient alkaline potential in the body from a well-balanced diet and all the elimination routes are open (colon, liver, kidneys, lymphatic system, thyroid), cell-damaging acids can be safely neutralized and excreted from the body before cellular damage takes place. If we consume high alkaline forming organic fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and legumes grown on rich topsoil and avoid the acid landmines as much as humanly possible, we can properly alkalize the body.

The time is right for a paradigm shift to intelligent self-care and learning the divine mechanisms behind God’s magnificent, self-healing system – a process termed autogenic. We need a new level of understanding about the body’s own inherent, innate ability to heal itself. It’s time for a real wake-up call to the true causes of all disease and the direct enemies of self-healing.

When the blood contains living nutrients, the body’s cellular metabolism and pH is in proper balance, and the cells are properly nourished, hydrated, and oxygenated – susceptibility to illness is greatly lowered.

To learn more please order a copy of my book “The Battle For Health Is Over pH” that is sold by News With Views.

